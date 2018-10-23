StoneCo: IPO Valuation Update

StoneCo's IPO is being buoyed by an indication of interest from Berkshire Hathaway and Ant Financial.

This makes StoneCo one of the largest IPOs of the year. Post-IPO, StoneCo will have a market cap of about $6.1 billion.

The company is proposing to sell 47.73 million shares in this offering, indicating an IPO sized at just over $1 billion.

It's a perilous time to be either a technology stock or an emerging markets stock. Companies in both categories have lost plenty of value over the month of October, as investors weigh the risks of rising rates against increasing international tensions. StoneCo (STNE), a Brazilian fintech company that is one of the leading digital payments processors in its home market, falls into both camps - yet it is forging ahead with its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange. What's more - StoneCo's IPO, touching an expected size of just over $1 billion, will likely be one of the biggest tech IPOs of the year, eclipsing the sizes of much better-known U.S. tech names like Dropbox (DBX) and DocuSign (DOCU).

As I covered in a prior article, StoneCo is essentially the PayPal (PYPL) or Square (SQ) of Brazil. It has a small business focus, setting up sales reps in local "Stone Hubs" across Brazil to sell StoneCo's payments platform. The company has rolled out to about 200,000 clients in Brazil and currently has total payment volumes (TPV) of just under $5 billion, which is much smaller than PayPal (which has TPV of greater than $100 billion quarterly).

Needless to say, StoneCo's expected valuation and IPO sizing seem quite stretched for a high-risk emerging markets technology company that, despite having reached fantastic scale and operating traction in its home market, still pales in size relative to its U.S. fintech peers.

Perhaps what has increased the buzz around the StoneCo IPO is the presence of tremendously powerful investors, including the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett. StoneCo's latest F-1 filing indicates that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) has an open indication of interest in purchasing up to 14.2 million shares of StoneCo, worth approximately ~$300 million.

Of course, this sum of capital is pebbles for Berkshire Hathaway. Still, it's not often that we hear of Warren Buffett backing a technology company, and perhaps rarer still to hear of Berkshire investing in emerging markets. The implicit approval of Berkshire Hathaway has lent an aura of quality to this IPO that has spared it from the fears surrounding emerging market stocks in general. And in addition to Buffett, other investors lining up for the StoneCo IPO include Chinese giant Ant Financial, controlled by Alibaba's (BABA) Jack Ma. In addition, Madrone Capital Partners, a fund controlled by the Walmart (WMT) heirs, is an existing investor that is seeking to up its stake.

The presence of these investors alone is enough to put a premium on StoneCo's share price. The implied valuation for StoneCo at a price range of $21-$23, however, is huge - and that's still assuming that StoneCo doesn't jump further once it starts trading in the public markets. I would stay away from the crowd and stay cautious on this name - while StoneCo is obviously a tremendous growth stock with a proven product in an exciting market, it may not be a sensible investment post-IPO.

Offering structure

Here is the preliminary IPO proposal that StoneCo put forth in its latest IPO documents:

Figure 1. StoneCo offering details

Source: StoneCo F-1A filing

The company is offering 47.43 million shares in this IPO, 1.91 million of which are being offered by current shareholders and the remainder are new issuances. The main selling shareholder is HR Holdings, the fund controlled by StoneCo's founders André Street and Eduardo Pontes, and which is letting go of 971k shares. They are still retaining about ~50% ownership of StoneCo, however, and their sale of shares is fairly typical of startup founders wishing to access near-term liquidity.

Tiger Global, a noted growth equity investors, is also selling a small (~1%) piece of its stake, while Madrona Partners, on the other hand, is not selling any shares and will possibly acquire more. The "indication of interest" section above highlights additional interested parties, including Berkshire Hathaway.

Figure 2. StoneCo primary selling shareholders

Source: StoneCo F-1A filing

Note also that post-IPO, there will be 277.41 million shares outstanding (split between regular Class A shares tendered in the IPO and super-voting Class B shares, with a 10:1 voting ratio). This means that StoneCo is selling 17% of the company in this IPO, a fairly high percentage relative to other IPOs this year.

Valuation update

StoneCo's proposed pricing range of $21 to $23 per share indicates a much larger valuation than most observers would have thought. Initially, I had believed that StoneCo's emerging markets tag and current volatile trading in the tech sector would lead to an underpriced offering, yet this is far from the truth.

With 277.41 million shares outstanding post-IPO, the midpoint of StoneCo's pricing range ($22) would imply a market cap of $6.10 billion.

Note also that StoneCo bears about $534.3 million of debt on its balance sheet as of the end of the June quarter, as well as $91.3 million of cash. StoneCo has also noted that it expects to raise $1.055 billion in net proceeds from this IPO and concurrent share offerings, which puts the company's net cash position at $612 million. This implies an enterprise value of $5.49 billion.

Figure 3. StoneCo debt schedule

Source: StoneCo F-1A filing

Let's stack this up against StoneCo's financials:

Figure 4. StoneCo historical financials

Source: StoneCo F-1A filing

In the first half of 2018, StoneCo's revenues have already nearly exceeded its full-year revenues in FY17, growing at 92% y/y to $164.9 million. Let's assume - very optimistically - that StoneCo can manage to avoid any deceleration over the next year. Thus, applying a 92% y/y growth rate on the company's trailing twelve-month revenues of ~$277.6 million yields a forward twelve-month revenue estimate of $533.0 million.

This gives StoneCo a current valuation of 10.3x EV/FTM revenues. Now, that's not totally unreasonable given where Square currently trades, but this valuation assumes a very robust growth scenario that StoneCo will be hard-pressed to maintain.

SQ EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Key takeaways

In my view, StoneCo's huge valuation premium leaves little room for upside, especially in a market that is leery of risk. While it's true that the presence of Warren Buffett and Jack Ma will do wonders for this IPO's profile, it's difficult to be bullish on a stock that will be trading at a double-digit revenue valuation (at a minimum) amid shattered trading for other emerging markets and growth stocks. Investors would be wise to stay on the sidelines here.

