2018 Dogs Of The Dow

Below is a check-up on the performance of the "Dogs of the Dow" strategy so far in 2018. For those unfamiliar with the strategy, it's a simple portfolio allocation and re-balance at the start of each year into the 10 highest-yielding stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

As shown in the table, the 2018 Dogs are currently up an average of 4.77% YTD on a total return basis, compared to a total return of 5.11% for the 20 non-Dogs. Coming into the month, the non-Dogs were outperforming the Dogs by a much wider margin, however. With investors shifting out of cyclicals and into more defensive names, the lower-yielding non-Dogs have fallen 4.61% in October, while the Dogs are down just 0.61%. If it weren't for IBM's 13.91% drop this month due to another bad earnings report, the Dogs would actually be up 87 basis points MTD.

Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) have been the best-performing Dogs of the Dow this year with total returns of more than 25%. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been the best-performing non-Dogs with gains of more than 30%.

If we were to re-balance the strategy now, Merck would be removed and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) would enter the Dogs. Note that IBM is now the highest-yielding stock in the Dow at 4.82%!