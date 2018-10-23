The Trade Desk Will Be Under Pressure - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/22/18)

Palo Alto Networks is best in the cybersecurity space.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, October 22.

Bullish Calls

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX): The stock is near a bottom and at a level that investors are comfortable with. The company is doing well.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY): It's one of the great fintech companies that few people talk about.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB): It's a great chemical company that is holding up better than its peers. It's a great opportunity to buy.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR): Cramer likes the Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) merger as the combined company will make more money.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW): Everyone including Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) wants to get into security. Palo Alto is the best in that business and it's a buy.

Bearish Call

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD): The business is great but the market has turned against momentum stocks and it will be under pressure.

