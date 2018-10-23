V.F. Corp.: Yield Checkup

The plunging net payout yield was the signal to avoid this stock at the peak.

The spin-off of the jeans brands could only hurt the benefits of brand diversification.

My previous investment thesis on V.F. Corp. (VFC) was to buy the brand retailer when the yield surged. The rally in the stock and the corresponding pullback on capital returns by management have the view of the stock less bullish on this dip. The yield checkup isn't as positive as one might have thought, considering the stock dipped from a high of $97 to a low of $77 now.

Image Source: V.F. Corp. website

Great Results

V.F. remains a combination of brands where investors have to take the good with the bad. Right now, Vans is on fire and Lee is struggling. The troubling part of the story is that the company wants to spin off the weak jeans brands into a separate company in favor of brands that have historically had big cycles.

Regardless, the company had FQ2 results that handily beat analyst estimates. Despite smashing results from Vans and The North Face, the market hit the stock due to further weakness in the jeans sector. The jeans segment only accounts for about 20% of revenues, so the market appears to have acted irrationally here. Besides, organic revenues were still up about 6%.

The high-quality problem is that both Vans and The North Face have revenue growth in the 10% range. Any further weakness in Wrangler or Lee can easily be offset by strength in these other brands. Not to mention, cultural shifts have Vans shoes replacing the previously hot Timberland boots of past years.

Source: V.F. Corp FQ2'18 presentation

Piper Jaffray released their semi-annual teenager survey and Vans ranked very high. The brand ranked second in footwear only trailing Nike (NKE). Vans was top among upper-income females.

Source: Piper Jaffray teen survey

That Yield Though

The real issue is that the stock was expensive despite hiked EPS expectations. An investor can't just eliminate the weak jeans sales and focus solely on the hot brands. Fixing the Wrangler and Lee brands is a better solution than spinning them off.

V.F. guided FY19 EPS estimates up about $0.10 to $3.65 per share while the stock was trading at over 25x those estimates at the peak. Clearly, the stock got far too hot for a retailer.

VFC EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

The better signal is the net payout yield that combines the dividend yield and the net stock buyback. The company hiked the quarterly dividend by 11% to $0.51. The new dividend yield is about 2.6%.

The problem with the story here is that V.F. stopped share buybacks as the stock surged into 2018. Due to stock options, the net payout yield has sunk below even the dividend yield.

VFC data by YCharts

The company states the plans to continue stock repurchases in the future and this would make for a more bullish signal. The stock is still relatively expensive at over 20x FY19 EPS estimates.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that V.F. Corp. offers a compelling mix of retail brands for shareholders. Investors have to take the good (Vans) with the bad (Lee) and a spin-off won't necessarily solve that problem.

The real issue is that the stock just got far too expensive and the company signaled this problem by pulling back on share buybacks. Investors should wait for a better entry point and more yield support from the retailer before getting back into the stock.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.