Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 56: The Smart Way To Win A $1.6-Billion Jackpot

This week there are 19 great dividend stocks to buy off the watchlists. This includes high-yield blue chips, fast dividend growers, monthly payers, and dividend aristocrats and kings.

Thanks to the market pullback I'm making great progress on diversifying my portfolio while still meeting my long-term income and return goals.

If you win try to stay anonymous and invest the post-tax cash option into a well-designed portfolio to generate exponentially growing passive income that you can live off.

Just remember that even if you beat the odds, lottery winners often regret their large windfalls. Many large jackpot winners end up broke or dead.

Note that due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly portfolio updates into three parts: commentary, economic update, and portfolio summary, stats, and watchlists. This is to avoid excessively long articles and maximize the utility to my readers.

This week's commentary explains why the stock market is likely to rally soon and points out four deeply undervalued high-yield blue chips to buy before it does.

Due to a family function this week there is no economic update.

Introduction

First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits. I am not recommending anyone mirror this portfolio. My situation is that I'm about to turn 32, but consider this portfolio an income-focused retirement one (though in a taxable account, so I can use modest amounts of margin).

I'm also working full-time (self-employed) and am thus able to continually add to this portfolio. I do not plan to actually tap the portfolio's income stream for 14-20 years, when I plan to move my family (and help support my parents) to the promised land of my people (retired dividend investors): Coastal Florida.

What this portfolio can be used for is investing ideas; however, this portfolio includes high-, low-, as well as medium-risk stocks, so it's up to each individual to do their own individual research and decide which, if any, of my holdings are right for you.

For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE (Eternal Daily Dividend Growth Experiment) 4.0 portfolio. However, keep in mind that the portfolio is not static, and both it and the underlying investment strategy will evolve and adapt over time. This is because a changing world, new knowledge, and more experience will cause me to fine-tune it over coming years and decades to maximize my income and total returns.

Also, note that this is a highly sector concentrated portfolio. That's because I received my professional training working at The Motley Fool's energy desk, specializing in midstream MLPs (and also lots of renewable energy YieldCos). Thus my comfort with these high-yield and very fast-growing industries. Since moving to Seeking Alpha (and becoming an analyst for Simply Safe Dividends), I've branched out into covering all industries. I now look at about 200 companies per year in detail.

The bottom line is that researching dividend stocks is both my greatest passion and my profession. Thus, you should only use these updates as sources of ideas, but not mirror them exactly unless your risk profile/time horizon/goals very closely match my own.

Lotto Fever Sweeps The Country But Make Sure To Keep Your Head

Lotto fever has swept the country, courtesy of the Mega Millions jackpot rolling failing to find a winner since July 24. The headline figure now stands at $1.6 billion (all-time record) and a torrent of ticket buying could push that to $1.7 billion to even $1.8 billion when all is said and done.

But while I fully understand why such an eye-popping and life-changing sum might cause even non lotto players to buy a ticket, it's important to keep a cool head and remember some vital facts.

Important Things To Keep In Mind

First we can't forget that the odds of actually winning Mega Millions are staggeringly terrible. Specifically if you buy one ticket then you have a one in 302,575,350 chance of winning. Essentially it's like choosing one person out of the entire US population to become one of the richest people in the country. Also keep in mind that the last drawing saw about 800 million tickets sold. This one is likely to see that approach 1 billion and so the prize might be split among several winners.

Second, remember that the jackpot figure is pre-tax, and the annuity sum. States automatically withhold 24% of the winnings for Federal taxes but don't forget that you'll now be in the top marginal tax bracket (37%). So you'll end up owing Uncle Sam even more of the winnings. And then annuity takers get 1 initial payment (about $18 million), followed by 29 more over the next three decades, with the last one being about $74 million.

The cash option, which is what most people choose, is $904 million. Post-tax this will equate to a net windfall for you of $609 million (in high tax New York), to $690 million (in states with no income tax). But who cares about taxes and the finer details?! $609 million is still enough to make you crazy rich, with about double the net worth of Taylor Swift!

But there are actually major downsides to winning a jackpot.

Winning The Lottery Can Be Dangerous

The first thing to do if you are lucky enough to win the jackpot is to think about your safety. Becoming extremely wealthy overnight is going to put you and your family at risk of being targeted by kidnappers, extortionists, and a heck of a lot of "new friends" with outstretched hands. Even far smaller lotto winners have been victims of crime when their names became public:

Urooj Khan: Chicago man found dead from cyanide induced heart attack one day after getting his $1 million scratch off jackpot (murder unsolved).

Craigory Burch: Georgia man killed in his home after winning $430,000 state lottery

Andrew Whittaker: West Virginian who won $315 million Powerball Jackpot in 2012. He had hundreds of thousands stolen from his car...twice (total lost $745,000). He also had his bank account hacked and drained.

If possible, claim your winnings anonymously. Today seven states allow this:

Delaware

Kansas

Maryland

North Dakota

Ohio

South Dakota

Texas

In addition, some states (like Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Vermont) allow you to set up a blind trust to claim your winnings. Check with an attorney to see if it's possible to keep your name out of the media.

But even if you aren't worried about becoming the victim of thieves, gold diggers, conmen, or murderers, there's still a major risk to consider. That would be the infamous "lottery curse." History is littered with sudden windfall winners who end up self destructing after winning the jackpot, with some even going broke within a few years or ending up dead.

Beware The Lottery Curse

The most infamous example of the lottery curse is the previously mentioned Andrew Whittaker. In 2012, this construction company president (net worth $17 million at the time), won $315 million. This was the largest single ticket jackpot in history at the time. Whittaker ended up going off the deep end, developing a drinking problem and throwing away tons of cash at strip clubs.

Ultimately Whittaker went broke just four years after winning his jackpot, and along the way lost his daughter to a drug overdose he blames on the windfall. The most unlucky lottery winner in history told reporters: “I wish I’d torn that ticket up." But Whittaker is far from the only jackpot winner to find that winning the lottery can be more of a curse than a blessing:

Billie Bob Harrell Jr: Home Depot (HD) employee won $31 million from Texas lotto in 1997, broke within 20 months

William Post III: Pennsylvania man won $16.2 million in 1988, bankrupt within three months

Keith Gough: UK man who won $14 million in 2005, bankrupt in five years (swindled by con artists)

Michael Carroll: UK man won $15.5 million in 2002, bankrupt in eight years after "unapologetically frittered it away...on drugs, gambling and thousands of prostitutes."

Janite Lee: Illinois woman who won $18 million in 1993 and filed for Ch 7 bankruptcy seven years later (with just $700 in her bank account vs. $2.5 million in debt).

Callie Rogers: British teenager who won $3 million in 2003, bankrupt six years later. Told reporters winning the lottery "brought me nothing but unhappiness. It’s ruined my life.”

Jeffrey Dampier: Won $20 million from Illinois Lottery in 1996. Sister shot him in the head in 2005 when she and her boyfriend conspired to rob him.

Evelyn Basehore: Won 2 jackpots totalling $5.4 million (odds 1 in 15 trillion) in 1985. Bankrupt in 15 years and told reports “Winning the lottery isn’t always what it’s cracked up to be. Everybody wanted my money. Everybody had their hand out."

The bottom line is that money is a tool, that can be used for good or ill. Suddenly having a lot of it won't solve all your problems, but rather magnify many of them (and bring plenty of new ones). So how exactly does one go about winning the lottery in a smart way? One that doesn't lead to destroyed lives and bankruptcy court?

What I'd Do If I Win

I'm well aware that many have called the lottery a "tax on the stupid." And indeed the odds are so long of winning that most people are better off not playing at all. But I'll admit that I do, occasionally, get bitten by the lotto bug.

My policy is to only buy one ticket (no more no less), only if the jackpot hits or exceeds $1 billion. I consider it a $2 frivolity that allows me to spend three days dreaming about how I'd invest that into a perpetual family trust. Which is the best thing that investors can do, invest the winnings and live off the dividends.

Here's my current plan in case I become the "luckiest" man in America on Tuesday night:

After-tax cash option (in Minnesota): $623.3 million

Annual dividends from safe 5% yielding portfolio (10% dividend growth target): $31.165 million

Annual post-tax dividends: $23.75 million

Break up into 1% shares each worth: $237,500 per year

Each family member (and charity) gets 1 share, paid monthly ($19,792 per month)

The vast majority of the dividends from this mega income portfolio (92% of post-tax dividends) would be reinvested back into the portfolio. That would mean that the actual income from this family trust would grow by at least 14.6% per year.

That equates to roughly doubling every family member's monthly income every five years. $20,000 per month is far more than any of us can imagine spending today. Now as the lottery curse shows, lifestyle inflation is capable of draining even the largest of bank accounts. Which is why I'd have to maintain very strict discipline in terms of sticking to this plan and keeping my family from falling victim to the lottery curse. One that ensures that everyone I care about (and my favorite charity) enjoys generous and perpetually growing income, forever.

The bottom line is that the smartest thing a lottery winner can do is come up with a long-term financial plan (consult a fiduciary advisor), and then live off a fraction of the passive income generated from the portfolio. That's the best way to avoid becoming a victim of the lottery curse, and having your life destroyed by a sudden windfall. Remember that money is power, and in the words of Spider Man's uncle Ben "with great power comes great responsibility."

The Best Dividend Growth Stocks You Can Buy Today

This group of 20 dividend growth blue chips represents what I consider the best stocks you can buy today. They are presented in four categories, sorted by most undervalued (based on dividend yield theory using a 5-year average yield).

High yield (4+% yield)

Fast dividend growth

Dividend Aristocrats

Monthly dividend stocks

Note there may be some overlap between these groups. To help with further research, I've linked to my articles for each recommendation (those not behind a paywall).

The goal is to allow readers to know what are the best low-risk dividend growth stocks to buy at any given time. You can think of these as my "highest-conviction" recommendations for conservative income investors. Note these are not meant to represent a diversified or complete portfolio, but merely highlight the best opportunities for low-risk income investors available in the market today.

The valuations are determined by dividend yield theory, which Investment Quality Trends, or IQT, has proven works well for dividend stocks since 1966, generating market-crushing long-term returns with far less volatility.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

That's because for stable business income stocks, yields tend to mean-revert over time, meaning cycle around a relatively fixed value approximating fair value. If you buy a dividend stock when the yield is far above its historical average, then you'll likely outperform when its valuation returns to its normal level over time.

For the purposes of these valuation-adjusted total return potentials, I use the Gordon Dividend Growth Model, or GDGM. Since 1956, this has proven relatively accurate at modeling long-term total returns via the formula: Yield + dividend growth. That's because, assuming no change in valuation, a stable business model (doesn't change much over time), and a constant payout ratio, dividend growth tracks cash flow growth.

The valuation adjustment assumes that a stock's yield will revert to its historical norm within 10 years (over that time period, stock prices are purely a function of fundamentals). Thus, these valuation total return models are based on the formula: Yield + projected 10-year dividend growth (analyst consensus, confirmed by historical growth rate) + 10-year yield reversion return boost.

For example, if a stock with a historical average yield of 2% is trading at 3%, then the yield is 50% above its historical yield. This implies the stock is (3% current yield - 2% historical yield)/3% current yield = 33% undervalued. If the stock mean-reverts over 10 years, then this means the price will rise by 50% over 10 years just to correct the undervaluation.

That represents a 4.1% annual total return just from valuation mean regression. If the stock grows its cash flow (and dividend) at 10% over this time, then the total return one would expect from this stock would be 3% yield + 10% dividend (and FCF/share) growth + 4.1% valuation boost = 17.1%.

Top 5 High-Yield Blue Chips To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 10 Year Annualized Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) REIT 6.4% 3.5% 2.2% to 6.8% 45% 4.7% 16.8% Kimco Realty (KIM) REIT 7.4% 4.1% 2.7% to 24.5% 45% 3.8% 17.5% Enbridge (ENB) Energy 6.3% 3.7% 2.3% to 6.6% 41% 9% 20.6% Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Energy (uses K1) 5.9% 4.5% 2.7% to 12.0% 23% 5% 13.4% Altria (MO) Consumer Staples 5.2% 4.0% 3.1% to 14.7% 22% 8% 16.0%

(Sources: Management guidance, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Top 5 Fast-Growing Dividend Growth Blue Chips To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 10 Year Annualized Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential A.O. Smith (AOS) Industrials 2.0% 1.1% 0.8% to 3.4% 43% 11.5% 18.0% Starbucks (SBUX) Consumer Discretionary 2.5% 1.5% 0.4% to 2.6% 39% 14.2% 22.4% FedEx (FDX) Industrial 1.2% 0.7% 0.3% to 1.2% 38% 13.1% 18.6% Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Industrial 3.2% 2.1% 1.5% to 4.5% 34% 9.8% 16.7% Snap-on (SNA) Industrial 2.2% 1.6% 1.2% to 5.6% 26% 11.0% 16.3%

(Sources: GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Top 5 Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 10 Year Annualized Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential A.O. Smith (AOS) Industrials 2.0% 1.1% 0.8% to 3.4% 43% 11.5% 18.0% Cardinal Health (CAH) Healthcare 3.7% 2.1% 0.9% to 3.9% 42% 8.5% 17.7% Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Industrial 3.2% 2.1% 1.5% to 4.5% 34% 9.8% 16.7% Leggett & Platt (LEG) Consumer Discretionary 4.0% 3.0% 2.4% to 9.7% 25% 9.0% 15.8% AbbVie (ABBV) Healthcare 4.4% 3.3% 0.9% to 4.4% 25% 12.9% 20.4%

(Sources: GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Top 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 10 Year Annualized Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Energy 5.1% 4.6% 3.3% to 12.6% 8% 5.0% 10.9% LTC Properties (LTC) REIT 5.3% 4.9% 3.8% to 9.5% 6% 4.0% 9.8% EPR Properties (EPR) REIT 6.3% 6.2% 4.5% to 24.8% 3% 4.7% 11.2% Main Street Capital (MAIN) BDC 6.3%/7.8% 6.3% 2.3% to 18.5% 0% 2% 8.3% to 9.8% Realty Income (O) REIT 4.5% 4.7% 3.3% to 11.2 -2% 5.0% 9.9%

(Sources: GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model) - note MAIN's yield includes both regular and total dividend (including supplemental)

My Bear Market Buy List

These are the stocks that I plan to buy during the next recession/bear market. That's when even blue-chip valuations will drop to levels that will be capable of generating the kind of strong 15+% total returns that my portfolio is targeting. Note that all total return estimates are for a 10-year annualized basis. That's because total return models are most accurate over longer time frames (5+ years), when prices trade purely on fundamentals and not sentiment. This allows valuations to mean-revert and allows for relatively accurate (80% to 95%) modeling of returns.

Company Current Yield Fair Value Yield Target Yield Historical Yield Range Long-Term Expected EPS Growth (Analyst Consensus, Expected Dividend Growth) Long-Term Valuation Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential At Target Yield LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) 1.0% 1.1% 1.5% 0.3% to 2.0% 17.5% 22% BlackRock (BLK) 3.1% 2.5% 3.0% 1.2% to 3.5% 13.7% 19% Texas Instruments (TXN) 3.1% 2.5% 2.9% 0.9% to 2.9% 12.6% 17% Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 3.2% 2.2% 3.0% 1.6% to 4.5% 10.0% 16% Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) 1.3% 1.8% 2.2% 0.4% to 2.8% 10.8% 15% Average 2.3% 2.0% 2.5% NA 12.9% 18%

(Sources: Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Simply Safe Dividends, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Moneychimp)

This week I added Illinois Tool Works to the BMBL. Note that Texas Instruments, BlackRock, and Illinois Tool Works are all above my target yield. That makes it a great time to either add them to your portfolio or add to an existing position. This is why I'm currently buying these stocks for my portfolio.

More Great Dividend Stock Ideas/Investing Articles

These are introductory articles about companies I consider great long-term investments.

American Tower (AMT): One Of The Fastest Growing REITs In America Is On Sale

EPR Properties: A 6.2% Yielding Monthly Dividend Stock With 11% Long-Term Return Potential

Altria: One Of The Best Recession-Proof Aristocrats You Can Buy Today

Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX): Here's Why I Just Increased My Position In This High-Yield Hyper Growth Stock By 400%

Disney (DIS): 3 Reasons Disney Is A Buy And Hold Forever Dividend Dream Stock

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT): This Legendary Dividend King REIT Is Worth Buying Today

CoreSite Realty (COR): One Of The Best Hyper Growth REITs You Can Buy Today

Rattler Midstream Partners (RTLR): The Most Exciting High-Yield Dividend Growth IPO Of 2019

3 Things Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Interest Rates

Why Amazon’s $15 Minimum Wage Is Great For Shareholders And The Economy

Antero Midstream Corp.: Why The Upcoming Merger Creates One Of The Best High-Yield, Hyper Growth Stocks In America

Amazon (AMZN): 3 Reasons Amazon Is A Strong Buy And Why I Tripled My Position

3 Profitable Lessons Investors Should Learn From Sears’ Bankruptcy

The 3 Most Important Things Investors Need To Know About This Earnings Season

Buys/Sells This Week

Bought $5,000 Kite Realty Group (KRG) - full starter position

Bought $3,000 EQT GP Holdings (EQGP) - topped off full position at new 52 week low

Bought $2,500 Kimco Realty (KIM) - topped off starter position

Bought $2,500 Brixmor Property Group (BRX) - topped off starter position

Bought $2,500 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) - tracking position

Bought $2,500 A.O. Smith (AOS) - tracking position

Bought $1,750 Amazon (AMZN) - limit order triggered

Bought $1,000 Texas Instruments (TXN) - limit order triggered

Bought $1,000 AbbVie (ABBV) - limit order triggered

Another busy week. As I'll explain in the plan section (and in detail next week), I'm switching to a "catch falling knife with conviction" strategy that should maximize my portfolio goals over time.

Tentative Plan For The Upcoming Week/Weeks

As I'll explain in detail in portfolio update 57 (next week), I've decided that that best way to meet my portfolio's long-term goals is with a strategy focused on maximizing opportunistic buying opportunities provided by market pullbacks/corrections/bear markets. I've adopted one reader's description of this as "catch falling knives with conviction."

Basically this means that during each market downturn you select a limited group of extremely undervalued, but high-quality and safe dividend stocks. You then either open an initial position (such as with the three ultra value REITs of the last two weeks), or a tracking position (half size). You then set limit orders below the already fantastic price, designed to maximize position size and minimize cost basis whenever the market finally bottoms. This approach serves several important purposes:

maximizes position sizes at the best possible time

minimizes cost basis

maximizes yield on cost

maximizes long-term total return potential

diversified portfolio steadily over time

The current limit order list is focused either on ultra value REITs (like KIM, BRX, KRG or IRM), or fast growing blue chips off my watchlists, including the bear market buy list.

The limits themselves are set at 0.1% yield intervals, and are designed to catch the bottom no matter if the current market downturn is a pullback (one every 6 months on average), correction (one every two years on average), or full blown bear market (every five years or so on average).

Since I'm using margin to fund these limits I've had to make sure to carefully balance opportunistic buying with proper risk management. Thus the focus on only low risk dividend stocks, but most importantly a highly focused use of limit chains.

Essentially that means that I've crunched the numbers (I love me my spreadsheets), and determined what is the maximum safe amount of leverage I can take on. That's assuming the market end up in a full blown 50% crash from current levels, which would mean my deep value portfolio would face large losses. If this occurs, and all my limits trigger, I'll be purchasing shares of world class companies (including fast growing aristocrats) at valuations approaching or even improving upon those seen during the financial crisis. However, even in a worst case scenario (50% market crash) I will still be a 25% further portfolio drop from a margin call, thus minimizing the risk of becoming a forced seller.

When the market, or more specifically, these targeted blue chip stocks, bottom, I'll proceed to deleverage with 100% of weekly cash in order to prepare for the next downturn. During which time I'll target a mix of different stocks, some existing ones, but also new ones off the watchlists.

Again the goal is to build a diversified portfolio of top quality income producing assets, each purchased at rock bottom valuations that maximize my portfolio's long-term goals. Those goals are:

long-term average safe yield: 5%

long-term dividend growth: 10+%

average valuation: 10% to 20% below fair value (even accounting for previous purchases that recover)

The specific stocks that get limits are carefully chosen to keep the overall portfolio statistics at or better than these target levels.

Ultimately, a 5% yielding portfolio with 10% long-term dividend growth (supported by equal growth in cash flow) would generate about 15% CAGR total returns. If you also maintain a below average valuation, then that figure rises a bit, thus making possible my long-term goal of 16% CAGR total returns. Why 16%? Because investing is all about opportunity cost. The best asset manager I know of (Brookfield Asset Management), targets long-term total returns of 12% to 15%. It usually achieves returns at the higher end of that guidance. Thus 1% better than Brookfield is a solid long-term goal to set. Even if I fail to achieve it, I should still do well over time.

The Portfolio Today

(Source: Morningstar)

Dividend Risk Ratings

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 10% (core holding, SWAN candidate). Note, low-risk MLP/GP pairs have a max limit of 15% of invested capital.

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for the next 2-3 years, max portfolio size 5%.

High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for 1 year, max portfolio size 2.5%

Safety Outlooks

Negative outlook: Fundamentals of industry and/or company are deteriorating, rising risk of safety downgrade. If it's a turnaround story, the turnaround is unlikely to succeed.

Stable outlook: Fundamentals are stable, or if in a turnaround, the management plan seems likely to work. The risk of a safety downgrade is low.

Positive outlook: Fundamentals are strong and rising.

High-Risk Stocks

Uniti Group (UNIT) - Stable outlook (WIN revenue diversification plan outlook improving)

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) - Stable outlook (confidence in management executing on turnaround plan)

Medium-Risk Stocks

EPR Properties (EPR): Due to heavy exposure to cinemas (though thriving ones), will be upgraded once it diversifies its property portfolio

Dominion Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) - Negative outlook (Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) buyout now official)

Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) - Negative outlook (uncertainty over Initiative 97/Prop 112 on Colorado ballot in November)

Low-Risk Stocks

Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) - Stable outlook

Simon Property Group (SPG) - Stable outlook

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) - Stable outlook

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) - Positive outlook

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) - Stable outlook

Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP) - Stable outlook

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:NEP) - Positive outlook

AbbVie (ABBV) - Stable outlook

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) - Stable outlook

EQT GP Holdings (EQGP) - Stable outlook

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) - Stable outlook

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) - Stable outlook

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) - Stable outlook

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) - Stable outlook

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) - Stable outlook

QTS Realty (NYSE:QTS): Stable outlook

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN): Stable outlook

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP): - Positive outlook (turnaround is going well and ETE merger makes this a low-risk stock)

Texas Instruments (TXN): - Stable outlook

Kimco Realty (KIM): - Stable outlook

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX): - Stable outlook

Kite Realty Group (KRG): - Stable outlook

BlackRock (BLK): - Stable outlook

Illinois Tool Works (ITW): - Stable outlook

A.O. Smith (AOS): - Stable outlook

My portfolio began with five stocks, all medium-to-high risk, in two sectors. Right now, I'm in 32 stocks (29 post upcoming MLP mergers), mostly low-to-medium risk, in five sectors. Eventually, I'll expand into all sectors, but for now, limited capital must be allocated with care into the best opportunities you know of. This is why I'm focusing on just a handful of my best opportunities each market pullback/correction/bear market.

Top 10 Income Sources

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

The long-term goal is to diversify to the point where no single position accounts for more than 5% of my income. However, it will take several years to diversify the portfolio to that point. Fortunately, all my biggest income producers have safe dividends/distributions.

(Source: Morningstar)

The portfolio has become far more diversified by stock style, especially compared to the early days, when it was pretty much 100% small-cap value. That being said, I'm fundamentally a value-focused investor, and so, will always be overweight in that investing style. Meanwhile, my heavy US exposure is due to the heavy concentration of hard assets, most notably MLPs.

(Source: Morningstar)

My portfolio is very concentrated in energy, because that's where the best overall opportunities are in terms of safe yield, fast payout growth, and valuation. But now that my midstream MLP buildout is complete (full positions in all my highest-conviction buys), I'll be working on diversifying into more ultra-value REITs, utilities (yieldCos), and any other great opportunities I find.

Sector Concentration

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends) note consumer discretionary is Amazon so 6% of my portfolio is in technology stocks

(Source: Morningstar)

The benefit of my currently concentrated portfolio is that I enjoy far better fundamental stats than the S&P 500. That includes lower valuation, much higher yield, and superior long-term growth potential. I'm also running a mostly midcap portfolio, with above average profitability, and that should generate market beating long-term returns.

In the future, I plan to add more utilities to help build up the defensive side of my portfolio. The new utilities I'll be buying include:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP)

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY)

I'll also be adding to Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN). That's because management is guiding for long-term dividend growth of 10%, making it one of the fastest-growing utilities in the country.

In the meantime, my limit orders are focused on the most undervalued, fast growing blue chips I know of, mostly industrial, pharma, and financial stocks.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Note that the 10-year dividend growth figures are artificially low, because my tracking software doesn't average in anything that hasn't existed for those time periods. Some of my holdings have IPO-ed in the last five years, and so, the 1-year and 5-year growth rates are the most accurate. These figures are purely organic growth rates and assume no dividend reinvestment. The long-term goal is to maintain a 10+% organic income growth rate.

Projected Portfolio Dividends Over Time

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

(Note: Assumes no dividend reinvestment, just organic growth that slows gradually over time (constant holdings))

Even assuming no dividend reinvestment (I do that manually) and that I never sell anything I own (if growth slows and I find better opportunities), this portfolio would become an income powerhouse. And even if I were to not add to the portfolio at all with fresh savings within 20 years, I would have achieved my goal of financial independence.

Over the long term, my goal is about 5% portfolio yield, with about 10% long-term dividend growth over time. In order to maintain that, I may have to recycle some holdings when they no longer meet my needs.

For perspective, the S&P 500 yields 1.9% and its 20-year median annual dividend growth rate has been 6.4%. So, the goal is about to triple the market's yield, with about 4% faster dividend growth. Since 1871, the S&P 500 has generated annual total returns of 9.2%. The market's historical inflation-adjusted total return has been 7.0%.

Even assuming no valuation multiple expansion (my deeply undervalued portfolio always remains so), this portfolio should easily be capable of about 15% unlevered total returns over time. Factoring in multiple expansion (which is already starting to happen for some of my stocks) and 25% leverage, the returns could be even greater, potentially north of 20% annualized net levered returns.

Portfolio Statistics

Holdings: 32

Portfolio Size: $272,290

Equity: $183,300

Remaining Margin Buying Power: $916,283

Margin Used: $ 89,184

Debt/Equity: 0.49

Leverage Ratio: 49%

Dividends/Margin Interest Ratio: 5.1

Distance To Margin Call (how much the portfolio would need to fall): 60.0%

Current Margin Rate: 3.66%

Yield: 6.2%

Yield On Cost: 6.2%

Net Yield On Invested Capital: 7.7%

Time Weighted Total Return Since Inception (September 8, 2017): 2.1%

Cumulative Dividends Received (including accrued dividends): $14,103

Total Portfolio Gains: $7,544

% Of Gains From Dividends: 209%

Annual Dividends: $16,755

Annual Interest: $3,264

Annual Net Dividends: $13,501

Monthly Average Net Dividends: $1,125

Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $36.99

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Note that the diversification effort has now smoothed out my monthly dividend stream immensely. Over time this will continue. The recent additions are also gradually lowering my portfolio volatility.

Portfolio Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500): 1.24 (down from high of 1.29)

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 10%

Projected Annual Unlevered Total Return: 15%

Projected Net Levered Annual Total Return: 18% (assuming long-term average leverage of 25%, 3% average margin rate)

10 Worst-Performing Positions

Stock Loss Cost Basis EQGP -10.8% $21.31 AQN -8.6% $11.10 EQM -8.5% $55.47 AMZN -7.0% $55.47 TXN -6.6% $105.21 IRM -5.7% $34.14 ABBV -4.5% $92.08 BIP -4.5% $41.39 AOS -4.4% $47.27 BPY -4.1% $20.56

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

10 Best-Performing Positions

Stock Gain Cost Basis UNIT 22.5% $16.19 EPR 20.9% $56.31 QTS 19.1% $34.38 DM 19.1% $15.70 OHI 17.5% $28.04 CNXM 14.5% $16.42 SPG 12.2% $155.79 OMP 8.8% $20.73 NEP 6.3% $44.32 CWEN 6.0% $18.65

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

Bottom Line: Lotto Winners Need To Remember It's Not How Much You Win But How Much You Keep In The End

Money is nothing more than a tool, one that must be used wisely. A sudden windfall is something most people dream about. But history is replete with examples that show you need to be "careful what you wish for." Anyone who wins the Mega Millions will instantly become one of the richest people in the country.

As a result, they and their families are likely to face a high risk of being taken advantage of by gold diggers, conmen, and criminals. This is why, if at all possible, keep your name out of the headlines if you win. Fame and celebrity are not worth much if you or your loved ones are dead.

As to what to do with the money, remember that with great power comes great responsibility. You'll be tempted to go on a spending binge, and think that $600+ million is more money than you could ever blow through. But plenty of celebrities have spent far larger fortunes over several years, because there is no limit to how much overpriced and unnecessary things you can buy in today's society.

The best thing any lottery winner can do is take the after tax cash option, and then invest it into a long-term portfolio set up with the help of a fiduciary advisor. That portfolio should be designed to generate safe and perpetually growing income that you and your loved ones (and charity) can live off forever.

At the end of the day, money is not the solution to most of life's problems, nor the way to ultimate happiness. You definitely need enough to make ends meet, but remember that family, friends, a solid goal in life (self-actualization), and dogs are what ultimately give life meaning and joy.

