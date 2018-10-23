Whatever You Do, Stay In Stocks

Staying invested in stocks is about the best advice to a long-term investor that I can give at this moment.

But every year that the S&P 500 dipped by 2% or more, the following year returned, on average, 14% - nearly double the past 68-year mean.

Don't do something, stand there!"

This was Vanguard's founder Jack Bogle's famous advice for stock investors, following the mid-2011 malaise in the markets that was driven by the S&P downgrade of U.S. debt, in April of that year. Active investors must have cringed, as it tends to be our natural instinct to "do something" in the face of perceived danger. Interestingly, those who did not sell their stocks in September 2011, by the time the S&P 500 (SPY) had dipped 17% from its April highs, rode a 27% upswing over the ensuing 12 months.

Fast forward to 2018, and the broad market index is once again facing moderate headwinds. Driven by rapidly-rising interest rates and concerns over a trade war with China, the S&P 500 has dipped 6% in the month of October alone. Informally discussing with readers and other investors, I sense fear in the air and a burning desire of many to cash in their chips, following a ten-year long bull market that some suspect may have finally run its course.

Despite my caution over the end of monetary and fiscal stimulus (the former has been fizzling out with the increase in interest rates, while the latter seems capped by a sharp increase in the budget deficit), I believe Mr. Bogle's advice is as valuable today as it was several years ago. This is not to say that I believe the S&P 500 will reach new highs in the short term - in fact, I have no idea what will happen in the next few weeks or months. But over a multi-year or multi-decade period, I am a firm believer that pulling money out of the markets will more often than not prove to be a bad idea.

Blink and you'll miss it

Supporting my argument is the simple fact that, on average, stocks have risen at an average 8% over the past 68 years, dividends included. Because the return on cash has been (and should be) much lower, being out of stocks is akin to betting consistently against the team that is favored to win. The strategy may work in one or two random games, but over the course of a championship, the odds of the underdog beating the defending champ don't look very good.

Second, the graph below suggests that annual stock returns over the 68-year period have been fairly normally distributed around the mean. But the "tails" seem longer than many investors might imagine. More specifically, in 29 out of the 68 years (a whopping 43% of the time), the S&P 500 generated returns of 13% or more. In 15 of the 68 years (roughly 22% of the time), stocks ended the year down -2% or worse.

Notice how stocks tend to rise in spurts, not smoothly over the course of many years. Miss one of the runs, and an investor may inadvertently lower his or her total, annual ROI by a few percentage points.

Keep in mind this fun fact: every year that the S&P 500 dipped by 2% or more, the following year returned, on average, 14% - nearly double the 68-year mean. Allow me to leave statistical significance aside and go out on a limb: stock market corrections seem to have historically signaled a good time to buy (or to stay invested), and not an opportunity to dash for the exit.

What to do next?

The first key takeaway is that, given we are not experts at predicting the future, investors should be patient in the face of a mini-stock market correction like the one that we have witnessed in the first few weeks of the third quarter. Keeping the finger off the sell button and staying invested in stocks is about the best advice to a long-term investor that I can give at this moment.

Taking one step further, I would suggest readers consider diversification across different sectors (not only exciting tech, but also boring consumer staples) and even across different risky asset classes (corporate and government bonds, commodities, real estate, etc.) in order to hedge their bets among pro-cyclical and counter-cyclical plays. Investment experts like hedge fund manager Ray Dalio and guru Warren Buffett have defended, in their own words, that avoiding sizable losses is perhaps the smartest investment strategy - and I cannot think of a better way to do so without giving up much upside than through proper diversification.

