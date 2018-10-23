Walgreens: I'm Getting Ready To Buy

Back in July, I expressed my view that Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is a strong dividend aristocrat in terms of its record of free cash flow growth. Specifically, my prediction was that with an assumption of a 15% per year growth in free cash flow and an 18X price to free cash flow ratio, we could expect a target price of $134 for the stock going forward.

At the time of my last article, this stock was trading at roughly the $66 level. It has since risen to $77.35 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

The general reception to WBA has also been positive. For instance, one reader of my last article quoted:

Source: Former Seeking Alpha Article

In terms of the company’s Q4 earnings performance, while adjusted earnings had increased by 13% to $1.48 and sales were up by 11.3%, the market was not overly impressed by this – seeing sales growth in particular as coming in below expectations. Therefore, the stock had seen a temporary decline back to $70 before resuming an upward trajectory.

With this being said, I still remain optimistic on this company and believe that the reaction to lower than expected sales may be exaggerated.

Specifically, free cash flow for FY18 increased by 16.9% on a non-GAAP basis to $6.9 billion, which still puts the stock’s free cash flow growth in line with my assumption of 15% per year.

Moreover, while the Rite Aid merger had initially been met with some skepticism, the merger does appear to have had positive effects on free cash flow. For instance, along with a 16.9% increase in free cash flow, $1.5 billion worth of free cash flow was reportedly driven by working capital, which would include the effects of acquiring Rite Aid stores:

Source: Walgreens Boots Alliance Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results

In particular, as another author on SA correctly points out, the market is quite possibly being too fearful regarding potential competition from Amazon (AMZN). With Amazon having launched a $1 billion deal to acquire PillPack, an online pharmacy startup, there are concerns that consumers would switch to an Amazon pharmacy over their current one.

According to a Business Insider survey, 57% of respondents indicated that they would indeed use an Amazon pharmacy as a replacement:

Source: Business Insider Intelligence

That said, while Amazon is a highly successful company in its own right and has succeeded across several different industries, my view is that it would face an uphill battle on this occasion.

While Amazon has been successful at bringing automation and convenience to the retail industry, Amazon has reportedly had issues in doing business with hospitals and has backed away from plans for large-scale drug distribution for the time being. Given that the pharmacy profession will always have a need for trained pharmacists to provide advice on medical issues as well as ensure regulatory compliance, this is one key advantage that companies like Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy (CVS) have that Amazon does not.

To this end, Walgreens has been expanding its online marketplace through the introduction of “Find Care Now”, which not only provides online access to over-the-counter medicines, but also specialized advice with medical professionals through the telehealth service MDLive.

In my view, the regulatory hurdles and need for medical expertise would prove too great for Amazon to be a formidable competitor.

Taking into account the above, my view on Walgreens has not changed. The company has continued to show impressive growth in free cash flow, and investors are likely being too cautious as regards potential competition from Amazon. I’m getting ready to buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WBA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.