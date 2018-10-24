Buy This Dividend Growth Blue-Chip Yielding 4.7% While It Is Cheap

SPG is a strong buy for those looking for a blue-chip dividend growth stock, and for long-term capital gains.

The price has pulled back recently, opening the door for a unique buying opportunity - with a yield of 4.7%.

The dividend per share has increased 12% on a compound annual basis over the last 5 years.

Introduction To Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group (SPG) is a mall REIT and global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use properties, which has been led by CEO David Simon since 1995.

This is a high-quality REIT with a proven track record and a focus on the winning combination for its properties: The 3 "L" in real estate "Location, Location, Location".

As of June 30, 2018, SPG owned or held an interest in 206 income-producing properties in the United State as follows:

107 malls

68 Premium Outlets

14 Mills

4 lifestyle centers,

13 other retail properties in 37 states and Puerto Rico.

This is in addition to their international properties.

SPG's main focus is Premium malls and outlet properties in the U.S. and abroad:

Their international properties are extremely highly performing. In 2017, their Japanese properties reported sales per square foot (or psf) of $106,641 yen, or $960 USD with 99.5% occupancy.

SPG is the largest REIT by market cap and has outperformed their most comparable indexes since their IPO:

SPG is primarily known for their premium mall portfolio and of high-end outlets. Of the top 10 performing malls in America (including outlets), two of them are outlets owned by Simon (Woodbury Common Premium Outlets: number 6 on the list below, and Orlando International Premium Outlets: number 9 on the list below):



(Fung Global Real Tech)

Why does SPG have such a high allocation to outlets? This came to happen through a series of acquisitions:

In 2004, Simon acquired 31 premium outlets in their purchase of Chelsea Property Group for $4.8 billion (including debt and preferred stock).

In 2007, Simon purchased the Mills for $7.9 billion and acquired their 10 outlets.

In 2009, Simon acquired 22 additional outlets when it purchased Prime Outlets for $2.325 billion.

It appears that outlets have in general been outperforming their mall counterparts due to their reputation for having cheaper products. While they do not currently break out the sales per-square-foot numbers for their outlets versus mall properties, in their 2009 10-K, SPG revealed that their premium outlets had sales per square foot of $500 versus $433 for their overall portfolio.

Why Not Just Buy The Best Properties?

As we can see below, there are actually two other mall REITs which have higher quality properties than SPG, those being Taubman (TCO) and Macerich (MAC):

This raises the question: why not just buy from the even higher quality properties, considering that they trade at similar valuations?

Stick With The Best Management

Where SPG lags slightly in portfolio quality, they more than make up for through best in class management. CEO David Simon is a very well-respected CEO as he was named #1 CEO in the real estate industry by Institutional Investor from 2009 to 2017. SPG has focused on execution, execution, and execution - and to this measure they keep over-delivering. SPG has grown FFO at a notably faster rate than A mall peers:

(Chart by Author, data from company annual filings: MAC, TCO)

Furthermore, SPG has the strongest dividend growth history among the three, and by far:

(Chart by Authors)

From the financial histories it should be clear that highly performing properties do not guarantee strong consistent increases in cash flow - management makes a clear and critical difference.

Business As Usual

SPG continues to report very strong results. In the second quarter, SPG had FFO per share of $2.98, a 20.6% increase over the same quarter in 2017, which included a charge related to early redemption of debt. Occupancy remains strong at 94.7%, and management authorized a quarterly dividend payout of $2.00, an increase of 11% YOY.

Leasing spreads remained strong at 10.7%:

While spreads indeed have been trending lower, we should note that 10+% spreads are very impressive in this environment considering the high level of retail bankruptcies.

SPG also raised FFO per share guidance to the range of $12.05 to $12.13 per share. This comes after SPG in the first quarter had already raised FFO guidance to the range of $11.95 to $12.05 per share from $11.90 to $12.02 per share. You wouldn’t be able to know that retail is struggling judging from SPG’s performance.

Redevelopment Growth Opportunity

Mall REITs’ common answer to the threat of e-commerce has thus far been redevelopments aimed towards helping their properties evolve to meet new consumer tastes. SPG continues to invest heavily in revenue-producing developments and redevelopments, with their average expected yield coming to 8%:

The most typical redevelopments center around replacing antique department store tenants with smaller but more popular tenants. SPG has also been very open to making their properties multi-use through adding things like hotels and residential properties. As we can see below, many of their densification projects involve adding hotel, residential, and office space to their properties:

Share Buybacks

One thing which really stands out at SPG is their ability (and willingness) to buy back shares in this difficult environment.

In 2018 alone, SPG has repurchased 1.99 million shares at an average price of $154.56. Year over year, SPG has reduced their shares outstanding count by 0.7%, which is a great accomplishment considering that REITs by nature have very little in the form of retained cash flow after paying out the common dividend. This is especially noteworthy when analyzing the stock repurchase programs (or lack of) by its A mall peers MAC and TCO:

(Chart by Authors)

MAC and TCO have not purchased any shares in the current year.

As we can see below, due to management’s strong principles of capital allocation, SPG has cash flow to pay dividends, fund redevelopments, buy back stock, and even have some leftover:

(Chart by Authors)

Compare the $154.56 average price of share repurchases with their recent bottoms and it’s clear that management is one who protects shareholders with actions and not just words:

Balance Sheet

SPG is well known for always being very conservative when it comes to their balance sheet. This coupled with their history of superb financial performance has earned SPG investment grade credit ratings of “A” from both Moody’s and S&P. As we can see below, they have for the past few years maintained a very low debt to NOI ratio at around 5.5 times:

SPG notably uses much less leverage than its A mall peers:

(Chart by Authors, data from earnings calls. TCO mentioned debt to EBITDA being in the “high 8’s.”)

This has in turn allowed them to have very low cost of capital, with the average interest rate on debt recently hovering around 3.48%:

With 94.3% of their debt being fixed rate, SPG has minimal immediate exposure to rising interest rates. While rising interest rates may theoretically force SPG to refinance upcoming debt maturities at higher rates, their strong and improving credit metrics suggest that they should continue to be able to have access to very low costs of capital. A strong balance sheet is very important for mall REITs moving forward because with redevelopments being an important driver of FFO growth, having access to ample amounts of low interest rate capital may make all the difference.

The Dividend Only Appears Small

SPG pays a quarterly $2.00 dividend and at recent prices of $173, sells for a 4.7% yield. Longtime readers know that this is much lower than stocks we usually cover. Looks can be deceiving, however. SPG has been raising their dividend very aggressively - in the past 7 quarters since the beginning of 2017 alone, SPG has raised their dividend 5 times. The dividend per share has increased 12% on a compound annual basis over the last five years.

SPG should be able to continue to raise their dividend aggressively in the future, thanks to their strong FFO growth potential and low 66% FFO payout ratio. Assuming a 10% dividend growth rate, SPG would be yielding close to 5% next year, and almost 6% after only three years - dispelling any notion that this is a “low yield.” Note that it is difficult to find a stock that has both a very high credit rating in addition to the fast growth that SPG provides.

Valuation

SPG trades at about 15 times FFO and a 4.7% dividend yield. Let’s see below how this compares with the A mall peers:



(Chart by Authors)

TCO trades at a distinct premium to SPG, and MAC trails closely behind. We should note that it is arguable that SPG is even cheaper than it looks due to the lower amounts of leverage employed compared to peers.

We think that TCO trades at a premium and MAC very closely behind because investors are speculating that SPG or another company may try to make an acquisition offer for them. We however view the odds of this to be very low, and at the very least, there appears to be very little chance that SPG would be this buyer:

In 2002, SPG previously made a well-publicized takeout offer for TCO, which despite having overwhelming shareholder support, was somehow blocked by the same TCO management.

SPG in 2015 attempted to take out MAC at a large premium around $95.50 per share. In another confusing decision, MAC declined the offer as “undervaluing” their business.

After these sour experiences, we do not believe that SPG will make another attempt to acquire neither TCO nor MAC.

Price Target

We view SPG as a long-term hold which for the first time in many years has seen a dividend yield much greater than even 3%:

This is an extremely attractive opportunity to purchase shares of a company with an A credit rating, enviable track record, and strong future dividend growth for a 4.7% yield (based on the recently announced $2.00 quarterly payout). We believe shares in the long term may revalue to an FFO multiple of 19 times which would represent a price of $230 and dividend yield of 3.5%. This suggests upside potential of 33% from capital appreciation alone.

We must emphasize that it may take some time before SPG can reach this valuation. This means that annual returns are more likely to be around 15-18% including dividends as SPG takes several years to complete its multiple expansion. In the meantime however, SPG will continue buying back shares, raising their dividends, and dividend investors can just continue to “DRIP.”

Risks

SPG and their tenants rely on consumer discretionary spending (it’s the mall after all). If the economy were to significantly slow down and cause a downturn in consumer spending, then SPG’s tenants may have declining profitability. Nonetheless, consumer sentiment remains strong:



(St. Louis FRED)

Furthermore, the high and growing sales per square foot at their properties suggest that their tenants are highly profitable and have a large margin of safety before leasing spreads may even be affected.

While we remain confident in SPG’s continued ability to drive strong leasing spreads, should the threat of e-commerce prove to be even stronger than we anticipated, then it is possible that the downward trend in leasing spreads we saw earlier will prove not to be transitory. SPG however aims to avoid such an outcome by continually evolving and improving the consumer experience at their properties through things like mixed-use redevelopment spend. Management deserves the benefit of the doubt as they have the track record and highly performing properties to give confidence into the future.

If inflation picks up, causing interest rates to spike without an associated increase in consumer spending, then SPG may see higher interest expenses and lower profitability. As we have stated earlier, their strong investment grade rating should help mitigate the rise in interest expenses at their balance sheet level, and in another article we have previously discussed our rationale for why we believe that interest rates do not have much more room to rise.

Bottom Line

We recently decided to part with our investment in Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT). For those who are looking for a better investment in the same sector, we recommend SPG, a high-quality REIT with strong dividend growth track record. At the current price, SPG remains undervalued and not given the credit it deserves. Shares are a Strong Buy at the current price. Investors are paid a nice 4.7% yield while they wait for a revaluation upwards.

A note about diversification: To achieve an overall yield of 9-10% and optimal level of diversification, we recommend a maximum allocation of 2-3% of the portfolio to individual high-yield stocks like SPG, and a maximum of 5% allocation to high-yield exchange traded products (such as ETFs, ETNs and CEFs). For investors who depend on the income, diversification usually results in more stable dividends, mitigates downside risk, and reduces the overall volatility of your portfolio.

