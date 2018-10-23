Amazon: Undervalued Till $3000

But despite the recent correction, Amazon stock price still has been growing at a faster than exponential rate. And I would not rule out a short-term decline to ~$1,600.

In the context of the expected long-term revenue growth rates, it is almost the cheapest company from the FAAAMG list.

Over the past five years, Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) capitalization and TTM revenue have been showing a stable (R2=0.96) linear relationship:

In my opinion, this relationship is absolutely logical, since gross margin has also been continuously growing since 2014:

AMZN Gross Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

In other words, Amazon’s revenue is growing together with the gross profit, and it is naturally reflected in the growth of the company’s capitalization.

Within the bounds of this model, the current stock price is in an almost perfectly balanced state. But in three days, the company will publish financial statements for Q3 2018, and according to analysts’ average expectations, TTM revenue will rise to $220 billion. It means that within the bounds of the model, the company’s balanced capitalization will be $930 billion and the price of Amazon’s share will be ~$1900, i.e., ~7% above the current level.

This relationship can also be used to forecast the company’s capitalization in the long-term perspective. Thus, according to the average forecast, in 2019 Amazon’s annual revenue will be $287 billion, which within the bounds of the model means capitalization of $1300 billion, and the price per share will be about $2670.

Let's go on.

There is an equally stable relationship between Amazon’s capitalization and its TTM EBITDA. Moreover, within the bounds of this relationship, the current stock price is already below the balanced level:

Analysts’ average expectations suggest that Amazon’s TTM EPS in Q3 2018 will be $15.22, i.e., 20% more than in the previous quarter. If profit growth is reflected in TTM EBITDA growth (which is very likely), then within the bounds of this model, the company’s balanced capitalization will definitely rise above the current level.

Now, let’s compare Amazon with other companies from the FAAAMG list.

The stable relationship between Amazon’s capitalization and revenue, which is mentioned at the beginning of this post, proves well that revenue is now a key driver for the company’s capitalization growth. Therefore, it is logical to compare Amazon with other companies through the P/S multiple. But since the companies have different revenue growth rates, I think it is logical to pre-adjust the P/S multiple to these rates. And given that for the market expectations mean more than history, to adjust the P/S multiple I will use the projected revenue growth rates from 2018 to 2019 and thus calculate the P/S to Growth (forward) multiple:

As we see, in the context of the expected long-term revenue growth rates, Amazon is almost the cheapest company from this list.

And now, a few words about the current correction.

If you look at the next graph, you will see that Amazon’s correction has been suggesting itself. Because since February, the company’s actual stock growth rate has been considerably exceeding the exponential one, which is not normal in principle:

Now, Amazon is still above its long-term exponential trend, and therefore, I would not rule out a short-term decline to about $1,600.

Bottom line

As long as the company’s phenomenal revenue growth continues, which is being accompanied by no less phenomenal profit growth, the stock value of less than $3,000 cannot be considered as overvalued.

It is hard to believe, but Amazon is still undervalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.