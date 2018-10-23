Curtiss-Wright Could Weather Tariff Storm

On October 30th after the market opens, Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) will report its third quarter financial earnings. Shares of the defense machinery firm have been on a steep downtrend this October after falling from about $138 to a bottom around $118. The $20 move has taken about 15-days to materialize highlighting a sharp pessimistic sentiment in the industrials spurred on by various macroeconomic factors. However, quick declines such as this one provide investors with an opportunity to capitalize on an undervalued target. Certain technicals point to the possibility of a snap reversal, but with earnings on the horizon, a fundamental change could dash those chances.

CW’s impressive run of earnings has shown how industrials can benefit from robust economic growth. After a disappointing 2016, CW saw six straight Wall Street earnings estimates beats in the last six quarters with only one quarter with revenue below Wall Street expectations. In that same period, CW reversed sales contraction in 2016 to mid- to high single-digit year-over-year sales growth. Much like the other industrials in the industry, CW benefitted from the pro-business leanings of President Trump, but the recent pressure of a trade war with China could threaten the expansionary effects.

Companies that produce similar heavy duty machinery have reported problems with uncertainty in key supplying markets according to comments from Investor’s Business Daily. The CEO of Whirlpool (WHR) Marc Blitzer complained that tariff worries have “led to increased costs for certain strategic components.” CEO Gregory Hayes of United Technologies (UTX) has been another industrial leader noting the impact in 2018 while insisting that firms will see a “much bigger impact” in 2019. In CW’s latest conference call, CEO Dave Adams said he doesn’t expect the latest tariffs to have “a material impact” in 2018, but in the future, there is more uncertainty.

The uncertainty in the future could endanger solid operating results. In the second quarter of 2018, CW saw sales growth 9 percent over the previous year with operating income up 28 percent and a margin 260 basis points higher. A strong slate of $700 million worth of new orders helped bolster the impressive results as naval defense demand flourished. In the end, adjusted EPS grew 49 percent over the previous year.

CW’s high earnings numbers have come from impressive results in its largest segments. Both Defense and Commercial/Industrial segments posted huge growths in operating income in 2018 Q2 offsetting the weakness in the Power segment. CW’s saturation in those two segments, which account for over 70 percent of the company’s operations, has pushed it to beat analyst expectations even in the face of terrorists. CW will probably continue to benefit from the current political leadership’s propensity to increase defense spending. According to the Congressional Budget Office’s “The Budget and Economic Outlook: 2018 to 2028,” defense discretionary spending in 2018 will be about $701 billion, 11 percent higher than the previous year, with the projection that spending will increase to $719 billion in 2019. As long as CW continues to focus on its signature segments, sales growth should continue into 2019.

So then what are the risks for CW going into the end of 2018? Another diversified machinery company, Honeywell (HON) released earnings last week and cited a danger of costs growing from “tens of millions” to “hundreds of millions” dollars in 2019 according to Bloomberg. In CW’s upcoming conference call, investors will be on the look out for an expectation of how costs could rise in the future. As mentioned earlier, management first gave the signal that margin compression won’t be a problem, and the numbers backed them up as Commercials/Industrials saw margins 160 basis points higher and Defense saw margins up 970 basis points. The strong selling of CW suggests investors aren’t buying that margins can remain high, and a confirmation of this suggestion could spell bad news for the stock.

However, after the sharp decline in October, the stock has significant buying pressure on the basis of undervaluation, and it has the EPS and sales growth (from the previous quarter) to paint a supportive fundamental picture. Compared to some of its competitors in the defense industry, CW’s has a lower P/E ratio. At 21.1x, CW remains undervalued compared to Woodward (WWD) at 28.9x, Lockheed Martin (LMT) at 36.2x, and Northup Grumman (NOC) at 36.2x. Out of those three competitors, only NOC has a higher year-over-year sales growth according to 2018 Q2 growth. Despite the solid financial performance of CW’s operations, its shares have the worst October performance so far at -14.4 percent, which is significantly worse than the next worse, LMT at -5.7 percent.

While tariffs on trade continue to cause more uncertainty in the economy, CW’s fundamentals suggest it may be able to weather the storm. Over 70 percent of the company’s operations is based in the defense market which is seeing strong demand from growing defense spending. Margin expansion in key segments, while threatened by tariffs, remains strong and is boosting free cash flow, which was up 18 percent in 2018 Q2. Unless the upcoming earnings report is a disaster, the current fundamental position does not warrant a sharp decline. There could be an opportunity for a reversal here especially if sales and earnings continue to grow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.