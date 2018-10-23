Delta Airlines: The Sky Is Clearer Than You Think

Due to recent turmoil, investors hate airline stocks in general and Delta Airlines in particular. This is exactly the time to buy shares.

Delta Airlines (DAL) was founded in 1928 and today it is the most profitable company among the three transatlantic airlines trading on the U.S stock exchanges. The company offers flights to 335 different destinations around the world, in sixty different countries and six continents. Despite growing its earnings at a double digit rate and despite its shareholder return, the stock is amazingly cheap today due to a high level of anxiety from investors.

Beautiful Metrics

The leading U.S airline has recently reported its quarterly numbers. On October 11, Delta Airlines released a fantastic earnings report with revenues of $11.8 billion, up 8.3 percent from the same quarter last year. The nice bump in revenues was based on an increase of 8.2 percent in passenger revenues and a whopping 18.5 percent rise in revenues from cargo. At the bottom line, adjusted net income was $1.8 a share, up an impressive 16 percent compared to the third quarter of 2017. More importantly, this was the best quarter in Delta's history.

You see, consistent business performance is part of Delta's DNA. Following the major consolidation back in 2011, Delta generated ebitda of only $3.7 billion and cash from operations in the amount of $2.8 billion. Compare that to last year's figures with annual ebitda of $8.4 billion and cash from operations in the amount of $5.1 billion. That's a whopping annual increase of roughly 20 percent.

Shareholder Friendly

Delta Airlines is exceptional in the way it treats its shareholders. During the most recent quarter Delta has generated free cash flow in the amount of $655 million, after investing roughly $865 million in upgrading its hubs and airplanes. Specifically, Delta invested a total of $325 billion in repurchasing its own shares, and has paid out $241 million in dividends.

Treating its shareholders well is an important cornerstone in the company's strategy. In contrast to other major carriers, Delta consistently pays 70 percent of free cash flow back to the hands of its shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

Valuation

As a result of this massive contraction in valuation, Delta is trading today for a measly valuation of only 9 times next year's earnings. The irony of the matter is that this contraction in valuation is happening in tandem with Delta's best earnings report ever. Note how revenues and earnings (white line and green line, respectively) are rising, while valuation (brown line) is quickly contracting. This presents a wonderful entry point for new investors.

The contraction in valuation isn't simply a Delta Airlines story. It is a global wave of pessimism towards airline carriers. Recently, the stocks of legacy European carriers such as Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKY) and Air France –KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF) have been completely decimated. Today, Lufthansa and Air France KLM are trading for five times earnings. Yes, this isn’t a typo. Both airline companies are profitable and cash generative. These aren't some deep value ideas; this is value staring right back at you.

What The Market Is Missing

Mr. Market isn’t fond of airline companies, and I can't blame him. Historically, airlines have consistently overspent on unnecessary capital expenditures, haven't paid out dividends and fought a fierce competition over ticket pricing. That was a bad business environment to operate in. But that's far from being the case today. You see, investors have two main concerns regarding the sector – the first concern is the rising oil price, while the second concern is about the competition driving yields lower. I will address these two concerns.

The first concern is over the rise in the fuel price. Yes, rising fuel prices isn't a good thing for airlines. But it's imperative to remember the following two points. One, prices don't rise forever. In fact, the current fuel price environment today is so much better than it was three years ago when the oil price spiked to over $110 a barrel. So yes, things are much brighter for the industry than they were three or four years ago.

The second point to remember is that Delta, along with other airlines, have an arsenal of capabilities to help them mitigate the fuel effect. An increase in the price of tickets, a cut in costs and a reduction in capacity are just a few options that airlines can implement in order to keep the earnings flowing. Look no further than Delta's most recent earnings report. Management has stated that fuel prices have risen by 35 percent compared to last year's quarter. Now, that's a massive jump in costs. Regardless, the company was able to mitigate 85 percent of the hike, and that's precisely why the bottom line was untouched.

The second concern echoed by investors is fear of intensifying rivalry among airlines, something that can easily drive yields lower and, by extension, hurt earnings. Now, to understand the dynamics of the airline industry, one must gain some historical perspective. You see, pretty much half the airlines went broke in 2009 – 2011 era as a result of excessive debt, high Capex and lack of financial discipline. This has led to a massive wave of consolidation in the industry.

Today, competition is much more lenient than it used to be seven or ten years ago. For example, the competition among U.S transatlantic carriers is very balanced between the top three, with no single airlines exhibiting irrational pricing discounts. That is precisely why earnings at Delta, Continental Airlines (UAL) and American Airlines (AAL) – have all been on a steady rise over the past three years.

And it isn't just the American airline industry. Consolidation is shaping the industry in Europe as well. Recent bankruptcies of Air Berlin, Monarch and soon to be bankrupt Norwegian Air – have led to some highly monopolistic regions. For example, German Lufthansa today controls about 50 percent of the German market. Think about this. In many aspects, the airline industry today is much more monopolistic than many other industries. Reality is very different than the perception of investors.

Risks

The first risk to the operation of any airline is a sharp rise in the price of oil, which is the most significant expense for airlines. The second risk is an uptick in the competition between airlines, which might drive yields lower and hurt Delta's bottom line.

My Takeaway

The airlines sector as a whole, and Delta Airlines in particular, are trading on the cheap. Today, Delta Airlines is very different than the Delta Airlines of a few years ago. It generates a huge amount of cash flow, treats it shareholders well, and is able to grow its top line consistently. Buy this airline before it leaves the terminal.

