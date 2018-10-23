The Trade Desk Will Be Under Pressure - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/22/18)

by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Dropbox is near a bottom.

Palo Alto Networks is best in the cybersecurity space.

Buy Albemarle on weakness.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, October 22.

Bullish Calls

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX): The stock is near a bottom and at a level that investors are comfortable with. The company is doing well.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY): It's one of the great fintech companies that few people talk about.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB): It's a great chemical company that is holding up better than its peers. It's a great opportunity to buy.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR): Cramer likes the Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) merger as the combined company will make more money.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW): Everyone including Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) wants to get into security. Palo Alto is the best in that business and it's a buy.

Bearish Call

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD): The business is great but the market has turned against momentum stocks and it will be under pressure.

