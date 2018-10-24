Global Graphics Receives An Insulting Offer To Be Taken Private At 4.25 EUR/Share

I think 5.25-5.50 EUR would be a more reasonable offer, and I am not tendering my stock into the 4.25 EUR offer.

The chairman of Global Graphics is trying to take the company private in an all-cash deal.

Introduction

I have been keeping my eye on Global Graphics (OTCPK:GLLGF) for the past few months as the company was an excellent candidate to be added to the ESCI portfolio, but before I could take any action, the company received an offer from its chairman who intends to take the company private for a cash payment of 4.25 EUR per share. Although I never object any buyout offers, I do think the price offered by Global Graphics’ chairman is too low, and investors should not tender their stock. In this article, I will explain why.

Global Graphics is trading on Euronext Brussels with GLOG as its ticker symbol. As the average daily volume in Brussels is – with 14,000 shares per day - much higher than on its OTC listing, you should really only consider using Euronext Brussels to trade in Global Graphics.

The offer

The company’s main shareholder, Congra Software, has launched an offer to acquire the company for an all-cash deal at 4.25 EUR per share. Although the offer comes on top of what has been a strong run this year (the YTD performance is now approximately +40%), it looks like this developer of (hardware and software for) digital inkjet printing has more to give and the very low premium of just 9% doesn’t reflect the future value.

As the company’s share price closed at 4.30 EUR on Friday (approximately 1% above the 4.25 EUR offer), it looks like the market is also expecting a higher offer to come through. Considering Chairman Van der Schueren and Mr. Volckaerts (who has agreed to tender his stock to the 4.25 EUR offer) will control approximately 30% of the shares, it’s unlikely a white knight will be found.

Why do I think this offer is too low?

On an EV/EBITDA basis

The EBITDA result in the first half of the year was approximately 2.92M EUR, and Global Graphics appears to be on track for a full-year EBITDA result of 5.5-6M EUR thanks to an improved order intake.

The offer of 4.25 EUR/share is valuing the company at approximately 50M EUR, representing an EBITDA multiple of 8.3. However, the offer conveniently ‘forgets’ to take the (increasing) net cash into consideration. As of the end of June, Global Graphics had a net cash position of 5M EUR (despite investing almost 2M EUR in its working capital position). This reduces the Enterprise Value to approximately 45M EUR, which means the offer is valuing Global Graphics at an EV/EBITDA ratio of less than 8.

Considering the company expects a continuously improving performance, a fair EV/EBITDA ratio for a going-private transaction would be closer to 10. This would result in a market cap of 65M EUR, or 5.60 EUR per share.

On a Free Cash Flow basis

And even on a free cash flow basis, the offer looks very low. Let’s have a look:

On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was 2.688M EUR. After deducting the capital expenditures (obviously including the capitalization of development expenses), the free cash flow result in the first half of the year was approximately 1.76M EUR. As there are no seasonal effects (and as the 2nd semester should be even stronger after a successful order intake in the first half of the year), it’s very acceptable to expect a full-year free cash flow of 3.5M EUR.

If I would now apply a required 6.25% free cash flow yield on that FCF result, the fair value of the company would be 56M EUR, or approximately 5 EUR per share. If I would add the 5M EUR in net cash to this equation, we would end up at a fair value of 5.40 EUR per share. At 4.25 EUR/share, the FCF yield based on the equity value of the company is 7.9%.

Also note how the net cash position was impacted by the 1.8M EUR investment in the working capital position.

The third quarter: no slowdown

The excellent first semester was confirmed by the trading update which also included the results of the third quarter. In the third quarter, the revenue increased by approximately 21.6%, but the EBITDA more than doubled to 1.27M EUR. The company’s gross margin continued to expand (from 75% of the revenue in Q3 2017 to approximately 80% of the consolidated revenue in Q3 2018). The cash position increased to 5.78M EUR.

This brings the total EBITDA over the first nine months of the year to almost exactly 4.2M EUR. And Global Graphics expects Q4 to be decent as well, as the company said, ‘URW had a slower than usual quarter but we expect that to pick up during Q4’.

This underpins my previously mentioned ‘fair price’ of 5.60 EUR based on an EBITDA metric.

This deal should not be approved by the shareholders

The offer is made by Congra Software, an investment vehicle owned and operated by Guido Van der Schueren, who also is Global Graphics’ chairman. According to the FY 2017 annual report, Guido VdS owned 13.86% of the shares, and Johan Volckaerts and Clema Capital have already agreed to tender their shares to the offer as well. This means that Congra Software will now have 30.5% of the shares locked up in voting agreements.

This means Congra Software is off to a good start, but a minimum of 75% of the shares have to be tendered into the offer before it becomes validated. So there still is a chance for smaller shareholders to unite and revolt, as this offer is an insult on all accounts.

Conclusion

In case you have shares of Global Graphics, I would recommend to NOT accept the 4.25 EUR/share offer, as this clearly is a lowball offer. It will be very interesting to see how this story will unfold, and I think there’s a good chance Congra Software will have to increase its offer to get the deal across the finish line. Based on the aforementioned EV/EBITDA assumptions and free cash flow indications, I think 5.50 EUR/share would by far be more reasonable.

I have a long position in Global Graphics and will be voting AGAINST the offer. I’m willing to sell at 5.25-5.50 EUR/share, but I don’t think the currently offered 4.25 EUR per share is a fair price for a growing company with a debt-free balance sheet. I will vote against the deal, and am not tendering my stock unless a squeeze-out procedure will be started upon securing 75% of the votes.

