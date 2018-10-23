Interest Rates And China Continue To Spook Investors - Cramer's Mad Money (10/22/18)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Monday, October 22.

The stock market is swinging and that only increases tension among investors. The two issues bothering them most are the trade war with China and the rising interest rates. "Those losses are substantial if you own anything connected to housing or to China, two problems that I regard as entirely man-made. Housing's being crushed by an overzealous Federal Reserve and China's getting slammed by the president's trade war," added Cramer.

Which stocks are under pressure due to the above issues? - Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) could see its merger with United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) in trouble. Micron Technologies (NASDAQ:MU) is also going down and trading at just 4 times earnings. It is taking down the entire semiconductor cohort.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) is also seeing a slowdown in Chinese businesses, and the companies that have strong relations with China such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) are seeing a slowdown but stymieing their businesses would mean hurting the Chinese economy.

Mutual funds and investors are selling stocks that have anything to do with China or the housing sector due to rising rates and all that money is being moved into high growth FANG stocks as they don't get affected by either China or the rising rates.

CEO interview - Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro reported an earnings miss as they transition from the Toys "R" Us bankruptcy. Cramer interviewed CEO Brian Goldner to find out how long will it take for the company to fully transition.

Goldner said the company will report profitable growth in 2019 and they are expanding their operating margins. "Really, the next quarter is the last quarter where Toys "R" Us has a meaningful impact," he added.

Inventories have been lean in the US, down by 17% and 20% in Europe as retailers dish out the old inventory. "We're waiting for some resolution to Toys "R" Us Asia as the two partners work out a new arrangement in China, and then we move forward without Toys "R" Us," said Goldner.

The company is working on expanding its retail footprint by adding 10,000 new retailers this year, bringing the total to 21,000 in the last three years. "These are all kinds of new retailers that are out there. We're shipping all kinds of new product based on a product development strategy that allows us to make great product at every price point for any consumer. That's where we're going this holiday season, is with a lot of new kinds of retailers as we continue to build the business and they want to capture the share that Toys "R" Us left behind," said Goldner. They are also entering the eSports space.

Commenting on the tariff situation, Goldner expects their production in China to come down to 60% in two years from the current 70%. "I, thus far, have heard, in working with the administration, that we are being a good actor and a good player and we expect that business will be fine coming out of China. Going forward, we don't expect to see any major tariff situation," he concluded.

VF Corp. (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp. reported good earnings, hiked dividend and guidance, and yet the stock went down due to concerns over the jeans business. Cramer thinks the earnings were fine and them reporting in a panic selloff situation led to the 11% decline in the stock.

Sales decline of 2% at Timberland, 5% at Wrangler and 9% at Lee caused worries among investors but the 26% growth in Vans and 5% in The North Face were overlooked. Cramer reminded that VF Corp. is spinning off their denims business which could unlock value for shareholders. They also expect to expand Timberland into new categories and achieve mid-single digits growth going forward.

Cramer said that VF Corp.'s story is about the growing Vans sneaker brand which is becoming a lifestyle. "I think the stock is a bargain here, trading at less than 19 times next year's earnings estimates. The core of the growth story, the strength of Vans and direct-to-consumer, is still very much intact. I'd be a buyer down here, as I think the stock has become a steal at these levels, certainly, and will return to excellent growth once it sheds the jeans and goes on in the rapidly expanding businesses that we like so much," he concluded.

Off the charts

Cramer went to the charts with the help of technician Larry Williams for a technical view on IBM (NYSE:IBM).

IBM had a disappointing quarter but their cloud business is growing and some analysts are positive on the stock. Williams said that key technical indicators are working in IBM's favor. The weekly charts show a combination of two of the stock's dominant past trends: a 325-day cycle and a 145-day cycle.

"Now, these cycles would've predicted the recent declines in IBM's stock. More importantly, when you project them forward, they suggest the stock could be ready to roar higher here," said Cramer. The stock tends to rally in the last week of October based on past trends.

"Williams found that buying IBM on the 19th trading day of October has produced 48 winning trades over the last 48 years, as long as you use a $9 stop, and then you hold it for 5 days and sell once you get an up day after that. As things go, that's pretty darn good," said Cramer.

The proprietary Williams COT indicator shows that big institutional investors are buying the stock after it got beaten down after the earnings. "Maybe they're attracted to IBM as a value stock at these levels. It's got good yield, right? Maybe they believe the Fed will relent and all things tech will be able to bounce. Maybe they think that the tech rally on Monday is for real and it's going to include IBM. No matter what, the one thing we know about institutional buying is that it tends to send stocks higher," said Cramer.

The charts interpret that IBM is worth buying here.

Fed

Cramer said that the Fed is causing real weakness in the market. This can be seen from the rally of defensive names which usually go up in times of recession. Be it discount retailers like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Dollar General (NYSE:DG) or the utility stocks, there is a pattern.

The homebuilders and stocks related to housing are going down and semiconductors are under pressure. The trade war with China is denting the stocks as China hasn't blinked yet. The Fed needs to make their stance on forthcoming rate hikes clear and that has to be data dependent. "Those words would send us soaring higher, but whether or not we'll hear them is an open question," concluded Cramer.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR): The company is related to the infrastructure bill. It has become a falling knife and Cramer expects an explanation from the company.

