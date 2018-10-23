Texas Instruments Is A Great Addition To Your Dividend Growth Portfolio

Introduction

In my latest update regarding my dividend growth portfolio, I emphasized the fact that I lack exposure to the information technology sector. I am looking for candidates in the sector, and so far, most of them seemed overvalued. Several readers pointed out that I should take another look at Texas Instruments (TXN), as they find it to be attractive now. I have looked at the company last year and found it to be not attractive enough. I stated that I will be looking for an entry price below $90.

My portfolio consists of several companies in the information technology sector. I own Cisco (CSCO), IBM (IBM), Qualcomm (QCOM), Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). If I add shares of Texas Instruments to the portfolio it will be more a company with a similar profile to Cisco, for example. Steady business and modest growth, and therefore I should look for a suitable valuation.

As always, I will analyze the company using the methodology that served me well. I will use the following graph to understand the company. I will start with the fundamentals, move to valuation and then analyze the future risks and opportunities of the business. I will use it to reach a conclusion about whether I should initiate a position in Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductor solutions for analog and digital embedded and application processing. It operates through the following business segments: Analog & Embedded Processing and Embedded processing segment. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Fundamentals

Texas Instruments has provided its investors with robust revenue growth over the past five years. In the past years the top line grew by almost 5%, and the company is optimistic regarding the medium-term future. The company is enjoying strong demands for its products, and it forecasts that the trend will continue in the medium term.

The bottom line is even more impressive as the company more than doubled its earnings per share in the past five years. The company enjoyed top-line growth, share repurchases and margin expansion to deliver fantastic results to its shareholders. The company is forecasted to keep growing its bottom line by 6-8% in the coming three years.

Texas Instruments has been sharing its wealth with its shareholders very aggressively. It distributes 100% of its FCF with its shareholders. The dividend is safe right now with a payout ratio of just over 50%, and the yield is very attractive. The 2.5% yield doesn't include the latest dividend raise. With the latest raise the yield is over 3%, and extremely safe. Add to it the fact that the company has been paying a growing stream of dividends for the past 14 years and you have an attractive dividend payer.

The rest of the FCF is spent on buybacks. Over the past decade the company lowered its share count by over 25%, and it lowered its share count by over 10% in the past 5 years. This trend is going to continue according to the company's management. I love companies that share their cash flow with shareholders, and together with a strong balance sheet, investors should expect Texas Instruments to keep delivering.

Valuation

With forward P/E ratio of 17, the company looks fairly valued if we take into consideration the micro and the macro. In the macro we look for raising interest rates in the United States, so investors should expect valuations to be more attractive. In the micro, we see strong demand to the company's products and high single digits growth rate in the medium term. Therefore, I believe that this valuation is fair.

This graph from Fastgraphs.com also shows that Texas Instruments is fairly valued. The current P/E is lower than the average P/E, and it's the first time since the beginning of 2016 that we see such valuation. At the same time, I don't believe the company is a bargain at the current valuation, and there is not much margin of safety.

When I looked at the company a year ago the valuation was higher, and the fundamentals weren’t as attractive. In the past year the fundamentals have improved as EPS and revenue grew. At the same time, the share price hasn't changed, and that's why the valuation is far more attractive. The current valuation and fundamentals make Texas Instruments an interesting prospect.

Opportunities

The first opportunity is the great management team that knows how to allocate its capital wisely. The company is using its cash flow in a very wise way that allows it to spend enough on research and development (R&D) to achieve growth, and at the same time share almost 100% of its free cash flow with its shareholders. The company is taking advantage of its leading position to bring growth and reward shareholders.

In the short term we see very strong results, and we see that the management is able to bring results that are better than its guidance. In the previous paragraph I explained how the company can offer long-term growth, and it joins the fact that in the short term we see results that are better than expected. The company is turning over 25% of its revenues into free cash flow thanks to expanding margins in 2018, and the short term looks just as good.

In the medium term, the demand for the products in the industrial and automotive segments is growing higher. At the same time these are the segments where the management is investing most of its R&D budget. The trend of higher demand is going to continue in the medium term, and together with long-term and short-term prospects, investors should be very optimistic about the company's future.

Risks

The first risk is the competition. Texas Instruments isn't as diversified as it may seem. While it has several business segments, almost all its revenues come from the analog and embedded segment. Therefore, any major competitor who will be able to offer a superior product will be able to hurt the fundamentals.

The company is also sensitive to the global economy where two main factors can harm it. The trade war between the United States and China may hurt trade between companies in the two countries. At the same time, any significant weakness in global growth will have an impact on its performance. We saw that China GDP growth has slowed to 6.5% in the past quarter.

Another risk is the growing interest rate. The question here is whether investors will keep buying the shares of Texas Instruments when the 10-year treasury bonds offer a similar yield. Personally, I prefer Texas Instruments due to the growth prospects, but investors who look for income may sell the shares and trade them for long-term government bonds.

Conclusion

Texas Instruments is a wonderful company that has been delivering for decades. The company has very strong fundamentals and the valuation is fair. At the same time the company is dealing with manageable risks and has some great growth opportunities for the coming future; therefore, I think that every dividend growth investor should consider adding it to its portfolio.

I initiated a small position, and I will add more if the valuation becomes more attractive in the future. The valuation is fair, but it isn't a bargain, and with interest rates going up we may find an even more attractive entry point down the road. What convinced me is the fact that the price hasn't moved in a year, while the fundamentals showed significant improvement.

