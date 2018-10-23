CALLing On The FCC: B. Riley Financial Needs Your Approval

On November 9, 2017, magicJack VocalTec Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ: CALL) received an offer from B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) where RILY will purchase all outstanding shares of CALL for $8.71 per share in cash. The deal is awaiting the Federal Communications Commission’s (“FCC”) blessing before it can consummate. But as the 1-year Merger Agreement anniversary draws near, the arbitrage spread has widened to approximately 19%, suggesting uncertainty that the deal will close. Although the market suggests this, there is a compelling argument that the deal is in the final stretch and could be a fantastic opportunity for those willing to assume the risk. There are two other Seeking Alpha articles available, found here and here, for more information about the deal.

The Only Condition Remaining is FCC Approval.

According to Sections 6.01(e), 7.01(b)(i) of the Merger Agreement, the only remaining condition is approval from the FCC. Section 6.01(a)-(e) provides the conditions that must occur prior to the deal closing. Specifically, Section 6.01(e) states: “[a]ll authorizations, approvals, clearances and consents of or filings with the FCC . . . be procured or made in connection with the Merger and the transactions contemplated by this Agreement . . . shall have been procured or made.” In connection with the said condition, Section 7.01 provides for each party's ability to terminate the Merger Agreement and stipulates in paragraph (b)(i) of Article 7 that “if the Merger shall not have been consummated on or before August 9, 2018 (. . . the “End Date”), provided that if the condition to closing set forth in Section 6.01(e), solely in respect of the approval or in connection with U.S. executive branch agencies that review FCC applications for national security and other issues, including the U.S. Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, and National Security Agency, has not been satisfied or waived on or prior to such date, but all other conditions to Closing set forth in Article 6 have been satisfied or waived . . . , then the End Date shall automatically be extended to November 9 , 2018.”

In nonlegal language, the contract terms mean that the End Date of the merger was extended to November 9 because the only remaining condition is the FCC’s approval. The language regarding executive branch agencies refers to when the FCC seeks the view of the Executive Branch, also referred to as “Team Telecom,” regarding matters of any national security, law enforcement, and public safety concerns. Although the FCC gives deference to Team Telecom because of its specific expertise in national security, the agency ultimately has authority to make an independent decision on whether to grant a particular application.

Therefore, the only remaining condition before the deal can close is approval from the FCC, and it appears the FCC is still awaiting recommendations from both Department of Homeland Security and Department of Defense.

Team Telecom’s Review

The executive branch agencies reviewing the merger are the Department of Justice (“DOJ”), the Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”), and the National Security Agency (“NSA”) (NSA is an agency under the Department of Defense (“DOD”)). The areas that Team Telecom look at during their respective reviews include, but are not limited to: ability to comply with a Letter of Agreement (“LOA”) or National Security Agreement (“NSA”); IT security and cybersecurity; ownership; third-party relationships; domicile; location of assets; equipment; and location and handling of data. Upon completing their review, each agency will provide the FCC with a written recommendation regarding the merger.

To date, the DOJ is the only agency providing the FCC with a written letter advising that the DOJ has no objection to the CALL-RILY merger so long as the FCC conditions approval on RILY complying with the Declaration and LOA executed between the DOJ and RILY on August 15, 2018.

The Risks

The main concern with this deal is that DOD or DHS request that the FCC deny the application on national security grounds. But based on the steps already taken by RILY, it is unlikely either agency will seek a denial.

First, RILY has already put forth a post-closing organizational structure that will remove all foreign ownership of FCC licensees. Currently, CALL is incorporated in Israel. On April 30, 2018, RILY filed a Supplement to the original application informing the FCC and Team Telecom that it would take steps immediately after closing the merger to remove any foreign entity from the organizational structure. Here is what the post-closing org structure will look like based on RILY’s April 30thletter.

* April 30th Supplement

By removing the Israeli subsidiary, the U.S. Government will have complete jurisdiction over the remaining corporation making it easier to enforce U.S. laws. Similarly, DHS and DOD should have less concern about foreign influence after the new organizational structure is in place.

Second, RILY has already contractually agreed with the DOJ to take substantial steps to reduce foreign meddling in its business post-merger and to keep the U.S. Government apprised of essentially all issues that would raise national security concerns. For example, RILY has already contractually agreed with the DOJ to inform/provide the agency of/with:

any foreign requests for information,

data breaches,

change in ownership and/or business structure,

detailed cybersecurity plans,

changes to its product line (including hardware and software equipment changes),

site visits and employee interviews

a compliance security officer, and

annual compliance reporting.

Therefore, the Declaration and LOA between RILY and the DOJ illustrate that RILY is cognizant and willing to ensure national security and U.S. Government oversight is a priority.

But it remains unclear what is causing the delay in receiving DHS and DOD's recommendation. It is possible that CALL’s Chinese supply chain, or U.S. foreign policy is causing the delay. The U.S. Government recently implemented a new law, the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act of 2018, which enhanced the power and scope of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, also known as CFIUS, to combat what is seen as intellectual property theft and national security secured predominantly caused by China. CFIUS is comprised of Executive Branch agencies, similar to Team Telecom. Essentially, CFIUS and Team Telecoms serve the same purpose. Therefore, the DOD and DHS may be placing emphasis on this deal, and deals like it because of the Government’s tougher stance towards China. Despite this, however, it is relevant to point out that from its inception up until 2016, Team Telecom has never requested FCC to deny an application.

Therefore, it seems unlikely Team Telecom will derail RILY’s acquisition of CALL.

Timeline

The End Date is November 9, 2018. A little bit less than a month away. This leaves 18 days for the deal to receive approval. If the FCC has not decided by that date, the parties will have the option of either walking from the deal or agreeing to extend the Merger Agreement until the FCC has made a decision.

Arbitrage

Currently, the arb spread is approximately 19%, or 3,219% annualized. If the deal breaks, it is anticipated the stock price will return to its pre-merger announcement price between $5.50 and $6.00 range. This would result in a -18% to -25% decline in share price.

Conclusion

The deal seems poised to close sooner than later, but the FCC still has to make its decision before the deal can move forward. The arbitrage opportunity presents a nice reward for those willing to take on the risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CALL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.