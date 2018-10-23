Could Apple Really Hit $310 In 2019?

While I don't necessarily think $310 is likely in the short term, after crunching the numbers I was surprised to see that his big estimate is feasible.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is far and away my largest holding, making up nearly 10% of my portfolio, so I’m always happy when I see a positive analyst note. For some reason or another, the market typically moves on these notes. When doing my daily due diligence last week, I came across a note put out by technology analyst Daniel Ives, who just moved to Wedbush Securities. Apparently Mr. Ives was trying to make a splash at his new firm, because his price target of $310 is ~40% above Apple’s current share price of $220. That’s a shocking growth figure. If this were to happen, I’d be in for a great 2019.

I usually ignore analyst notes because oftentimes they’re not worth the paper they’re printed on, but since AAPL is such a large holding of mine, I decided to sit down and attempt to figure out just how likely this scenario might be. At the end of the day, stocks trade on their fundamentals. Sometimes analysts get these predictions right and other times they get them wrong. Sentiment is great for short-term traders, but over the long term, profitability and growth metrics rule the day. So, with all of this in mind, I wanted to see what it would take to reach a $310 price target, which, if I’m not mistaken, is the highest estimate on the Street.

Before I figure out how the stock gets to $310, let’s start with where it trades today. Apple is currently hovering right around $220/share. That means that the market is placing an ~18.5x ttm P/E multiple on shares. This valuation seems pretty fair to me. Apple is a highly profitable company that has pledged to return $100 billion+ to shareholders in the near future. Although it is a tech company, I consider it to be more of a top-flight consumer discretionary name with a growing, high-margin tech business on the side. Hardware continues to make up the vast majority of Apple’s sales, yet the size of the services segment is growing quarter by quarter.

This 18.5x multiple is a bit above the company’s 10-year average P/E of 17.4x. 18.5.x is more of a premium than most hardware-focused tech plays get, yet it’s typically less than you see in the best-of-breed consumer discretionary names with growing dividends. It wasn’t long ago that the market assigned a 12x multiple to Apple because of its dependence on iPhone sales and the belief that the company is a one-trick pony. I think that narrative has played itself out. The company’s impressive services growth is changing the minds of those who previously assigned such low valuations to the stock. And furthermore, even if the company is dependent on iPhone sales, I don’t see that as a huge problem. iPhones are far and away the most profitable cellphone, and while I understand that technology evolves faster than most people can even imagine (just think, it was only a decade ago that smartphones were introduced to the world, and today, they’ve become the Coke can of the 21st century). But this article isn’t about me attempting to justify a $220 price tag for AAPL shares. I think that’s pretty easy. What isn’t easy to do is to justify a $310 price point in the relatively near future.

The backbone of Ives' thesis is his belief that ~350 million iPhones could be upgraded in the next 12-18 months. This figure is well above the Street’s consensus estimate of ~220 million devices shipped. Ives also thinks that Apple will continue to grow the average selling price (ASP) of its devices to the $800 area.

I think it’s unlikely that Apple hits such a lofty iPhone target in 2019. I suppose that Mr. Ives has given himself some wiggle room by saying 12-18 months as opposed to 2019 specifically. Either way, the company has only sold 217.5 million iPhones during the previous 4 quarters. That’s an average of 54.3 million per quarter. For Apple to hit that 350 million phone target in 2019, it would require the company to sell 87.5 million/quarter. If I use the long end of Ives' target of 12-18 months and divide 350 million by 6, I come to a more obtainable 58.3 million quarterly rate. This seems likely; however, I’m not sure that a 7.4% quarter increase in iPhone sales volume is enough to justify 40% upside on the share price.

Granted, it’s important to remember that it wasn’t just sales volumes that inspired Ives' work, but also an increased ASP. While I’m skeptical of the iPhone target (at least looking at 2019 specifically), I think the $800 ASP argument is a fair one.

Apple’s ASPs have been steadily on the rise for years now. Furthermore, the company has a habit of beating the Street’s estimates when it comes to its ASPs. For instance, last quarter, the market expected the average price of an iPhone sold to be $694. The quarter’s figure ended up being $724. It’s important to remember that iPhones are aspirational devices. Sure, they’re practical, dependable, and highly productive, but at the end of the day, there probably isn’t a whole lot of difference in terms of use between an iPhone and any other smartphone on the market for the average consumer. People buy iPhones because they want to be seen with iPhones, and people who want to be seen with certain things typically want the latest and greatest. The iPhone X outperformed in recent quarters, and I expect that the XS/XS Max will continue to do well headed into 2019.

An $800 ASP still lonely represents 10.5% ASP growth from Q318’s total though. This, combined with the projected quarterly volume increases, still isn’t enough to move the needle to $310, in my book.

I think it could be great if Apple clientele upgraded 250 million iPhones over the next year or so. I don’t necessarily think that’s likely, however. A ~230-240 million figure seems more feasible. But we’re in a bullish mood today thinking about that $310 price point, so let’s say that the company has a fantastic year and increases iPhone sales to ~62.5 million/quarter. Also, let’s slap Ives’ $800 ASP on those devices, bringing us to an iPhone segment revenue total of $200 billion for 2019.

During the most recent quarter, the company’s ASP for an iPad was $410. For the sake of simplicity, let’s say that figure is $400 over the next 12 months. During the trailing twelve months, Apple sold roughly 44 million iPads. Honestly, I’m not super-bullish on iPad growth moving forward because I think the XS Max is going to cannibalize iPad sales. Because of this, I think selling 40 million iPads over the next 12 months or so is reasonable. At that $400 price point, this equates to ~$16 billion in revenues.

Mac revenues have been falling over the last year or so, and while I do expect them to stabilize, I don’t expect growth. Apple sold 18.3 million units during the prior 4 quarters, and I’d be happy to see a 16 million unit figure over the next 4. The average selling price of a Mac during Apple’s most recent quarter was $1432. Assuming that $1400 price point remains in place, that means I’m looking at the Mac segment generating ~22.4 billion looking ahead.

While I don’t expect to see much in the way of growth from the Mac segment, I do expect to see strong continued growth from Apple’s Services segment. During Q3, Services posted $9.5 billion in revenue, which was good for 31% y/y growth. However, sequential growth (which probably matters more here because these sales are recurring and not as lumpy, which is why they lead to higher premiums placed on the shares) was low at just 4%. Throughout 2018, q/q sequential growth in Services has been relatively low. This might come to a shock to some, but I do worry a bit that this trend is going to continue. I think the low-hanging fruit has been picked in the Services department. I know Apple is working to increase its offerings here, but I would be happy with ~5% sequential growth moving ahead over the next 4 quarters. This bring me to a ~$45 billion Services sales figure for 2019.

During the past 4 quarters, Apple’s “Other Products” category, which includes things like the Watch, speakers, accessories, etc., produced ~$16.4 billion in sales. This category has been growing quickly in the recent past, and I don’t expect that to change. Wearables are an oftentimes overlooked growth market, and I think the Apple Watch will continue to gain broader market adaption as it adds more capabilities. I think ~20% growth is a fair (conservative) estimate for this segment, meaning that I’ll expect ~$20 billion in sales from this segment moving forward.

So, all in all, my sales estimate for Apple’s 2019 is 303.4 billion.

Assuming that the company hits the ~$61 billion Q4 sales target this year, that will bring the 2018 revenue total up to $263.7 billion. If Apple were to hit my ~$303 billion revenue estimate in 2019, that would represent 15% growth on the year. This would represent a slight acceleration from the ~11% revenue growth that it has posted during the ttm.

Moving on, while higher ASPs and continued growth in the higher-margin Services business would likely have a positive effect on Apple’s net margin figure, it’s important to realize that the company has benefited from these same trends throughout 2018, yet its net margin has only increased ~100 bps during the ttm. Granted, that’s a solid move, but I don’t expect to see massive net margin improvements moving forward. Simply put, this company is so large that it’s very difficult to move the needle all that much in a year, which is a relatively short period of time.

So, let’s say that the company increases its net margin by another ~100 bps in 2019 to a 23% figure. Using the $303.4 billion revenue figure, that leads me to net income of $69.8 billion.

Apple spent $20 billion on share repurchases in Q3. I suspect that figure will stay fairly steady moving forward. Right now, it has ~4.8 billion shares outstanding. I think it's possible that the company could repurchase ~350 million shares in 2019, or ~7.2% of its total float. A more conservative estimate would probably be something more like a 4% reduction. However, the company has said that it wants to go cash neutral on the balance sheet, which will require massive shareholder returns. For the sake of this piece, I’ll stick with the bullish ~7% share count reduction.

Assuming that Apple’s outstanding share count is reduced to the 4.45 billion range and the company produces $69.8 billion in net income, we come to a 2019 EPS estimate of ~15.70 for the year. Right now, the Street’s consensus estimate for 2018 EPS is $11.76. My bullish 2019 estimate represents ~33% y/y growth from the Street’s current 2018 estimate.

And finally, we get to the 2019 share price estimate. Assuming that all of this goes right and Apple is able to produce ~$15.70 in EPS in 2019 and the market keeps its current 18.5x multiple on shares, we’d come to 12-month share price estimate of $290.

At my $15.70 EPS estimate, AAPL would have to trade for 20x ttm earnings to hit $310 before the year’s out in 2019. While this is possible (and probably justifiable for a company that just posted ~33% EPS growth), it would be the first time that the market has assigned a 20x+ ttm P/E multiple on the company since 2010. Shares recently tested that threshold, rising to ~19.7x before falling from the recent highs.

So, to my surprise (because honestly, when I saw that price target figure I thought it was ridiculous), it appears that a $310 2019 estimate isn’t crazy. Actually, it appears to be feasible, though Apple needs to buy back a ton of shares and things need to go right in just about every segment that the company operates for it to happen. Frankly put, I’d be content with a $250 share price. That would still represent solid growth from here. But after having crunched the figures in a back-of-the-envelope sort of way, at least I know that Mr. Ives' prediction doesn’t appear to be a pipe dream. So, here’s to hoping he’s right!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.