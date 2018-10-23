George Gilder At AIER: Life After Google (Full Video)

By AIER Staff

George Gilder's recent book might be his biggest seller yet, and this is after a career of rocking both the intellectual and political worlds with visionary works that have anticipated and then defined the technological and policy trends of the times.

His book is Life After Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and its focus is on the rise of decentralization in what he called the Cyrptocon. He explains why the tech giant's business model may not work in the future and how the cryptocon will provide a replacement. He spoke at the annual meeting of the American Institute for Economic Research, October 12, 2018.