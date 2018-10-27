Tesco: Back On Track With A Juicy Dividend

The company should be able to gradually increase its dividend as its net indebtedness decreases, while it will unlock additional synergy benefits from the Booker acquisition.

The interim dividend has been hiked by 67%, and the full-year dividend will be 5 pence for a 2.34% dividend yield.

Introduction

Just a few years ago, the survival of the British supermarket chain Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDF, OTCPK:TSCDY) was in jeopardy, as it had to deal with an accounting scandal that rattled the market and made the company lose confidence from its investors. Fast forward to now and Tesco appears to be doing pretty well, and the company has also hiked its interim dividend by 67%. Is the worst behind us?

Although Tesco does have a relatively liquid listing on the OTC market, its British listing is obviously much more liquid, and I would recommend trading in the company's shares through the facilities of the London Stock Exchange. The ticker symbol in London is TSCO, and the average daily volume over there is 34 million shares per day. The current market capitalization of Tesco is 20.7B GBP, and British pound will also be the main currency I will be using in this article.

The first half of the year confirms Tesco is on the right track

Life hasn’t been easy for supermarket chains, as a "race to the bottom" has started in Europe whereby supermarkets are forced to try to be "the cheapest" in order to retain market share. Some are able to renegotiate their purchasing agreements with the brands (trying to push price pressure on the big brands rather than on the supermarket chain).

So, while keeping that in mind, I wasn’t really expecting a super performance from Tesco, as the retail environment in Europe remains pretty harsh. The company did report a revenue increase of approximately 10% to 31.7B GBP, and surprisingly, gross profit actually increased by an even higher percentage of almost 20% (despite a higher amount of exceptional items). Unfortunately, Tesco’s administrative expenses increased rather sharply, and including the exceptional items, operating profit actually decreased by approximately 6.5%. However, excluding the exceptional items, the operating profit would have increased by approximately 20% to 933M GBP, for an operating margin of almost exactly 3%. That’s a tiny margin, but that’s the "new normal" in the supermarket space these days.

After paying the interest expenses and the tax bill, Tesco reported a net income of 426M GBP (4.4 pence) including exceptional items and 507M GBP, or approximately 5.24 pence per share when excluding those exceptional items. Most of these exceptional items are related to store closures, while I also think the acquisition and integration of the Booker chain brought some non-recurring expenses.

With EPS of 5.24 pence before exceptional items, the company wasn’t performing too badly, and its full-year result should come in at well over 10 pence per share. While the paper profits are encouraging, I also like to check how much of the paper profit was actually converted into free cash flow.

Tesco’s cash flow overview starts with an operating income from continuing operations of approximately 819M GBP, and it reports an operating cash flow of 910M GBP. However, this includes a net cash investment of 183M GBP in the working capital position and the Tesco Bank division, but it also understates the taxes by 16M GBP (Tesco deferred 16M GBP in taxes to the next semester). Additionally, 44M GBP in interest and dividend income was qualified as an investing income, but this should also be added back to the operating cash flow, which would then be 1.14B GBP (or roughly 2.25B GBP on an annualized basis).

After making these adjustments, the adjusted operating cash flow was a very decent 1.1B GBP. Not too bad, especially considering the total amount of capex in the first half of the year was just 425M GBP. It sure looks like the company is doing pretty well, and it has plenty of cash available to fund the dividend and start thinking about reducing its net debt.

The net debt is decreasing

But before we get too excited, we shouldn’t ignore the fact Tesco will spend a lot more money on its capital expenditures in the second half of the year. Let’s have a look at the breakdown of the capex plan, as provided in a presentation to its debt investors:

In the first half of the year, the company spent just 1/3rd of its planned 1.2B GBP on capital expenditures. Assuming the ratios will remain stable, approximately 75% of the capex will be spent on sustaining capex (I’m actually also including the IT and productivity capex as sustaining, just to err on the cautious side). Applying this ratio to the full-year guidance will result in a sustaining capex of 900M GBP.

So, after deducting this 900M GBP from the expected 2.25B GBP in adjusted operating cash flow, Tesco should be able to generate 1.35B GBP in adjusted sustaining free cash flow. Even if I would take an additional margin of safety to account for FX changes and perhaps a deteriorating consumer confidence in light of the Brexit situation, I think it has a pretty good shot at generating 1.25B GBP in free cash flow.

This allowed the company to hike its interim dividend from 1 pence to 1.67 pence, and it will hike its final dividend by the same factor as well, bringing the full-year dividend to 5 pence. This will cost the company approximately 490M GBP, based on the current share count. This means Tesco will have approximately 700M GBP available to reduce its net debt even further.

The net debt is just 3.1B GBP, and with an anticipated EBITDA of 3.5B GBP, the net debt remains manageable. So, I would probably prefer that the company spends more money on topping up its pension fund, which showed a 2.1B GBP deficit as of the end of June:

I do appreciate Tesco’s transparency, as it also includes its pension deficit in its "total indebtedness ratio". Based on the recurring EBITDA result, its net debt + pension deficit comes in at 3.2, coming from 6 just three years ago.

Investment thesis

Tesco is already working hard to reduce its pension deficit, as it deposited 142M GBP in cash into the fund in the first half of the year, so my full-year sustaining free cash flow expectation already includes a 285M GBP top-up payment into the pension fund. It still has a long way to go, but I have the impression the company has its priorities right.

Assuming everything else remains unchanged, Tesco’s adjusted sustaining free cash flow (excluding the pension payments) would be very close to 1.5B GBP, or 15.3 pence per share. This means it is trading at a free cash flow yield of just 7.2%, while the dividend coverage ratio (based on a 5 pence dividend) is approximately 306%. This gives the company the ability to increase its dividend, and I think that’s a realistic expectation.

We will obviously have to keep an eye on margin pressure (and the levels of consumer confidence as the Brexit discussion continues), but for now, it definitely looks like the underlying performance of Tesco could warrant a long position given the safe 2.35% dividend yield (which will very likely increase) and continuous net debt reduction. And keep in mind, there’s no foreign dividend withholding tax in the UK.

