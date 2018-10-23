Market Risk Vs. Market Timing: Case Study (Update)

This article quantifies the benefit of using MTS10 since it has been published.

It may be used for hedging or scaling exposure to various stock and bond indexes.

The first article on the systemic risk indicator MTS10 was published here on 5/21/2015, 41 months ago. Since then, members of Quantitative Risk & Value receive an update every week.

From market timing to Systemic Risk

Market timing based on binary indicators is dangerous. Even if you find an indicator “predicting” the 8 recessions in the United States since 1950 without a false alert, it is not a guarantee that you have found the holy grail of market timing. If we make an analogy with clinical studies, pharmaceutical companies don’t conclude a drug is efficient when it has saved the first 8 patients. The sample is too small. From a scientific point of view, being right 8 times out of 8 means there is a 95% probability that the indicator's accuracy is at least 67%. It’s the law of confidence intervals. How much of your savings would you bet on an indicator that has a good chance to be right 2 times out of 3?

MTS10 counts the bearish signals given by 10 indicators. Its value is an integer between 0 and 10. The components are based on various data series: S&P 500 index, market breadth, average short interest, U.S. unemployment, aggregate EPS, forward aggregate EPS estimate, housing starts... They cover four fields of market analysis: technicals, sentiment, fundamentals, and economy. MTS10 is like an avalanche danger scale for the stock market, except it has 11 possible values instead of 5.

The avalanche danger scale

Snow is very simple in theory: H2O molecules in solid state. However, accumulation and weather history make it complex and sometimes dangerous. Financial markets are also an accumulation of elementary items, transactions, whose history and external factors may make them complex and sometimes chaotic. In both cases, we can evaluate the risk and make appropriate decisions. In both cases, a low risk is not a guarantee that an accident cannot happen.

History

The next chart shows MTS10 in blue and the S&P 500 index (SPY) in red from January 2001 to 5/23/2015. This is the period used to design MTS10 before it was published. On this period, SPY has a negative return for MTS10>=7.

Below is the out-of-sample chart from May 2015 to June 2018. These MTS10 values have really been sent to subscribers. The most recent values have been excluded.

Let’s look at the sum of SPY weekly returns in percentage for each value of MTS10 in the out-of-sample period.

MTS10 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Sum weekly SPY ret.% 15.05 11.43 2.82 -7.60 -0.98 2.24 15.22 -2.16

The weekly returns are calculated with weekly opening prices, not standard weekly returns based on closing prices: MTS10 is published every weekend and it is impossible to trade at a previous closing price. It is a short period (41 months) and the number of weeks spent in each value is small (6 weeks at MTS10=7, 15 weeks at MTS10=3, for example). MTS10 has never been above 7 in this period.

We note that the return is slightly negative for MTS10=7 like in the design sample. It is also negative at 4, but very close to zero, and more negative at 3. The negative value for MTS10=3 is due to the opening price on Monday, August 24, 2015 (flash crash). Excluding this specific week, the sum of weekly returns at 3 becomes positive. This is an opportunity to remember that a black swan is possible at any time. On the 8/24/2015 flash crash (out-of-sample), MTS10 was at 3. On the 5/6/2010 flash crash (in-sample), it was at 1. In both cases, the market went to new highs a few months later. A low MTS10 value, even zero, is not a guarantee against market accidents, it is a clue that the market is robust and may be more resilient if something bad happens.

Going to cash or full hedge at 7 is not the best way to use MTS10. It transforms a multi-valued indicator into a classic binary indicator. The issue with binary indicators is they are 100% right or 100% wrong.

"It is better to be roughly right than precisely wrong." - John Maynard Keynes

There are smarter ways to use MTS10. The first one is to scale a hedge according to the risk level. Various tactics are possible depending on the user's and portfolio's risk profiles. The second one is to follow ETF strategies scaling the exposure to stocks and bonds according to the risk level. In 2015, I have designed 4 strategies for subscribers of my Seeking Alpha private service Quantitative Risk & Value. Their descriptions are below.

Strategy A: 1 position, high volatility

Rules:

if MTS10=0 to 2, hold SSO (S&P 500 leveraged x2)

if MTS10=3 to 6, hold SPY (S&P 500)

if MTS10=7 or 8, hold IEF (7-10 yr T-bonds)

if MTS10=9 or 10, hold SH (S&P 500 inverse)

Strategy B: 2 positions in equal weight, average volatility

Rules:

if MTS10=0 to 4, hold IWS+QQQ (Russell Mid-Cap Value and Nasdaq 100)

if MTS10=5 to 8, hold IWS+IEF (Russell Mid-Cap Value and 7-10 yr T-bonds)

if MTS10=9 or 10, hold SH+IEF (S&P 500 inverse and 7-10 yr T-bonds)

Strategy C: 2 positions in equal weight, low volatility

Rules:

position 1: if MTS10<7, hold DIA (Dow Jones), else hold IEF (7-10 yr T-bonds)

position 2: in March, April, November, December hold DIA (Dow Jones), in other months hold IEF (7-10 yr T-bonds)

Strategy RMSB (Risk-Managed Stocks-Bonds): 7 positions, low volatility.

This model with a larger number of positions is suitable to manage a larger capital in a more scalable way. It is based on several ideas:

Starting with 2/3 in stocks and 1/3 in bonds when the risk is low and increasing the bond/stock ratio when the risk level goes up.

Using volatile and less volatile stock indices, and keeping the less volatile ones at a higher level of risk.

Using shorter-term bonds when the risk level goes up to increase the proportion of low volatility assets when violent market gyrations are the most likely.

Using an inverse ETF when the risk is maximum.

Adding seasonal switching positions with leveraged ETFs.

6 positions depend on MTS10 value:

For MTS10=0 to 4, hold USMV,MDY,QQQ,SPY,TLT,BIV.

For MTS10=5, hold USMV,MDY,QQQ,IEF,TLT,BIV.

For MTS10=6, hold USMV,MDY,IEI,IEF,TLT,BIV.

For MTS10=7, hold USMV,SHY,IEI,IEF,TLT,BIV.

For MTS10=8 or 9, hold USMV,SH,IEI,IEF,TLT,BIV.

For MTS10=10, hold SHV,SH,IEI,IEF,TLT,BIV.

The 7th position is seasonal: SSO on the 4 best months of the year (November, December, March, April), and UST the rest of the time.

Backtests

Simulations: period is 04/01/2001 - 1/1/2016, portfolio is rebalanced on weekly opening, no trading costs.

Annual. return Max DD Sharpe Sortino Volatility (monthly std dev) SPY 5.90% -55.42% 0.34 0.44 15.07% A 15.71% -38.71% 0.79 1.09 20.70% B 11.78% -26.82% 0.82 1.12 13.85% C 13.20% -10.31% 1.50 2.20 7.52% RMSB with seasonal 13.45% -7.51% 1.68 2.39 6.94%

Results since MTS10 has been published

Even if getting out of the market when hitting 7 is not the smartest way to use MTS10, it played out better than usual timing indicators on this 38-month period:

Holding SPY and going to cash for MTS10>=7 would have improved the return by about 2 percentage points compared to holding SPY all the time.

Going to cash when the S&P 500 was below its 200-day moving average would have lowered the return by about 11 percentage points.

Going to cash when the S&P 500 50-day moving average was below the 200-day moving average would have lowered the return by about 10 percentage points.

The next table shows performance of the above ETF strategies from 1/1/2016 to 10/20/2018 (this is a simulation, the performance of a real portfolio may be different. Dividends are reinvested.)

ETF model name Total return Max Drawdown MAR ratio A (1 position) 77.9% -20% 1.15 B (2 positions) 48.6% -8.8% 1.73 C (2 positions) 42.1% -7.7% 1.74 RMSB (7 posit.) 30.5% -6.3% 1.6 Benchmarks SPY 45.8% -9.9% 1.45 SPY-BND 60-40 27.4% -6.5% 1.4

The preferred benchmark for A and B is SPY: they are long stocks in a low-risk market. The preferred benchmark for C and RMSB is a stock/bond mix: C is 50% in bonds most of the time and RMSB holds at least 2 bond ETFs at any time.

Conclusion

Since it has been published, MTS10 has avoided false bearish signals given by usual technical signals, and our ETF strategies show improvements either in return or risk-adjusted performance (measured by MAR ratio) compared to benchmarks. Past performance is never a guarantee for the future. MTS10 is not a guarantee of safety. It is a tool to evaluate the systemic risk and make sensible decisions regarding a portfolio’s exposure to the stock market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ, USMV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am net long in stocks.