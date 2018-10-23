Progressive's Dashboard Report: September 2018 Update

I consider that the fair price per share should be in the range of $47-74, with a price of $61 under the base-case scenario.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report. Based on this report, investors can review their estimation of the intrinsic value of the company.

Executive Summary

Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) is the third-largest auto insurer in the U.S. and one of the top 20 home insurance companies.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report providing fundamental key metrics. The document gives an overview of the current business trend. Based on this report, the investor could update or adapt, if needed, his/her opinion on the valuation of the insurer, its operating performance, and its commercial development.

On October 16, 2018, the insurance company reported both its September and Q3 results. Living up to its reputation for delivering a robust operating performance, the company reported an impressive 90.1% combined ratio for September, benefiting from a robust operating performance of the core segments, in spite of incurred losses due Hurricane Florence.

On a year-to-date view, the net income skyrocketed by 131% to around $2.4 billion, affected positively by the underwriting margin improvement, the great commercial momentum, the higher investment portfolio return, and the tax reform effects.

My target price remains in the range of $47-74 per share.

In Spite Of The Fears Linked To Hurricane Florence, Steady Results Are Still There

Even if Progressive is the third-largest auto insurer, the company succeeds in many years to deliver double-digit growth. Furthermore, the P&C insurer is able to maintain the level of its margins as well.

In September, the net earned premiums amounted to $2,476 million, or a 21% increase compared to last year. All the lines of business grew by at least 16%. The portfolio growth was mainly due to the commercial segment and the property business, which remains one of the development areas of the insurance company. The development observed in the commercial business was mainly due to renewals. In fact, the commercial lines recognized nearly 54 million of net premiums written during the month as a result of renewing its commercial auto insurance coverage to an Uber Technologies subsidiary in three of the four stats in which Progressive writes these insurance policies.

Source: September Report

On a year-to-date level, the total earned premiums grew by 20% to around $22,738 million. All the lines of business increased at least by 17%.

Source: September Report

However, the increase in the turnover does not mean profitability growth, in particular for an insurance company. The key metric for a P&C insurer is, and remains, the combined ratio. The lower the combined ratio is, the higher the profitability. With a 9.8 percentage point improved combined ratio in September, the company has continued to avoid large losses from catastrophe events in spite of hurricane Florence which hit the U.S. recently.

Source: Internal (based on Progressive's monthly reports)

The year-to-date combined ratio amounted to 89.9%, or 10 percentage points lower than one year ago in the same period. Nonetheless, Progressive was adversely affected by significant effects of the catastrophes last year. While the company incurred $155 million of losses only during September 2017 and 778 million for first nine months of 2017, the insurer reported only $45 million of catastrophe losses in September 2018 and $383 million for the first nine months of 2018.

Nonetheless, investors should keep in mind that further claims development related to catastrophe events will occur. As mentioned by the company, Hurricane Michael, a category four hurricane, impacted several states like Florida and South Carolina.

Hence, Progressive estimated that the vehicle businesses would incur losses of approximately $60 million. Furthermore, $60 million losses attached to the property business could be booked additionally. In my opinion, the costs of Hurricane Michael will affect at least the results of the two next months. However, Progressive could rely on its excellent underwriting margins to offset the costs of the recently occurred catastrophe events. In fact, the company recorded excellent combined ratios in its core segments.

On a year-to-date basis, the personal lines reported a combined ratio of 89.5% and the commercial lines recorded a combined ratio of 88.3%. The vehicle businesses remain incredibly profitable for Progressive, which has strong underwriting expertise in a challenging and very competitive market.

Book Value and Earnings Estimation

Taking a look at my prior article, I have maintained the same assumptions regarding the net earned premiums, the combined ratio, and the pre-tax annualized investment yield.

Source: Internal (Own Calculation/Estimation)

As the company already reported a diluted EPS of $3.98 for the first nine months of 2018, it seems more than feasible for Progressive to outdo the target assessed under my worst-case scenario, unless new catastrophe events occur. I still consider that the FY 2018 diluted EPS would be in the range of $4.03 and $5.88, with a base-case target of $4.95.

Furthermore, the annualized book value growth would be between 10% and 16%. Even if I do not want to be too optimistic, 15% book value growth is more than feasible given the observed increase in earnings.

Valuation

I have maintained the same valuation range as estimated in my prior article, i.e., in the range of $47 and $74 per share.

Dividend Estimation

Progressive’s dividend is paid annually in a lump sum, in an amount that is calculated on the basis of the insurance operating performance for the year. The annual variable dividend will be based on the following formula:

Source: Progressive’s Dividend Policy

As the gainshare factor remained unchanged, the expected dividend for the FY2018 exercise is still in the range of $1.52 and $2.62.

Source: Internal (Own Calculation/Estimation)

Conclusion

In spite of the fears related to the recent hurricanes, Progressive keeps the same road map as before: steering its vehicle businesses accurately, and growing its property insurance portfolio. In my opinion, the current situation is not the same than one year ago. Irma and Harvey were two storms more devastating than Florence or Michael. Even if the cases related to these hurricanes are not settled, the impact of the catastrophe events should be lower in 2018 than in 2017.

The pending point remains the firm's current valuation. Despite extraordinary strengths, I am not willing to invest in an insurance company which is traded at around 3.6 times its book value. Yes, the annualized RoE is excellent at more than 25%, and the earnings growth is astonishing as well. I haven’t even mentioned the incredible combined ratio - everyone already knows that. However, it is too expensive for me. I may be a little too stingy, but I prefer acting cautiously with my money.

