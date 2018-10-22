This 7.3%-Yielding Consumer Staples Giant Is Now Undervalued By At Least 24%

With more optimizing programs on the horizon and the rollout of myblu, Imperial's future has never been so bright.

The tobacco concern is currently overlooked as its reducing the debt pile has been a drudgery.

Introduction

As I've already discussed the investment cases of Altria (MO) and British American Tobacco (BTI), I'd like to highlight another major tobacco giant I currently own, namely Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) (OTCQX:IMBBF), which is known for its impressive dividend yield of 7.3%. It's definitely on track to become a reliable dividend aristocrat:

In April this year, I was getting quite interested in the UK-based tobacco manufacturer and so far, I have been proven to be right as Imperial's share price has climbed approximately 10%, including dividend distributions.

On the day that Imperial Brands published its half-year results together with the announcement that the launch of Next Generation Products (e.g. myblu) was running as smoothly as possible, the market reaction was delighted, pushing shares 6% higher.

The fact that Imperial Brands was expecting price/mix to strengthen during the second half pleased me the most, and with the rollout of new NGP products (for instance myblu and nicotine salts), there's little doubt the company is on track to deliver on its full-year guidance and long-term objectives. On top of that, management continues to keep a keen eye on cost savings that should be more elevated than anticipated.

H1: Facing Severe Headwinds

Just like British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands faced tough currency translation losses which nibbled 5.2% at EPS. Imperial Brands was capable of paying off 0.9B GBP in debt, and that's definitely a great performance. Imperial Brands' finance costs amounted to 3.7%, and since most of the debt pile is issued at fixed rates, I don't fear the impact of climbing interest rates. Including the generous dividend policy, management feels comfortable it is able to cap current debt levels with the help of asset reallocations, targeting proceeds up to approximately 2B GBP. And there's still the opportunity to get cash back out of working capital investments.

Note: The following graphic does not take the pension liabilities to the tune of 1.1B GBP into account, however, this deficit is certainly manageable considering the top-up payments of nearly 150M GBP per year and increasing interest rates that will mitigate the pension issue.

One-Off Expenses Caused A Tough Comparable Basis

Imperial Brands did report a small revenue decline to 14.3B GBP due to adverse currency translations, and, together with restructuring expenses and administration charges, this caused the profit before tax to contract by 7.6% to 833M GBP. I was hoping to see no extra one-off items, but unfortunately, investment income declined from 730M GBP to 493M GBP as a result of lower Fontem IP royalty income. Luckily, according to the income statement, finance costs fell as Imperial benefitted from an optimized debt structure.

As far as I'm concerned, net income is entirely secondary to the free cash flow, which I consider being the most interesting metric to watch.

Imperial Brands recorded an operating cash flow of 837M GBP, and this result included working capital investments of 200M GBP. Above all, we'd have to keep mind there was a tax discrepancy of 181M GBP as Imperial paid more tax than was due. However, it appears that there's been a shift in tax from the first half into the second half (just like in FY 2017), which makes analyzing Imperial's cash flows even more complicated.

After deducting CapEx, interest paid and received, and the payments to minority shareholders, Imperial's free cash flow would have been 899M GBP. Keep in mind we cannot just extrapolate this figure due to the tax differences, but a FCF result of in excess of 2.2B GBP would be excellent as the analyst community predicts restructuring charges to reverse and to have a beneficial impact on profit margins.

Imperial's dividend is fully backed by its FCF (last year its coverage rate came in at 150%), and I am pretty certain that through the amended corporate structure and asset reallocation, Imperial will save a lot more interest expenses. On top of that, it made good progress with its two cost optimization programs and remains on track to deliver £100m of annual savings in the full year. The first program will have delivered all of its expected savings of £300m from the end of the 2018 financial year. The second program will unlock a further £300m of savings during the period from September 2018 to FY 2020. If Imperial continues to prove it is capable of offering a higher profit margins and cash flows, it could reawaken additional appreciation for its share.

Valuation

Based on a minimum FCF result of 2.2B GBP, today's share price represents a FCF yield of 8.9% and a fully-backed dividend yield of in excess of 7%. Despite these enjoyable numbers, investors should also draw attention to the debt pile, which still is a drudgery (2.7x to 2.9x EBITDA), decelerating further progress.

In order to get a truthful impression on Imperial's fair value, I've drawn upon a Discounted Cash Flow that consists of the following assumptions:

WACC of 6.5%

Steadily growing FCFs derived from incremental cost saving benefits

Net debt level of 11.6B GBP

Share count of 953.74M outstanding shares

No endless growth rate

As can be seen in the graphic, Imperial shares are undervalued by almost 24% including the ballast of its debt pile, and as a I have long-term vision on the companies I do invest in, Imperial's fair value should grow steadily if debt reduction starts to gain traction. Supported by Imperial's latest capital markets day (Building myblu), I steadfastly believe Imperial's Next Generation Products will offer value, providing the company with strong revenue growth, and higher profitability:

Conclusion

Imperial Brands is working hard on executing against its NGP strategy, whilst the group still earns the bulk of its revenue from combustible tobacco products, namely its popular growth brands. On a cash flow basis, its dividend is largely covered by its FCFs, and moreover, I hope further inducements (e.g. the announcement of reallocating non-strategic assets) will unlock financing cost savings and shareholder value. With an incredible dividend yield of 7.3% and the management's pledge of hiking distributions by 10% per year, Imperial Brands shares offer generous income for those who don't want to lavish their hard-earned money.

