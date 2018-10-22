Volvo Opens U.S. Factory, Grows 30% In 2018, Will Launch 5 Electric Cars

EV production will start in China, but move in stages to Sweden, Belgium and South Carolina over the following 1-2-3 years.

Volvo will launch five pure electric cars in little over a year from now that will compete mostly with Tesla.

Volvo opens its first U.S. factory with 150,000 a year capacity. 2018 sales growth year-to-date has been 30% in the U.S. and 14% globally.

The automotive industry is beset by a few major challenges that have, on the whole, compressed valuation multiples in recent months. Almost all automakers are trading well below where they were six or 12 months ago: Ford (F), General Motors (GM), FCA (FCAU), Tesla (TSLA) and others.

Three of the main issues facing the automotive industry right now are:

Moving production capacity to the U.S. in order to reduce current and potential future tariff costs. Growing in what is broadly a nearly-flat market, especially in the U.S. Launching electric cars because of government mandates, subsidies or other incentives to sell them.

Let me suggest that Volvo is a company that's moving aggressively on all of these fronts, to a greater degree than almost all other automakers. But first of all, who is Volvo? Volvo is mostly owned by Geely (OTCPK:GELYF), and is therefore part of a group that also includes a variety of other brands.

There is another Volvo company too -- which primarily makes trucks and buses: here. It's a separate company, not to be confused with Volvo the car company. Once upon a time, they were the same company, but for the last couple of decades they have been separate.

Building an all-new car factory in the U.S.

While there are a variety of expansions and rehabilitations of automotive factories in the U.S., there are actually very few large ones being built from scratch right now. Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF) and Volvo each finished a factory in South Carolina in 2018, and Toyota (TM) and Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAF) are building one jointly in Alabama that will be producing cars by 2021. That’s about it, counting factories with a capacity of at least in the ballpark of 150,000 units per year.

That puts Volvo in a rare position. Mercedes and Toyota already had factory presence in the U.S. Mazda already had a factory in Mexico. But for Volvo, its South Carolina factory is all new.

The Volvo factory in South Carolina sits on a 1,600 acre space, out of which the first phase finished in 2018 takes up 30%. This cost $1.1 billion and will employ 3,900 people cranking out 150,000 cars per year by 2021-2022. Production started in 3Q 2018.

The initial product is the S60 sedan, which starts at $36,795 before discounts - but goes a lot higher than that - and more about that later. The S60 arrives in U.S. dealerships in late Q4 2018, but also will be exported to most international markets.

The second Volvo product in this South Carolina factory will be the next-gen XC90 3-row SUV. It will be in volume production by 2021.

Growing sales in the U.S. market and globally

For the first nine months of 2018, Volvo’s sales in the U.S. were up 30% -- 73,929 units vs 56,966 last year: here. That puts the company on track to hit 100,000 U.S. sales in 2018. The top three sellers for the first nine months were its SUVs:

XC90 23,652 units

XC60 23,260 units

XC40 9,033 units

TOTAL: 55,945 units

In other words, those 55,945 SUVs were just over 75% of Volvo’s total U.S. sales. That’s a higher percentage than most automakers. It’s also part of why the U.S. has been Volvo’s fastest-growing geography in 2018.

On a global level, Volvo sold 472,553 units for the first nine months of 2018, up 14% from the prior year: here. That puts the company on track to hit approximately 650,000 global sales in 2018. The top SUV sellers were these:

XC90 70,329 units

XC60 134,975 units

XC40 48,543 units

TOTAL: 253,847 units

Those 253,847 SUV units therefore constituted under 54% of the 472,553 Volvo total. Clearly Volvo’s total global customer base is not as SUV-focused as its U.S. consumer. The mix also is lighter on the XC90, which is the largest SUV (3-row).

On the whole, however, 14% global growth and 30% U.S. growth are very strong numbers in 2018, especially in the U.S. There are very few automakers that can top these numbers, especially if they have to do so while being profitable as opposed to discounting their cars significantly in order to juice sales.

Launching five new EVs

Volvo currently has launched plug-in hybrids of its 60 and 90 series cars -- sedans, wagons and SUVs. Most of them tend to have a 10.4 kWh battery and electric range of approximately 20 miles, plus or minus, depending on the body (weight and aero differences), before the gasoline engine kicks in. We should see a variant of this type of powertrain extend to the 40-series vehicles also at some point over the next year.

One might even say that Volvo is among the best-represented automakers today in terms of plug-in hybrids, with almost all current Volvo models available in such a version - and with 100% in close sight. But that’s not why you’re reading this.

Rather, you’re reading this because what’s coming around the corner: Pure EVs, so-called battery-electric vehicles (BEVs). When is Volvo launching one of those?

Volvo will enter the BEV market starting in late 2019 with five BEV models in short order - a mix of Volvo-branded ones and Polestar-branded ones. Polestar is the performance brand that will get more horsepower, basically.

The first model, called Polestar 2, will become available at the end of 2019, and followed very shortly in early 2020 by other Volvo and Polestar variants. It will be a combination of body styles along the SUV-crossover-sedan scale. The initial launch family consists of five Volvo and Polestar vehicles, and you should expect them in U.S. showrooms by March-June 2020.

Initial manufacturing of these BEVs will take place in China. However, over the last few short months, Volvo has accelerated its planning to expand this production to its existing factories in Sweden, Belgium and South Carolina. I don’t know precisely how soon those non-Chinese factories will see BEV production mixed into their existing manufacturing, but you should expect it in various stages starting as early as (late) 2020, and for sure in 2021 and 2022.

Volvo has been explicit that its first BEV, the Polestar 2, which enters production very late in 2019, is meant to compete head-to-head with Tesla Model 3. One can assume that the other Volvo/Polestar BEVs will be matched against a Tesla Model Y as well as other larger crossovers and SUVs.

What about Volvo’s current factory output from South Carolina?

I drove a couple of variants of the Volvo S60 and was not surprised to see that the basic impression left from the previous 60-series and 90-series Volvo cars was essentially intact. The main attraction of the car is its exterior and interior design, which is among the very best in the industry.

The infotainment system takes some effort to learn, but once you do, it's rewarding. It has Android (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) Auto and Apple (AAPL) CarPlay. The built-in map system is no good, so you will depend on your smartphone connection for navigation, naturally.

Suspension and handling is very well sorted out - but then again so are many cars today. Volvo’s main weakness is perhaps with the basic gasoline engine, which while nominally powerful, doesn’t deliver its power with the kind of refinement that most competitors do.

However, that changes in the more expensive T8 model, which is the plug-in hybrid (PHEV). It's much smoother in every way. Other than the Volvo’s design, it’s really what sets the S60 - and every other 60 and 90 series Volvo - apart from most of the competition. You either buy a Volvo 60 or 90 series with the T8 PHEV powertrain, or you go home.

Design means so much. Consumers generally don’t buy Mazdas or Land Rovers because they are great to drive or because they know what’s under the metal. They buy them because they are the best-looking cars in the market.

You can now add Volvo to that top-tier of “best design” cars that will gain market share primarily for looking great.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long GOOGL. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers. Volvo hosted a product intro event.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.