Rowan October Fleet Status And Backlog Analysis

Besides a few jack-up long-term deals executed between Rowan and Aro Drilling, the general contracting activity is not showing an adequate level yet.

(Image: Rowan Resolute from Balticshipping.com)

Investment Thesis

On October 9, 2018, Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) and Ensco PLC (NYSE:ESV) entered in an all-stock merger agreement. The combined offshore drilling company resulting from this agreement will be comprised of a fleet of 28 floating rigs - semi-submersibles and drillships - and 54 jack-ups (a total of 82 rigs). These numbers include two drillships and one jack-up rig still under construction and exclude the jack-ups which are part of Rowan’s ARO 50/50 joint venture in Saudi Arabia. As a side note, ARO Drilling owns seven jack-ups and also leases nine jack-ups directly from Rowan. The transaction is anticipated to close during the first half of 2019.

Rowan's rig fleet is highly diversified, and combined with Ensco's rig fleet, will be one of the largest offshore drillers. Leslie Cook, principal analyst, Wood Mackenzie, noted:

Once combined, Ensco-Rowan will have the second-largest floating rig fleet, with nearly 90% consisting of generation VI and VII assets. These are the rigs that are most desired by operators globally, as they offer the best capabilities and flexibilities for various deepwater drilling programs around the world... The combined company will also become the largest player in the jackup sector. Nearly 40% of the combined portfolio will consist of ultra-harsh and modern harsh-environment assets.

Thus, investing long-term in Rowan Companies makes even more sense now than before. However, the offshore drilling sector continues to be highly volatile and fundamentally weak despite stronger oil prices. Trading about 30-50% of your RDC holding using oil price as a gauge seems very appropriate.

Fleet Status As Of October 18, 2018 (Estimated by Fun Trading)

Note: I applied a ~0.5 ratio on the ARO jack-ups daily rate when known.



Ultra-Deepwater Drillships

# Name Year Built Specification K feet Information Contract End Current Day rate K$ Location Information 1 Rowan Resolute 2014 10/12 (Drilling 40k) 12/18 Undisclosed ($130K/d?) [LLOG] US GOM 1-wells options 2 Rowan Relentless 2015 10/12 (Drilling 40k) 12/18 (est. 80 days from mid-Sept) Undisclosed [Exxon Mobil] US GoM 4x1-well price option

Jack-ups

# Name Year Built Category Contract End Current Day rate K $ Location Indication Off-rate 1 Joe Douglas 2012 11/18 (4-well) Undisclosed 110 (?) [BP plc] Trinidad 1-well option (21d)2Q'19 2 Rowan Norway 2011 Mid-11/18 - 3/19 (~100 days) Undisclosed [Turkish Petroleum] 3 Rowan Viking 2011 10/18 (5-well or 100 days) 10/18-12/18 (2-well or 110 days) MOL 1Q/2Q 2019 2Q/3Q 2019 MOL Undisclosed Undisclosed Available Undisclosed [Shell/MOL] UK NS Norway-NS 3-wells x priced options [21d] 1Q'19 4 Rowan Stavanger 2011 Early 11/18 - 4/19 (150 days) Undisclosed (~60k/d) [Repsol Norge] Norway One 60-day option 5 Rowan Gorilla V 1998 Mid 9/19 Undisclosed <100? [Total] UK North Sea 180-day priced option 6 Rowan Gorilla VI 2000 12/18 Undisclosed (~120?) [Shell] Trinidad 4-well option 7 Rowan EXL II 2011 4/19 (5-well) Undisclosed (~<100) [BP Trinidad] Trinidad 8 Rowan EXL III 2011 11/18 Late 11/18 - 5/19 Undisclosed [Freeport-McMoRan] [Cantium] GoM 9 Ralph Coffman 2009 11/18 (120 days) Undisclosed (~<100) Trinidad [GulfSlope Energy] GoM 10 Rowan Gorilla VII 2002 11/19 (18-month) Undisclosed [Chrysaor] UK 2 x 1-year option

ARO Drilling - 50/50 JV Rowan/Aramco (Owned/Managed by/Leased to)

# Name Year Built Category Contract End Current Day rate K $ Location Indication Off-rate 1 Gilbert Rowe 1981 10/20 69 [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] Middle East 2 Bob Keller 2005 10/20 130 [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] Middle East [11d] 3Q18 3 J.P. Bussell 2008 10/20 130 [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] Middle East [14] 1Q'19 4 SAR-201 2/21 79 [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] 5 SAR-202 2012 10/20 195 [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] Middle East 6 Hank Boswell 10/21 Undisclosed [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] Middle East Sold by Rowan to ARO Drilling in October 2018 7 Scooter Yeargain 10/21 Undisclosed [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] Middle East Sold by Rowan to ARO Drilling in October 2018 Rigs Leased to ARO Drilling by Rowan 1 Bob Palmer 2003 6/21 Undisclosed [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] Middle East [14d] 3Q'18 2 Rowan EXL I 9/18-9/21 Undisclosed [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] Middle East 3 Rowan EXL IV 9/18-9/21 Undisclosed [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] Middle East 4 Bess Brants (P59) Mid 12/18-12/21 Undisclosed [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] Middle East 5 Earnest Dees (P60) Mid 12/18-12/21 Undisclosed [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] Middle East 6 Arch Rowan 9/21 Undisclosed [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] Middle East [14d] Q1'19 7 Charles Rowan 9/21 Undisclosed [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] Middle East 8 Rowan Middletown 9/21 Undisclosed [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] Middle East [14d] Q1'19 Rig Managed by ARO Drilling 1 Rowan Mississippi 12/18 12/18-11/21 195 Undisclosed [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] Middle East

Cold-Stacked Rigs

# Name Year built Location 1 Rowan Gorilla IV 1986 Gulf of Mexico 2 Rowan California 1983 Bahrain

Warm-Stacked/Ready-Stacked/ Available

# Name Year built Location/info 1 Rowan Renaissance 2014 Gulf of Mexico 2 Rowan Reliance 2014 Gulf of Mexico

Total Fleet

Class Operational Available Cold-Stacked Total UDW Drillships 2 2 0 4 Jackup 10 0 2 12 JU Managed by ARO Drilling 1 0 0 1 JU Leased by ARO Drilling 8 0 0 8 JU Owned by ARO Drilling 7 0 0 7 Total 28 2 2 32

The latest fleet status report was issued on October 18, 2018.

1 - Drillships

The U.S. oil company LLOG has exercised the first of its two one‐well priced options for the drillship Rowan Resolute built in 2014. The second option, if exercised, will be at a higher rate. The rig is now contracted until December 2018.

2 - Jack-ups

1 - The jack-up Rowan EXL III built in 2010 has been awarded a one‐well contract with Freeport-McMoRan in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The gig is expected to begin its contract in late October 2018, immediately followed by a contract with Cantium. The second contract is expected to start in late November 2018, with a firm duration of six months plus a three‐month option period. The contract is scheduled to end in May 2019.

2 - The jack-up Rowan Norway built in 2010 has been awarded a two-well contract with Turkish Petroleum with an estimated duration of 100 days and an estimated start date of mid‐November 2018.

3 - The jack-up Rowan Stavanger built in 2011 is expected to start its contract for accommodations work with Repsol Norge in early November 2018. The contract is for approximately 150 days, with one 60‐day option.

4 - Rowan’s three jack-up rigs, Rowan Middletown, Charles Rowan, and Arch Rowan, are leased to ARO Drilling, which won three-year contracts for these rigs with Saudi Aramco.

5 - The jack-up Rowan Mississippi is to be chartered to ARO Drilling and will commence a three-year contract ARO/Saudi Aramco in mid-December 2018 after its actual contract is completed.

6 - The jack-ups Hank Boswell and Scooter Yeargain have been sold to ARO Drilling in October 2018. ARO Drilling owns now seven jack-ups.

Commentary

According to the merger agreement, Rowan shareholders will receive 2.215 Ensco shares for each Rowan share. ESV closed at $8.21 on Friday, which translates to $18.19 for RDC, compared to $17.95 indicated by the chart below. Rowan President and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Burke, will serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of the combined company.

As I have said in my precedent article, we have entered a period of consolidation for the offshore drilling industry, which is seen as an elegant solution to cut the rig oversupply, reduce competition and increase daily rates faster.

Despite a "full recovery" in this sector taking much longer than I previously thought, the process of consolidation, which always starts when evidence of a bottom is showing undoubtedly, has now begun and other players will follow the trend set by Ensco and Transocean (NYSE:RIG).

The next third-quarter earnings results are about to be released soon, and I am afraid they will be interpreted as a wake-up call for the industry. The offshore drillers have been trending up significantly on "expectation" since mid-August, but the facts are showing a concerning opposite trend with lower revenues and lower cash flow, which may radically temper the recently observed investor excitement. Thus, it is important to use caution and accumulate RDC only on any perceived weakness.

Technical Analysis

I see RDC forming a rising channel pattern with a line resistance at $20 (I recommend selling at least 30% of you position at or above this level) and a line support at $15 (I recommend buying RDC at this level). I have excluded the top reached in early October and the low reached in early August.

Final takeaway

Rowan Companies is an excellent long-term investment and will continue to be a reliable investment after the merger between Ensco and Rowan is completed in early 2019.

By investing in this offshore driller, investors will invest in the new combined company which enjoys a global footprint from the harsh-environment Norwegian market to the West African market.

Furthermore, the combined customer base is "spread the across majors, national oil companies and smaller independents. spread across majors, national oil companies and smaller independents."

