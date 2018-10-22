Microsoft: Vulnerable At The Highs?

The stock's 1.69% dividend yield is well above the 1.12% dividend average for the sector, and MSFT must remain on the radar for income-oriented investors looking to build exposure in tech.

Microsoft (MSFT) continues to be one of the market's high-flyers with the stock posting incredible declines of 535.44% since 2009. But as stock markets fall victim to a rising tide of bearish momentum in the central benchmarks, some analysts have called into question the validity of the market's current valuation of the technology sector. If we are truly in the midst of another tech bubble, elevated stocks like MSFT could meet enhanced selling pressure if the company fails to meet expectations in its upcoming earnings release.

(Source: YCharts)

To get a sense of where we stand in terms of Microsoft and its current potential for vulnerability, it is important to look at the relative performance of its industry counterparts. Over the last year, IBM (IBM) has posted declines of nearly 20% while Oracle (ORCL) is still showing losses of 3.57% in what is generally viewed as a bull market for technology. Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) has fared much better during this period (at 11.34%). But these performances still pale in comparison to the 39.47% gains in share price value which have been generated by Microsoft over the last year.

Of course, it can be argued that some of these names cannot be viewed as direct competition for Microsoft given the differences in the product segments offered by each of these companies. But the trend differences here remain striking, nonetheless. In this case, it is easy to be reminded of CEO Satya Nadella's recent decision to sell $35.9 million in shares. This stock sale occurred prior to the massive increases in bearish volatility we are seeing now, and it gives investors one more piece of evidence which suggests MSFT could be on the verge of reaching a major peak in its valuation.

(Source: YCharts)

Other potentially negative factors can be viewed when viewing Microsoft in terms of the broader trends within the technology sector. Specifically, the S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index (^SPTTTK) is showing gains of only 12.56% over the last year. The Total Market Index Information Technology Index (^SPTMIFT) is showing gains of 15.74% during the same period. In both cases, these gains reflect a solid level of outperformance relative to the 8.04% increase in the S&P 500 in the last year.

But those gains pale in comparison to the skyrocketing share valuation of MSFT (which is already higher by 37.88% for the period). Maybe even more striking is the fact that the broader index valuation began to veer sharply from the bullish trend in MSFT during the second half of the July trading period. Will Microsoft start to correct until it is more in line with the trend averages developing within the sector? Maybe not. But if these rallies are going to continue, we will need to see a strong earnings performance for the fiscal first quarter of 2019. This should go far to alleviate investor fears which suggest share prices in MSFT have diverted too far from the mean.

(Source: NASDAQ)

Microsoft is scheduled to report earnings on October 24th. For the fiscal first quarter, the company is expected to show earnings of $0.96 per share. If realized, this would mark an annualized increase of 14.29% (relative to the earnings performance of $0.84 posted during the same period last year). It can be argued that these expectations are somewhat high. But Microsoft has posted an incredible streak of earnings beats, surpassing estimates in nine straight reporting periods.

(Source: Zacks)

In this chart, we can see the incredible consistency Microsoft has shown in overcoming market expectations since the middle of 2016. Investors have responded in kind, sending share prices higher on each of these occasions. Over the last year, Microsoft has posted an average earnings surprise of 11.42% but its results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 were somewhat more subdued (at 5.61%).

(Source: Synergy Research)

After assessing the headline figures, markets are likely to focus on Microsoft's cloud revenue, where the company's Azure offering generated massive gains of 89% during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018. This remains a high bar to clear but Microsoft had already conquered a 14% share of the worldwide cloud market. This puts Microsoft in second place behind only Amazon (AMZN) at 34% of the world's cloud market share. IBM and Google remain much further back in the pack (at 8% and 6%, respectively), so investors will likely remain watchful on further progress in these areas relative to its key competitors within the industry. Prior guidance from Microsoft suggests revenue from its Intelligent Cloud (which includes Azure) will post within an $8.15-8.35 billion range for the period.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Given the stock's elevated valuation, there is event risk for MSFT shareholders as we approach the company's next reporting period. But Microsoft has shown an incredible history of surpassing analyst estimates since the middle portions of 2016. Moreover, the stock's annualized payout of $1.84 per share creates an attractive dividend yield of 1.69% at current levels. This is firmly above the average of 1.12% which is seen throughout the technology sector. Given the company's strong cash flow generation and its secure 37.23% dividend payout ratio, it is more than reasonable to suggest that investors can expect enhanced dividend growth in the quarters ahead.

Stock markets have fallen victim to rising selling pressure with the S&P 500 losing as much as 6.71% since the beginning of October. This has likely led some investors (including CEO Nadella) to start trimming positions and reduce exposure. But Microsoft has shown incredible consistency in overcoming the market's high earnings expectations since the middle of 2016, and MSFT must remain on the radar for income-oriented investors looking to build exposure in tech.

Thank you for reading. Please click the "Follow" button to receive more real-time investment alerts from Income Generator. If you found this article interesting (even though it may disagree with your position), please click the "Like" button at the top of the page.

Now, it's time to make your voice heard. Reader interaction is the most important part of the investment learning process! Comments are highly encouraged. We look forward to reading your viewpoints on MSFT.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.