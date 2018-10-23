Buy Rating For 7.6% Preferred Share From Capstead Mortgage Corporation

Many mortgage REITs are paying out unsustainable dividends. We have published dozens of articles over the last year showing investors why.

A mortgage REIT cutting its dividend does not make it worse than other mortgage REITs. More factors need to be considered.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has been more transparent than many mREITs. Within their presentations, they show just how bad the spreads have been over the last few quarters. However, there are still great opportunities within the mortgage REIT sectors. In general, the preferred shares for mortgage REITs carry less risk. Further, they offer a steady dividend payment. CMO-E is one of the safer preferred shares.

This article will go over the following:

Notes on CMO common stock CMO-E - as of October 5th CMO-E - as of October 19th

CMO common stock

Capstead Mortgage Trust has a portfolio of ARMs:

(Source: CMO investor presentation)

CMO has very little credit risk. It uses a short-duration strategy which allows the company to recover faster than peers during a rising interest rate environment. The portfolio is relatively simple, and the company has the added bonus of being internally managed.

(Source: CMO investor presentation)

Capstead Mortgage does carry a significant amount of leverage, but it isn’t nearly as bad as that of several other mortgage REITs due to lower duration. The short-duration strategy, along with a simple portfolio, allows the REIT to maintain steadier book value in a rising rate environment.

(Source: CMO investor presentation)

Over the past couple of years, CMO has had a rough time with a flattening of the yield curve. It is trading at a substantial discount to book value. I believe that it is unlikely to see the company trade at a materially larger discount unless we see more flattening of the yield curve.

CMO-E - As of October 5th

This was sent out in our weekly series: Preferred Shares Week 120 (subscription to The REIT Forum required).

(Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet)

CMO-E is one of the most frequent shares to find in the “buy range”. It is back in the buy range, but only by $.04. Meanwhile, several shares that rarely qualify for a buy rating are significantly further inside the buy range. We’re upgrading CMO-E, but we would consider it a much lower priority compared to building up positions in those that are rarely on sale.

CMO-E - As of October 19th

CMO-E is still in the buy range:

The price has dropped, and we now view CMO-E as being more attractive. Instead of being $0.04 into the buy range, shares are $0.12 into the buy range. CMO-E has routinely been a great choice for dividend captures. However, because the preferred share has a risk rating of 2, we believe it is a good fit for buy-and-hold investors at the right price. CMO-E doesn’t have a fixed-to-floating rate that some of the better preferred shares have, but it is still attractive with a stripped yield of 7.6%.

Investors looking to get into CMO-E should be taking into account the $0.11 of accumulated dividends. The stripped price for shares is around $24.68. This puts CMO-E well within the buy range.

There is no call protection left on the calendar except for the 30-day notice the company will give on a call. However, after the embedded dividend accrual, shares are trading at a material discount to the call value of $25. This gives investors a form of call protection and gives CMO-E a worst-cash-to-call of $0.39. Even if shares are called right away, investors come away with a nice gain.

Final thoughts

For investors interested in The REIT Forum’s preferred share ratings, see my guide to preferred shares. I also have a guide for preferred share dividend captures.

The common stock of CMO trades at a material discount to book value. The company is transparent about the current environment and has cut its dividend materially. This doesn’t mean peers who haven’t made a cut have a sustainable dividend. CMO is just more honest about the current environment. If the yield curve continues to steepen, the company’s book value should increase. If the yield curve flattens, book value would decline.

It is important for investors to note that the common stock carries significantly more risk than the preferred share.

CMO-E carries a risk rating of 2, making it a good candidate for the B&H investor. Further, the preferred share is trading below the call price of $25.

If you enjoyed reading this article and want to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

About “The REIT Forum” The REIT Forum is the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha. We focus primarily on defensive investments with high growth potential. With our strategy, we have returned 22% every year since the inception of our service. It is our objective to find quality investments at a discount, along with trading opportunities for the more active investors. Most of our research is on companies that are excellent investments over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMO, CMO-E.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.