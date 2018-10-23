The 'Smaller' Banks Are Going Out Of Business: Be Prepared

There are only about 4,800 "smaller" banks now, down from 7,300 just before the Great Recession, and this number is likely to go much lower over the next five years.

In an effort to preserve their existence, "smaller" banks have moved into riskier assets, but they have neither the expertise nor the scale to make these efforts work.

The "smaller" banks have nowhere to go because their local markets are shrinking and because information technology is going to dominate the financial industry going forward.

The “smaller” banks... the heart of Main Street... represent a growing problem. As I have written before, the smaller commercial banks have nowhere to go.

According to Federal Reserve statistics, the “smaller” domestically chartered banks in the United States control only 30 percent of the assets in the banking system. The largest 25 domestically chartered banks plus the foreign-related institutions control 70 percent of the assets. Furthermore, the share of total assets held by the latter categories of banks is not going to decline.

Let me say it again, the smaller commercial banks have nowhere to go.

And the future of banking is going to be dominated by information technology. After all, money is nothing more than information - just 0s and 1s - so that as the banking platforms and networks take advantage of the scale economies offered by information systems, the only real scenario for the share of assets going to the “smaller” institutions is down.

Another telling statistic - on June 30, 2018, the commercial banking system had 4,833 banks.

Just before the financial disturbance associated with the Great Recession took place, as of June 30, 2007, there were 7,279 banks in the commercial banking system. As of June 30, 2000, there were 8,315 commercial banks. And on June 30, 1990, twenty-eight years ago, there were 12,343 banks in the system, so the number of banks declined by almost two-thirds during this time period.

And of course, the percentage of assets going to the “smaller” commercial banks dropped from 40 percent in June 1996, the earliest date the data are available, to the current level of 30 percent.

Yet, the smaller banks are still trying to go somewhere, but in many respects, it seems as if most of them are moving into areas and taking risks that will ultimately threaten them. One cannot compete for one’s existence by taking on riskier and riskier assets.

In my earlier post, I compared how the 25 biggest banks were managing their balance sheets versus how the “smaller” domestically chartered banks were managing their balance sheets. Check these three numbers out: The year-over-year increases in commercial and industrial loans in the “smaller” banks increased by 11.2 percent, versus 3.6 percent in the 25 largest; commercial real estate loans increased by 7.8 percent at the “smaller” institutions and actually declined at the 25 largest by 1.1 percent; and credit card balances rose by 36.0 percent at the “smaller” banks and by only 4.2 percent at the 25 largest. The difference between the two performances is what I find startling.

Some have argued that the 25 biggest domestically chartered banks in the US are being watched over by the regulators more closely than the “smaller” institutions, but this doesn’t mean that the “smaller” banks had to go so heavily into the riskier loans.

And it seems as if this difference is starting to show up. A Financial Times article stated, “Fears that smaller US banks are taking excessive risks in commercial real estate deepened on Friday as shares plunged in an Arkansas lender that has ploughed billions of dollars into developments in states as far away as New York. Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) - which this year changed its name from Bank of the Ozarks - revealed that it was taking a $45 million write down on two commercial real estate loans (CRE), sending its shares down by more than a quarter in afternoon trading.”

Bank OZK has $22 billion in assets, “half of which are CRE and multi-family real estate loans, making it a leading example of a nation wide trend.”

“As big banks have pulled back from CRE and regulators have warned about high valuations, small banks have turned to the asset class as opportunities to expand as other areas have declined.”

The article notes that, “Banks with under $100 billion in assets have significantly increased their CRE exposure in recent years. As of the second quarter of this year, commercial real estate and construction loans accounted for 20 percent of the assets of these banks; five years ago, it was 15 percent.”

Note that at banks over $100 billion in assets, “CRE takes up a slightly smaller portion of balance sheets than it did five years ago.”

And the concentration on CRE can become massive in banks seeking to expand their loan portfolios and take on riskier loans. “There are 430 banks, with an aggregate $327 billion in assets, where CRE represents over 40 percent of assets. Many of these banks do most of their CRE lending in their home areas, and are small, with $1 billion to $2 billion in assets.”

What is amazing is that some “smaller” banks go even further: EagleBank of Bethesda, Maryland, has $5 billion in CRE and construction loans out of total assets of $7.9 billion; Independent Bank of McKinney, Texas, has half of its $10 billion in total assets in construction and CRE loans; and East Boston Savings Banks has almost 70 percent of its $5.7 billion in total assets in CRE, construction, and multi-family housing developments.

Smaller banks are trying to go “somewhere,” but the pathways that are open to them are, well, dangerous, to say the least. Similar to the attempts these “smaller” banks are making to move into areas of information technology, the organizations just do not have the scale, nor the talent to achieve the scale, it takes to expand in these areas.

These efforts seem to me to be the “last gasp” of a dying breed. These “smaller” banks just cannot survive the changes that are coming to finance over the next five to ten years. Thus, a banking system that prided itself on having “local” banks, banks, the vast majority of which served “Main Street,” is shrinking into a system that is almost solely “big” banks that are part of a financial system that is almost solely online.

The number of banks in the banking system will continue to shrink over the next five years or so. The speed of the shrinkage will occur at a more rapid pace if there is an economic slowdown or re-recession during this period of time.

The shrinkage will not occur because commercial banks are falling out of the system. It will occur as the “bigger” banks take over the “smaller” banks. This is going to happen, so it is my belief that the Federal Reserve System needs to be prepared to allow this adjustment to a banking system with fewer, but larger, banks to go as smoothly as is possible. In fact, the Fed’s oversight of this shrinkage may be one of its largest duties in the next five- to ten-year period.

This scenario, however, should be a major influence in how investors should invest in the “smaller” banks during this time.

