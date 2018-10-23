The REIT Way To Become A Mega-Millionaire

Here are five more, so even if you don’t win tonight – or perhaps don’t even play – these could help make you a real REIT winner.

I showed how I would invest it – in a balanced, high-diversified basket of REITs, with no single REIT getting more than 5% exposure (to one REIT).

My Mega Millions REIT portfolio starts with the proposition that you’ve got $100 million to invest.

I thought it would be all sewn up last Friday night.

But… no.

No one picked the winning five white balls plus the Mega ball in the multi-state Mega Millions game. Meaning, no one won the $1.0 billion jackpot, from over 280 million tickets sold for last Friday’s game.

Hmm… no problem. There’s always tonight!

As of this writing, the jackpot is $1.6 billion in annuity value - the cash value is over $900 million. Who knows how many tickets will sell tonight - but I needn’t remind you that, when more tickets are sold, the odds are greater that if you do win the jackpot, you’re likely to have to share it with one or more other players.

But who knows? That’s why they call it a game - and it is precisely what makes it so exciting!

About a month ago in these pages, I shared my own Mega Millions-inspired fantasy and related REIT portfolio: I dreamed of being the sole jackpot winner and included a long, soon-after-winning vacation to my most-favored spot. See a picture and the Seeking Alpha article here.

Since then, I’ve published my full Mega Millions REIT Portfolio - and Marketplace members saw it as part of my October newsletter.

My Mega Millions REIT portfolio starts with the proposition that you’ve got $100 million to invest. I showed how I would invest it - in a balanced, highly diversified basket of REITs, with no single REIT getting more than 5% exposure, and limiting exposure to small-caps to 1%. At the time, I also overweighted the portfolio on health care, data centers, infrastructure and industrial REITs.

It was a wonderful exercise in the customized portfolio that includes 34 REITs, with an emphasize on the “trifecta,” as we refer to it: communications-focused companies (i.e., cell tower, data center, and logistics).

Ah… winning.

My mind drifts. (Yours, too?)

One of the important numbers around the Mega Millions lottery is 302,575,350. Those are the “1 in” odds of having a winning combination on your very own ticket.

It could happen tonight.

Enough teasing.

I’m off to buy a few tickets to live the dream. After all, you can’t win… if you don’t play.

Good luck!

Meanwhile, let’s get down to earth (pun intended), with some of the more winning REITs that are part of my Mega Millions REIT portfolio. Last month, I showed off five components. Here are five more so that, even if you don’t win tonight - or perhaps don’t even play – these could help make you a real REIT winner within your own portfolio.

I'll update the portfolio in the November newsletter for Marketplace members.



Photo Source

5 Mega-Million REIT Picks

Mega-Million REIT Pick 1: Crown Castle (CCI)

The Big Why: By managing tower assets, Crown Castle should be able to extrapolate value, allowing multiple carriers to locate on each structure without competition. The collection of cell tower assets offers unique solutions for the carriers to fill in the gaps and add coverage in high-traffic areas.

Feather in its Cap: The major telecommunications companies will soon begin to roll out “new” 5G technology in the U.S. that brings a suite of new technologies, and among the most popular contenders are small cells, millimeter waves, massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO), beamforming and full duplex. This 5G technology serves as a catalyst for cell tower landlords like Crown Castle.

Downsides: Limited customer base (4 carriers).

Performance YTD: -0.60%

Alpha Insider: All four of CCI’s wireless customers are discussing plans to deploy 5G. The network infrastructure needed to support next-generation services, including those enabled by 5G, has the potential to dramatically increase the demand profile for CCI’s tower and fiber assets.

Bottom Line: When compared to small cell deployments, fiber solution opportunities tend to have faster payback periods on invested capital that occur within the initial contract term, compensating for the higher anticipated churn. The combination of small cells and fiber solutions translate into a larger addressable market of opportunities that are accretive to long-term returns generated across fiber investments. Maintaining BUY on CCI.

Mega-Million REIT Pick 2: Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)

The Big Why: Blackstone Mortgage is a REIT that primarily originates and purchases senior mortgage loans collateralized by properties in the U.S. and Europe. The New York-based REIT is managed by “big brother” Blackstone (BX), a world leader in alternative investments with nearly $367 billion of assets under management (or AUM).

Feather in its Cap: Economic conditions are sustaining a favorable commercial real estate market as liquidity and fundamentals in the commercial real estate sector are generally in balance. Real estate continues to benefit from limited supply and moderate growth.

Downsides: Externally managed. Blackstone Mortgage charges a 1.5% management fee on equity and a 20% incentive fee on gains above a hard hurdle of 7% (no catch-up gains below that), with a look back. General and administrative (G&A) expenses include management and incentive fees, as well as other G&A expenses for the REIT.

Performance YTD: 8.30%

Alpha Insider: The macroeconomic backdrop for commercial real estate fundamentals is sound, fueled by job growth and positive consumer sentiment; real estate operating fundamentals have continued to improve and supply has been limited in most markets and asset classes.

Bottom Line: The lenders are usually ahead of the curve and by staying tuned into the big picture, we are better able to uncover opportunities that lead us to operational excellence. Blackstone Mortgage is the dominant player in the space with a KISS (keep it simple) focus. Maintaining BUY on BXMT. Mega-Million REIT Pick 3: CyrusOne (CONE)

The Big Why: While CyrusOne has always built its data halls on a just-in-time basis to minimize capital at risk, this high level of preleasing further de-risks the development pipeline. Upon completion of the projects in the pipeline and the closing of the Zenium transaction, the size of the portfolio will be more than 4 million colocation square feet.

Feather in its Cap: On September 26th, S&P Global Ratings raised its issuer credit rating on CONE to 'BB+'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, S&P raised the issue-level ratings on CONE’s senior unsecured credit facility and senior unsecured notes to 'BBB-'. The recovery rating remains '2', indicating S&P’s expectation for substantial (70%-90%; rounded estimate: 80%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.

Downsides: Scale, but CyrusOne is expanding in Europe (a plus).

Performance YTD: 7.10%

Alpha Insider: CONE posted very strong results for Q2-18: revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and normalized FFO all grew in the high teens to low 20% range. NOI grew 19% in Q2-18, driven primarily by the increase in revenue over last year. Normalized FFO grew roughly in line with adjusted EBITDA and normalized FFO per share increased 5%.

Bottom Line: As a result of the S&P upgrade and continued performance by CONE, we decided it was time for CONE to be upgraded to a SWAN. Recognizing that there aren’t too many SWAN with a sub-3% yield, yet CONE is being recognized for its tough fundamentals, that include the lowest payout ratio in the REIT sector (so CONE could have a higher yield if it wanted to). Maintaining BUY on CONE.

Mega-Million REIT Pick 4: Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

The Big Why: Ventas partners with the top operators in each asset class that are leaders in their sectors and are well-positioned for growth. The properties are located in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The balanced portfolio mix includes Senior Housing (56%), Medical Office (19%), IRFs/LTACs (7%), Life Science (7%), Health Systems (6%), Loans (4%), and Skilled Nursing (1%).

Feather in its Cap: By selectively exiting the skilled nursing sector, Ventas orchestrated a tactful strategy of focusing on best-in-class operators. As a result of 2016 activities and the 2015 spin-off of most of the skilled nursing properties, Ventas has created an industry-leading differentiated portfolio, highly diversified by asset type, business model, and tenant.

Downsides: Senior housing pressure, but favorable demographics should mitigate the risks. Also, Ventas’ targeted coastal market focus should serve to insulate new supply pressure.

Performance YTD: -2.50%

Alpha Insider: Ventas recently extended its $900 million term loan at improved pricing. As a result, the company has already refinanced or repaid $2.5 billion in debt so far this year, resulting in the best credit profile in the healthcare REIT sector. This outstanding balance sheet and liquidity position enables the company to continue to invest in future growth. Ventas’ net debt to EBITDA ratio now stands at an excellent 5.3x and debt to assets is also robust at 36%.

Bottom Line: Ventas has substantial dry powder ($3.1B on the credit facility) and continued deleveraging puts the company in an enviable position to grow its cash flow and pounce on opportunities when they arise. Ventas continues to invest in future growth through development and redevelopment, focusing on medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, and highly selective senior housing projects. Maintaining STRONG BUY on VTR.

Mega-Million REIT Pick 5: Realty Income (O)

The Big Why: One of the most diversified REITs that owns over 4,500 free-standing buildings in 49 states. The diversification provides the company with tremendous scale and limits exposure to one tenant and category. The company continues to improve its diversification by selectively acquiring industrial properties.

Feather in its Cap: Realty Income is a spread investor and this simply means that the company maintains a low cost of capital in order to deliver optimal risk-adjusted returns. By pursuing a highly defensive balance sheet, Realty Income has been able to mitigate multiple recessions and continue to increase dividends each year.

Downsides: Retail exposure; however, Realty Income’s top 20 tenants are highly insulated from changing consumer behavior. Nineteen of these top 20 tenants fall into at least one category (service, non-discretionary, low-price point retail or non-retail).

Performance YTD: 6.30%

Alpha Insider: Realty Income’s credit rating was recently increased by one of the three major credit rating companies, Standard & Poor’s. And this upgrade puts O in a special class of just nine REITs with a strong rating of A- or better. The upgrade reflects the company's highly consistent track record of strong operating performance and demonstrated commitment to fund acquisitions conservatively - largely with equity - and to maintain relatively stable credit metrics.

Bottom Line: Given the continued strength and visibility in the investment pipeline and the current market environment, Realty Income is increasing 2018 acquisitions guidance to approximately $1.75 billion from the prior range of $1-1.5 billion. Given the momentum in the business, Realty Income increased the range of 2018 AFFO per share guidance from $3.14-3.20 to $3.16-3.21. Maintaining BUY on O.



Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, APLE, AVB, BHR, BPY, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CXP, CUBE, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EQIX, ESS, EXR, FRT, GDS, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HT, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, KREF, KRG, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, MPW, NNN, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, PTTTS, QTS, REG, RHP, RLJ, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, SRC, STAG, STOR, TCO, TRTX, UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VICI, VNO, VNQ, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.