Altria: Value And Income, Wrapped In A Recession-Resistant Package

Valuations look even better if we value shares based on yield.

Based on earnings, valuations are coming back down to around "normal" levels after a period of drastic overvaluation.

Altria (NYSE:MO) has historically been a great compounder of wealth, but much of this was because of its large yield and low starting valuations.

This changed around 2013 or 2014, however - at least up until recently. For a brief couple of years, MO shares traded way above where they usually do on an earnings basis. This also led to a lower-than-5% yield:

Today, shares have reverted back more towards "normal" levels, and I think they now offer the possibility of double-digit total returns going forward, wrapped in a relatively recession-resistant package.

What happened?

You may have noticed that Altria's P/E ratio only registers as 11 in the above chart, but this is largely due to several items, especially a one-time tax-related benefit. Management provided the "adjusted" numbers in the company's 8-K form for fiscal 2017, which I will use going forward for all figures related to its most recent complete fiscal year.

Instead of using the "headline" earnings per share number of $5.31 that results in a P/E ratio of only 11.62 for MO shares (at a current share price of $61.68), I'll use the "2017 adjusted for special items" EPS figure provided by the company in the 8-K. This is the number that excludes things like the one-time tax benefit, and it's the number that management thinks better reflects economic reality. Using this number - which is $3.39 EPS for fiscal 2017 - MO shares are really trading closer to 18.19 times 2017's earnings.

That's still a pretty lofty multiple for a declining tobacco company, but Altria is already about 3/4th of the way through fiscal 2018. It's also experienced some positives that have shifted the story a little, and coupled with the 13.5% drop in the share price year to date, this helps make shares look a lot better valuation-wise going forward.

A few positives have gone a long way

Besides the sizable, double-digit decline in its share price year to date, tax reform will mean a much lower tax rate going forward for Altria, a company that gets almost 100% of earnings from the domestic USA market, especially when excluding the stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) that gives it some international exposure.

Analyzing its return on equity for fiscal 2017 gives us some perspective:

The effective tax rate for fiscal 2017 was roughly 33.45%, which I will assume will be much lower going forward. We can also see that Altria continues to own fat operating margins that are expanding, even as sales decline.

We can also see that leverage is finally starting to normalize, which is the main culprit behind the huge drop in the company's ROE, not underlying business fundamentals. Asset turnover did decline year over year as well, but a much lighter tax burden and higher margins should more than offset this going forward, in my opinion.

The company is also spreading the wealth - bumping the dividend twice in less than a year, with the last increase clocking in at over 14%. This is a second contributing factor to Altria's potential value going forward.

Valuations

Altria's earnings per share are expected to increase to $4.01 on average during fiscal 2018, which is good for a whopping 18.3% of growth. That also means shares are trading at around 15.4 times this year's expected earnings. That also brings the payout ratio of 80% close to around the thirteen-year median of 81%. Looking at estimates for fiscal 2019 is where things get interesting, however, since analysts expect another 8.73% worth of growth from 2018's estimates.

Assuming Altria can earn the $4.36 in EPS for fiscal 2019 that analysts are expecting, then shares are trading at only about 14.14 times earnings, close to the thirteen-year median multiple of 14.15 times earnings and much lower than the five-year average multiple of 17.26 times earnings. If we assume the usual 80% payout ratio, that also means an annual dividend of about $3.488 a share - which would mean a yield on cost of roughly 5.65%, assuming my projections are somewhat accurate.

Let's be honest, most people buy MO shares for the yield and dividend growth, and if we assume that the market pushes the yield back to 5% (the thirteen-year median is 4.97%), that would put fair value at about $69.76/share based on the expected EPS for fiscal 2019 and my estimated annual dividend projection - good for about 13% upside from the current price. Throw in yield of over 5% and I don't find it hard to envision a scenario where MO shares outperform the market going forward with nice double-digit gains, unless rates rise even faster than they have (always a possibility).

Conclusion

Nothing is guaranteed, but I see no reason why MO shares can't offer double-digit returns through fiscal 2019 on a total return basis. Tobacco earnings are relatively predictable and recession-resistant as well, so these are also returns coming from a relatively defensive position.

Bryan Burrough and John Helyar's book about the leveraged buyout of RJR Nabisco, Barbarians at the Gate, is one of my favorites. There's a scene where then CEO of Salomon Brothers, John Gutfreund, asks Warren Buffett for some advice on whether or not he should pursue a bid for the company. Buffett responded with the following wisdom:

I'll tell you why I like the cigarette business... It costs a penny to make. Sell it for a dollar. It's addictive. And there's fantastic brand loyalty."

This sums up the investment thesis in Altria pretty quickly. Unlike many of its international peers, and also despite operating in a declining industry, it's able to dominate this industry and reap the benefits of high returns on capital, high margins, and high free cash flow. Who in their right mind wants to start a new tobacco business? Probably not many, and even if they did, it would be almost impossible to dethrone Altria from its entrenched US market share.

The company owns over 50% retail market share of not only the cigarette market but also the smokeless tobacco market, mostly through its ownership of the Skoal and Copenhagen brands.

Even if the cigarette market continues to contract, Altria by far owns the dominant share of it. This brings pricing power and, in theory, continually rising free cash flow. Shares are also trading at a decent valuation level in a prolonged, arguably overvalued, bull market. That makes it an ideal position for investors looking to play some defense from here, in my opinion.

