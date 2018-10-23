7.7% Yield Is In The Buy Range From MFA Financial

MFA-B is trading under the call value of $25.

We are seeing MFA-B dip well into the buy range.

MFA Financial is one of the better mortgage REITs.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

MFA Financial (MFA) has a preferred share well into our buy range. We will be covering the following in this article:

MFA common stock MFA-B as of October 5th MFA-B as of October 14th MFA-B as of October 19th

MFA common stock

MFA Financial is one of the better mortgage REITs. The company routinely trades at a higher price to book value compared to the rest of the sector.

While MFA’s common stock is usually expensive, I do believe they deserve to trade at a better valuation than most peers. Currently, MFA’s common stock is very reasonably priced. This is a rare occasion.

The company is internally managed. External managers usually take more equity out of the company in the form of a paycheck. Further, internal management is normally more aligned with shareholders than external managers.

Source: MFA investor presentation

MFA does have a top-notch management team which has helped them capitalize on several pricing failures within the MBS market. MFA has been focusing on their portfolio having less interest rate risk and it has paid off regularly:

Source: MFA investor presentation

Book value has looked pretty stable for MFA, but that’s to be expected from their management team.

MFA-B - as of October 5th

Words alone don’t do justice to this opportunity, so we’ll go with a chart:

This is easily one of our top choices for the weekend. Did we make that clear? MFA-B is on a very rare sale here.

Shares bounced back a little from yesterday, but they remain at about $24.25. This is a great opportunity. It is a 7.79% stripped yield on a risk-rating 2 preferred share. Where else can you get that?

There is only one other risk-rating 2 preferred share with a higher stripped yield. That would be ANH-A, where the worst cash to call is a loss of $.49 and the yield to call is a negative 23.25%.

Shares crashed by $.85 over the last week. This was the largest move among mREIT preferred shares with the exception of… ANH-A.

MFA-B - as of October 14th

MFA-B put together a solid rally since Friday, 10/5/2018:

We highlighted it extensively last week. You can see that piece, Preferred Shares Week 120, by clicking here (subscription to The REIT Forum required).

MFA-B - as of October 19th

At recent prices, MFA-B remains a buy:

Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required for 50+ preferred shares and baby bonds with comparing prices)

Last time we covered MFA-B for the public the stripped yield was 7.58%. The stripped yield has now jumped all the way to 7.7%. MFA-B is usually too expensive to start a position.

However, MFA-B is sitting well into the buy range.

MFA-B does carry a risk rating of “2” which is more risk than MFA’s baby bond. It’s nice to pick up a yield with a risk rating of “1,” but a buy rating is rare for MFO, the baby bond from MFA. The reason these two securities don’t have the same risk rating is that the baby bond would be paid off first in the event of a liquidation. We consider that to be an extremely low probability, but it justifies a difference in the risk ratings.

Final thoughts

We are bullish on MFA-B here and believe the common stock is attractive as well.

The stripped price for MFA-B is around $24.34 (accounting for dividend accrual). Preferred shares trading at a discount to the call value of $25 is a form of call protection. Even if shares are called, there is a positive worst-cash-to-call of $0.67.

The baby bond and preferred share have good coverage when compared to the total equity of the company.

MFA is one of the best mortgage REITs. Therefore, the baby bond and preferred share carry a lower risk rating than most preferred shares in the sector. It’s important to remember that MFA-B is subordinate to MFO.

For investors interested in The REIT Forum’s preferred share ratings, see my guide to preferred shares. I also have a guide for preferred share dividend captures.

If you enjoyed reading this article and want to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

About “The REIT Forum” The REIT Forum is the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha. We focus primarily on defensive investments with high growth potential. With our strategy, we have returned 22% every year since the inception of our service. It is our objective to find quality investments at a discount, along with trading opportunities for the more active investors. Most of our research is on companies that are excellent investments over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MFA-B, MFA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.