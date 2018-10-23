Bellatrix Exploration: Working To Address 2020 Debt Maturity, But A Lot Remains

Restructuring risk remains significant due to low Canadian natural gas prices and that 2020 maturity. Additional dilution may also occur as Bellatrix attempts to further reduce its 2020 debt maturity.

Bellatrix still has $50 million USD in potential second-lien capacity to help address its 2020 note maturity.

This maturity has been reduced from $250 million USD to $149 million USD through various note exchanges for second-lien debt or equity.

Bellatrix has been active in trying to whittle down its unsecured debt maturity due May 2020.

Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) has been active with various transactions in attempting to chip away at its outstanding 2020 debt maturity, while also purchasing the remaining assets from its Grafton joint venture. While it has made a fair amount of progress with that 2020 debt maturity, there is still $149 million USD outstanding, which is over double Bellatrix's market capitalisation. Low Canadian natural gas prices are complicating Bellatrix's efforts to address its debt as well.

Bellatrix also trades as BXE on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Note Exchanges

Bellatrix has been pretty active with note exchanges recently. On October 4, it exchanged 1.7 million common shares for $2 million in outstanding notes. On October 15, it exchanged 2.7 million common shares for $3 million in outstanding notes.

Bellatrix had previously done other note exchanges such as the $80 million Senior Notes for $72 million Second-Lien note exchange.

This leaves Bellatrix with approximately $149 million USD remaining in 8.5% Senior Notes due May 2020. It also has around $38 million USD in 6.75% Convertible Debentures due September 2021, and $87 million USD in 8.5% Second-Lien notes due 2023.

Bellatrix's total outstanding debt is now approximately $323 million USD.

$ Million USD Credit Facility Debt $49 Second-Lien Notes $87 Senior Notes $149 Convertible Debentures $38 Total Debt $323

The various transactions to reduce its debt (as well as the asset acquisition detailed below) have come at the cost of a significant increase in outstanding shares. Bellatrix had 49.4 million shares outstanding on March 13. After the latest transactions, it will have 70.2 million shares outstanding.

Remaining Second-Lien Capacity

Bellatrix still appears to have $50 million USD in potential second-lien debt capacity to help address that remaining $149 million USD in unsecured senior notes. At a similar exchange rate as its previous second-lien for unsecured debt exchange, it could use that capacity to trade for $56 million USD in unsecured senior notes. That would leave roughly $93 million USD in senior notes left.

Bellatrix appears likely to continue repurchasing those senior notes at a discount with cash or shares as well, although unless Canadian natural gas prices increase significantly, Bellatrix's restructuring risk remains high.

The Grafton Joint Venture

Bellatrix also acquired the remaining assets (in the Ferrier area) from its Grafton joint venture arrangement, which will result in the termination of that agreement upon completion of the deal. Bellatrix is acquiring 2,200 BOEPD (79% natural gas and 21% liquids) in current production, along with 4,810 net acres of land for approximately $13 million. The payment price consists of $7.66 million in cash and 4 million common shares of Bellatrix.

The price (roughly $6,000 per flowing BOE) shows how much the value of that production has declined in conjunction with lower natural gas prices. In Q2 2016, Bellatrix acquired approximately 2,000 BOEPD of current production (also 79% natural gas) from the joint venture for $29.2 million (approximately $14,600 per flowing BOE). In mid-2016, spot AECO prices weren't that much different than the current situation. However, the futures curve was much stronger, with AECO futures several years out over 50% higher than they are now.

The Grafton joint venture was started in 2013, when AECO prices averaged around $3.20 USD per MMBtu. It picked up momentum in 2014, when AECO prices averaged around $3.80 USD per MMBtu, but subsequently petered out when AECO prices fell to $2 USD and below per MMBtu.

At the current AECO futures strip (which generally is under $2 USD per MMBtu until at least 2023), the acquired assets appear to have pretty marginal value.

Conclusion

Bellatrix has been working to address its 2020 unsecured debt maturity, and has managed to reduce that from $250 million USD to $149 million USD. I can see it potentially further reducing it through exchanging second-lien debt, equity or cash for the senior notes at a discount. However, without a significant improvement in natural gas prices, Bellatrix's restructuring risk remains high. If Bellatrix does avoid restructuring, it will probably end up with a fair amount of additional dilution due to further debt for equity swaps.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research on Bellatrix and other energy companies along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now included over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.