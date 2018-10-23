Where Should Nvidia Go From Here?

After the positive Q2 earnings announcement (ER), shares of Nvidia (NVDA) have gained more than 20% due to a favorable ER beat and a series of new product launches. Rivaled with AMD's (NASDAQ:AMD) forthcoming 7nm, Nvidia announced to roll out the first Turing architecture. The GeForce RTX series contains the first gaming GPUs based on the Turing architecture and the RTX platform, which combine next-generation shader and real-time ray tracing with advanced AI capabilities. Nvidia also claimed that Turing offers 6x the performance of its predecessor, Pascal. Nvidia shares were further aided by the announcement that the new RTX 2080 GPU is up to 50% faster than the GTX 1080 in regular games. The company's previous specs for the RTX 2080 focused on real-time ray tracing, but most existing games won't get updated to support that technology. Yet, with such an obviously positive product news, Nvidia was not able to keep its gains during the recent market-wide selloff, losing more than 25%. Thus, it is the purpose of this post to find the right level for Nvidia’s stock to return to after the headwinds.

Nvidia Stock Prices Correlate With Forward Financials

Nvidia’s shares have been historically related to the standard financial metrics, such as revenue, earnings, gross margin, and free cash flow. Simply because stock prices are forward-looking, the forward financials are always more useful than the actual financials. For this reason, I collected the consensus estimates of the various metrics since 2015. Their relationships with actual Nvidia stock prices are depicted in Figure 1A through Figure 1D. As Nvidia has grown significantly in the last few years, it is not surprising to see the strong correlation between the stock price and the forward financials. Furthermore, the close relationship serves to price Nvidia stock properly, given the most recent forward financials.

Forward Revenue Revisions

That being said, due to the significant growth in datacenter and the diminishing impact from the slowing crypto-related demand, Nvidia’s revenue has been estimated to grow between fiscal Q3 2019 and Q1 2021. Figure 2A and Figure 2B illustrate a generally rising revenue growth trend into the next 5 quarters. The growth is evident in both over time and across each quarter. More importantly, at least for 3 of the last 4 ERs, the Street has consistently revised upward the revenue in each of these quarters. In the last Q2 ER, maybe due to the concern over tariffs and a looming trade war, the revenue estimates were not revised upward for the first time (Figure 2B).

Using Forward Financials To Price Nvidia Stock

Since there is a reasonably stable correlation between Nvidia's stock price and forward revenue, EPS, gross margin and free cash flow, I was able to use this relationship to estimate the corresponding Nvidia stock price, given the current forward financials. The historical “model price” (in green) is compared with the actual NVDA price (in blue) as well as with the Street’s estimated target price (in red). One way to read the chart is that, given today’s forward fundamentals, the financials would suggest that Nvidia should be trading around $270, while the Street’s price target is $292. In other words, NVDA should trade between $270 and $292 (Figure 2).

Takeaways

The following are additional observations comparing the usefulness or predictability of the financial model price with analysts’ price target:

At least for 2018, the financials implied model price has been clearly more accurate than the Street’s target price in terms of predicting Nvidia actual price. This is because price targets have been consistently above the actual price, yet there were many “crossovers” between model prices and actual prices. Whenever actual prices cross over model prices often, the actual price is reverting back to the model price – a measure of predictability. The average time for actual prices to revert back to model prices was about one month. This also implies a useful time horizon for the correction to happen. Another important quantitative measure is the level of model valuation. Given today’s forward fundamentals, the model suggests that Nvidia should be trading around $270, while the Street’s price target is $292. As actual prices dropped off the cliff soon after the Q2 ER and in early October without changes in model price or price target, it stands to reason that there was something other than company financials at play. The September drop has been associated with the further tariff announcement and the October drop was due to market-wide selloff. The good news is that both events were not company-specific and deemed recoverable. The fact that the Street’s price target was never reduced through 2018 seems to suggest that analysts have not yet factored in the negative impact from tariffs. The fact that financial model prices estimated by actual prices were on average 10% lower than the price target also implies that there may be 10% trade war impact.

Finally, the fact that Nvidia’s stock has been consistently priced so far below its fair value should not prevent the stock from trading at a reasonable range in the short term. If shareholders believe that Nvidia should be free from the tariffs impact, NVDA should return to the long-term fair value around $290 eventually. On the other hand, if investors recognize that the current NVDA price has already factored in the 10% negative trade impact, the reasonable guess is that the stock should trade around $270 before the next earnings announcement.

