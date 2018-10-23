Kroger: Still Not Seeing Enough To Justify Long Exposure

We follow Kroger (NYSE:KR) because we believe it has competitive advantages, such as its intangible assets and its sheer scale. Although the company has both opened new stores whilst also simultaneously closing down existing ones, its 2,700+ locations means it definitely has a cost advantage when compared to local competitors.

Also, for a stock priced under $30 Kroger is highly liquid and trades with plenty of implied volatility. Currently, the stock has an implied volatility of 35%, which means that the expected move for KR is its current price ($27.50) +/- 35% in either direction over the next 12 months. This means the stock's expected range over the next 12 months is from $17.87 to $37.12. This may present opportunity if the fundamentals and technicals stack up. The seemingly high implied volatility, though, may be signalling that a sizable move is coming

From a technical standpoint, on the short-term chart, shares have been in a downtrend since the start of September. At present, the price is trying to stay above its 200-day moving average, but volume numbers look particularly weak, so this small bounce could fail.

The longer-term weekly chart illustrates that we are also in a weekly uptrend, although the volume is not increasing. Therefore, from a technical standpoint, investing in Kroger from the long side may prove risky if we break through that bottom channel trend line. Let's see how the fundamentals stack up.

In terms of valuation, Kroger has a book multiple of 3 and a cash flow multiple of 7.1. These numbers look attractive when compared to the company's average multiples over the past 5 years. KR pays a dividend of 2.03%, has trailing 12-month earnings per share of $4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. These all look attractive, maybe with the exception of the company's balance sheet, where the retailer's interest-bearing debt outweighs shareholder equity by a factor of 1.64. We usually look in the range of 1.2 or less for this key metric.

Kroger, like so many other retailers, knows it has to spend in order to keep up with the likes of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Both of these giants have been spending at will in an attempt to dominate the grocery landscape. We wrote about this recently and stated the battle among retailers for market share in grocery (whether it be offline or online) is going to be fierce. Now, when spending is elevated, it is normal to see operating margins decline somewhat. Many times though, the market will forgive this if it sees solid top line growth. The logic behind this is that the temporary spending will one day report a positive return on investment. We see this through the resulting elevated sales being able to grow profits at a meaningful clip.

What we like to do, therefore, is compare revenue growth with how operating expenses have been rising. If we take this over 5 years, we can see that operating expense as a percentage of sales was 17.8% in 2014. Fast forward 5 years and over a 12-month average, operating expense is currently 19.9% of the top line take. Bulls will make the argument that the retailer is in the early period of its investment cycle, but this certainly is a worrying trend here.

Another trend that cannot be discounted is the inroads hard discounters such as Aldi and Lidl are making. Plenty of US retailers are spending huge amounts of capital on their digital channels as well as on the re-modelling of their stores. Moreover, Kroger, on top of elevated spend, has had to cut prices in order to stay competitive against the likes of Amazon. Whilst all of this is going on though, the likes of Aldi continue to gain share. Even with the US economy powering along at an impressive clip, customers still want value from the likes of Aldi and Lidl and their cheap private labels. Furthermore, hard discounters continue to stock more and more fresh produce, which will only lead to more competition in the key grocery segment.

To sum up, although Kroger has an impressive footprint of stores and has an attractive valuation, we feel its elevated spending, along with the encroachment of the hard discounters onto its patch, could adversely affect growth. Many analysts talk about the need for retailers to offer more service through the expansion of their omni-channels, etc. However, hard discounters continue to gain share and will continue to put downward pressure on margins in the US over the next few years. Kroger still has it all to do. We still need to see more evidence from existing investments to consider a long position here.

