Transocean: Report Shows Strength In North Sea And Continued Problems In UDW

The upcoming purchase of Ocean Rig adds nine ultra-deepwater rigs which will have to either be employed or ultimately written down.

Transocean (RIG) has just published its fleet status report, which is especially interesting in the light of the upcoming purchase of Ocean Rig (ORIG). Without further ado, let’s look at contract announcements.

Harsh environment

Semi-sub Henry Goodrich has been awarded a one-year contract extension from Husky. The rig will now work in Canada until November 2019. The day rate is $275,000. Newbuild semi-sub Transocean Norge has been awarded a contract from Equinor (EQNR) in Norway. The rig will work from July 2019 to November 2019 at a day rate of $283,000 and then until May 2020 at a day rate of $293,000. Semi-sub Paul B. Loyd, Jr. got a two-well contract with four one-well options in the UK North Sea. The rig will work for BP (BP) from March 2019 to August 2019 at an undisclosed day rate. Semi-sub Transocean Leader got a new contract from hurricane Energy that will keep the rig busy from February 2019 to July 2019. The rig will work in UK North Sea at an undisclosed day rate. Semi-sub Transocean Spitsbergen had another option exercised. I have no doubts that the rig will constantly work for Equinor until April 2022.

Benign environment

Semi-sub Deepwater Nautilus had a one-well option exercised and will now work for Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) until January 2019.

Ultra-deepwater

Drillship Petrobras 10000 got a major blend and extend contract from Petrobras (PBR) which will keep the rig busy until September 2021. We have discussed this contract in detail here. Drillship Deepwater Asgard got a one-well contract in Mexico with an undisclosed operator at an undisclosed rate. The rig will work from March 2019 to May 2019. Drillship Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2 got a three-well contract offshore China. The rig will work from February 2019 to June 2019.

As usual, everything is going well in the harsh-environment segment. The trend is clearly to the upside in the North Sea, and I guess not much commentary on this is needed – the health of the segment is not news to anyone who follows the industry.

The developments on the ultra-deepwater front are much more interesting because they will be the major catalyst for Transocean, especially after the purchase of Ocean Rig is completed. The contract for Petrobras 10000 has been previously announced before. While the headline day rates look attractive (from $270,000 to $316,000), Transocean had to make a major concession to get this deal done. As for the Asgard contract, it is interesting because the rig is moving to Mexico, perhaps in anticipation that the local market will heat up by 2020.

However, the rig has currently received only a one-well contract, and it’s hardly speaking in favor of “upside in 2019” theory for the ultra-deepwater segment. The Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2 is in the same league – it’s good when a rig gets a contract, but once again it’s a short-term job. One can argue that Transocean may be holding the rigs for future day rates, but it now has plenty of rigs to employ (keeping Ocean Rig purchase in mind) so I think the contract activity is just a reflection of the current market dynamics.

I’m not surprised to see Transocean shares correct along with other offshore drilling shares after the recent euphoric run-up. As I have stated multiple times in my recent articles on the topic, the actual fundamentals of the offshore drilling industry are far away from the market’s rosiest expectations during rallies, and this typically leads to correction. This type of volatility is good for traders rather than investors, and I expect that this pattern will continue in the upcoming quarters. The North Sea segment remains the bright spot, while the situation in the ultra-deepwater segment remains problematic. This may become a major obstacle for Transocean's upside as the company is about to add nine ultra-deepwater rigs from Ocean Rig.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.