Short Eventbrite: Ticketfly Masking A Big Problem, 80% Downside

A more likely scenario is that "organic paid ticket growth" doesn't mean what we think it means.

Eventbrite’s stock ( EB) surged on first day of trading, closing 60% above its IPO price of $23. At its recent peak of $40.25, the stock was trading at 20x 2017 revenue, or 14x 2018 revenue based on current analyst estimates. Note that I am including all the potentially dilutive shares that are currently fully in the money to arrive at the market cap, which may be different from major financial data feeds.

Source: Eventbrite prospectus

The above sums to 99.5 million diluted shares excluding the 230,000 of future issuable RSUs.

Clearly the market is very enthusiastic about the company’s future prospects, even with the recent broad market pullback, the stock is still trading at $26.77/share, or 9x 2018 revenue estimates.

Below is a table summarizing the market cap and the 2018 P/S at the stock’s various price points.

Price Market Cap ($ millions) 2018 P/S IPO Price $23.00 $2,289 8.0x High $40.25 $4,005 14.0x Friday's Close $26.77 $2,664 9.3x

It is always tricky to value high growth stocks because the company likely won’t be seeing any tangible profit for years to come. However, one thing that will make the stock decrease in value is the absence of growth, such is one major reason why growth stocks tend to tank when they miss on revenue.

In my previous article about Sonos ( SONO) I identified problematic revenue trends; I believe that there is a similar, if not bigger, problem at Eventbrite.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite operates an online ticketing platform that allows event organizers to easily sell and validate attendance. Instead of checking tickets manually, online ticketing platforms such as Eventbrite simplify the process by processing everything electronically. A typical transaction would involve the consumer purchasing the ticket through the Eventbrite app, then having it validated at the event through a quick scan.

Ancillary services include analytics and promotions. When compared to industry giant Ticketmaster, Eventbrite targets more independent event organizers.

In exchange for the service, Eventbrite takes a cut of every ticket sold (usually 2.5% + $0.99). From this revenue, the company has to deduct payment processing fees and other direct expenses like hosting, leaving gross margin at roughly 60% of revenue. Based on recent quarters, operating expenses are roughly 70% of revenue, leaving the company with an operating margin of around negative 10%.

Even though the company is operating at a loss today, the industry is still growing. Statista estimates that event ticketing will grow in the high single digits over the next couple of years.

Revenue Disclosure Doesn’t Make Sense

While I don’t like the business to begin with, and I will explain why in the “Valuation” section, revenue disclosure issues are the source of the biggest problem.

Prior to analyst coverage, mainstream media focused on the company’s historical growth figures, which look ed wonderful. CNBC quoted H1 2018 revenue growth as 61% and 2017’s revenue growth as 51%. Accelerating growth sounds great, but these headline figures completely obscure the underlying fundamental events that made these numbers possible.

I believe that the biggest source of obfuscation is Eventbrite’s acquisition of Ticketfly from Pandora ( P). If we examine Ticketfly’s historical revenue trend along with Eventbrite’s disclosure about organic growth, the implication is that H1 2018 was a total disaster for Ticketfly. Given the magnitude of the shortfall, I believe that the term “organic paid ticket growth,” a non-GAAP term that is not strictly defined in the prospectus, is unlikely to mean what we think it means (i.e. revenue growth excluding acquisitions).

Eventbrite’s H1 2018 revenue grew $53.9 million year over year from $88.2 million to $142.1 million. Based on Eventbrite’s disclosure, “organic paid ticket growth” was $32.5 million, which leaves acquisition revenue growth at $21.4 million.

Source: Eventbrite Prospectus

Without context that number doesn’t mean anything, but if we look at Ticketfly’s historical revenue, $21.4 million is highly troubling. To be clear, H1 2018’s acquisition revenue growth comprised of Ticketfly, which has yet to lap the closing date of September 2017; and the Ticketea acquisition, which closed in April 2018. For the purpose of this analysis, we will completely ignore Ticketea (purchased for $11 million) as it won’t be as material as Ticketfly (purchased for $201 million). The exclusion of Ticketea will actually weaken my short case, but as we shall see next, the discrepancy is so large that it does not matter.

Based on Pandora’s public filings we know that Ticketfly contributed $27.8 million in Q1 2017 and $29.7 million in Q2 2017; the total sum of $57.5 million is more than double the implied Ticketfly contribution in H1 2018.

Source: Pandora Q2 2018 Press Release

There was a $6.3 million shortfall in H1 2018 for Eventbrite’s Ticketfly contribution as there was a data security problem; but even if we add the entirety of this shortfall, Eventbrite’s pro forma H1 2018 acquisition revenue growth of $27.7 million still implies that Ticketfly was vastly underperforming year over year. It is unclear to me what would be causing this underperformance as overall industry trend seems to be positive based on Live Nation’s ( LYV) ticketing revenue growth of 16% in H1 2018.

Below is a table summarizing the above findings

($ thousands) Eventbrite H1 2018 Revenue (with Ticketfly) $142,068 Less: Eventbrite H1 2017 Revenue (no Ticketfly) $88,153 Total Revenue Growth $53,915 Less: Eventbrite "organic paid ticket growth" $32,500 Implied Acquired Revenue (i.e. Ticketfly) $21,415 Add: One-time revenue impairment due to data breach $6,600 Pro Forma Implied Acquired Revenue $28,015 H1 2017 Ticketfly Revenue Based on Pandora Disclosure $57,548 Pro Forma Implied Acquired Revenue Shortfall -51%

The above leads me to believe that it is far more likely that internal revenue recognition policies may have twisted what we commonly call organic revenue growth, note that “organic paid ticket growth” is a non-GAAP term, meaning that it is not strictly defined. If we assume that Ticketfly merely maintained its H1 2017 revenue of $57.5 million, Eventbrite’s organic growth would actually be negative $3.6 million. Recall that there is a bit of Ticketea revenue in there that is padding that number as well. This does not bode well for the stock as current analyst estimates are calling for 26% revenue growth in 2019 before any acquisitions.

In addition to the above observations about Ticketfly’s historical financials, there was also a very strange event that transpired between Eventbrite and Pandora that also makes me question Eventbrite’s future and how much water was in the organic growth figure.

When the Ticketfly acquisition closed in September 2017, Eventbrite was supposed to pay $151.1 million in cash and $50.0 million in the form of a Convertible Promissory Note bearing an interest rate of 6.5% per annum. However, Eventbrite and Pandora agreed to settle this $50 million in March 2018 (i.e. before the IPO) for just $34.7 million.

Source: Eventbrite prospectus

Note that at the closing of the Ticketfly transaction Pandora executives were already bearish about Eventbrite, as they booked the $50 million note at a huge discount of $13.8 million, implying an effective interest rate of 14.73%.

Source: Pandora Q3 2017 10-Q

Source: Pandora Q3 2017 10-Q

It is unclear to me why Pandora decided to take a haircut on the note. The company could have waited and collected a decent interest of 6.5%, or converted it into Eventbrite stock, likely at a price that was lower than the IPO price given that the event transpired before the actual IPO pricing. I believe that this means that Pandora executives were either 1) highly skeptical of Eventbrite’s longevity or 2) made a silly mistake given that the company had no imminent need for the $34.7 million. Given the simplicity of the problem, one that could be solved by a freshman taking entry level finance, I really doubt that Pandora executives decided to take a $17 million haircut (settlement consisted of $33 million of principal and $1.7 million of accrued interest) without some serious due diligence. I believe that the likely explanation is that Pandora executives were highly troubled by Eventbrite’s five-year outlook and saw the $50 million as a potential write-off down the road, leading them to accept such a big haircut.

Valuation

Before we dive into the valuation I think it’s important for you to understand my view on the company’s strategic outlook.

As I mentioned earlier, it is difficult to evaluate a high growth tech company. This is further compounded by the fact that Eventbrite is in a niche industry with no good public comparables. The closest publicly traded comparable would be Live Nation, who engages in a myriad of other activities other than ticketing. Furthermore, Live Nation is a vertically integrated event company that controls everything from the artists to the venues they perform in, allowing it to extract all the profits from an event. Eventbrite is merely a ticketing company, and while it provides a worthwhile service, neither end consumers nor customers truly must choose Eventbrite over a competitor. The reason is that end consumers don’t care where they buy tickets because they are only interested in the event and event organizers only care about getting the right tech, of which Eventbrite is just one of the many “indie” ticketing services. There is no pricing power whatsoever for Eventbrite because the tech for online ticketing is not difficult to build, as evidenced by the abundance of online ticketing services; in addition, there is no networking effect as there is no reason for the end consumer to favor any particular ticketing platform, nor does the number of Eventbrite customers increase the value that Eventbrite provides to the next customer in any way.

I am going to contrast Eventbrite with two other growth companies, Roku ( ROKU) and Square ( SQ). Roku is one of the main players in the streaming platform space, the other three being Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. There are other platforms like Tizen and WebOS in the mix, but one thing that is clear is that streaming platform is a network effect positive service and is highly technical. At this point it is basically impossible for a startup to compete not only for technical reasons, but also because proliferating such a platform would not only mean wrestling customers (who mainly only use one platform) away from the incumbents, but also the content suppliers who would need to spend more time to customize its service for this new platform.

While Square’s core business of payment processing is a commoditized business, it was able to target a niche audience (i.e. small businesses) with the portable chip reader and build its business from there by incrementally acquiring more “sticky” share of a businesses’ operating budget through its app store of software offerings like payroll. While the network effect has yet to be totally realized, if Square reaches a critical mass like Paypal’s online business, then both vendors and consumers will have a reason to use Square.

I think by this point it is clear that Eventbrite’s business is much less defensible than Roku and Square.

For the purposes of the comparable analysis, I am going to pit Eventbrite against Roku and Square (i.e. two successful companies) and two less attractive growth stories. The first is Sonos ( SONO), whose 2019 revenue growth is expected to slow to 9% from H1 2018’s growth of 20%, which was what was presented on its prospectus. The second is trivago ( TRVG), who saw its revenue growth slow from 49% from when it went public in 2016 to just 5.6% for 2019 based on analyst expectations.

Market Cap ($ millions) 2018 Sales E 2019 Sales E 2018 P/S 2019 P/S ROKU $5,738 $723 $981 7.9x 5.8x SQ $30,400 $1,550 $2,190 19.6x 13.9x Average 13.8x 9.9x SONO $1,205 $1,110 $1,210 1.1x 1.0x TRVG $1,789 $1,231 $1,300 1.5x 1.4x Average 1.3x 1.2x EB $2,663 $285 $359 9.3x 7.4x Bull Price Target $39.46 $35.60 Bear Price Target $3.64 $4.28

Source: data from Yahoo Finance, author's calculation

As we can see, the market is clearly pricing Eventbrite closer to what I deem as successful tech companies despite my opinion that it shares none of the fundamental aspects that make them successful. In the event that my analysis is correct and Eventbrite falls into the SONO/TRVG pile, then it will have much more room to fall. Note that investor expectations can change rather quickly, as an example, trivago was trading close to $24 at its height in 2017, its $5 price tag today translates to a near 80% fall.

In addition, the above estimates are based on current analyst expectations. As I can’t reconcile Eventbrite’s “organic paid revenue growth” and Ticketfly’s historical financials, I believe that Eventbrite’s future revenue growth is likely to fall below that of analyst expectations considering that my estimate that recent organic growth is around 0%.

If organic growth remains flat and we assume that Ticketfly generated $20 million in Q4 2017 and will generate $25 million in Q4 2018, my estimate of Q4 2018’s revenue comes out to $68 million, 5% below the current estimate of $72 million. FY2019 is going to look way worse if organic growth still remains flat; my estimate comes out to $307 million assuming Ticketfly grows 20%, which is 15% below the current estimate of $359 million. Given that a growth stock needs to demonstrate growth, I believe that any misstep in revenue numbers, a likely scenario based on my analysis, will lead to downward pressure of shares. Furthermore, if the true organic growth is indeed flat, I believe that investor’s bullish sentiment will also completely evaporate, which is critical in sustaining a lofty valuation for Eventbrite.

Risks

Since the stock is a new IPO, liquidity is fairly low. Average volume is around 500 thousand shares per day against a float of 10 million. Small changes in demand and supply may cause significant volatility to the market prices.

I may also be wrong in my analysis in that there was an appropriate adjustment to revenue that I am not seeing. Given that I expect the company to issue downward guidance in 2019 relative to estimates for FY 2019, a price decline may not materialize should my revenue analysis prove to be incorrect.

Trading Strategy

My broker is offering 2.3% as the cost of borrow, which is rather low for a recent IPO. The number of shares available fluctuates but it is not high, usually at less than 100 thousand.

I believe that given the asymmetrical downside, put options present a more meaningful opportunity. Currently April 2019 $15 strike puts are trading at around $1, meaning that should the price fall to where I expect it to in the event that the bear case is fully realized, one could make 10x his or her money. Significantly out-of-money puts across all maturities also present similarly outsized returns. Given that I believe that 2019 guidance is likely the catalyst to significant downside, I believe that the April 2019 puts make the most sense since it would capture Q4 2018 earnings. In addition, the duration also provides a decent tail hedge in case of a meaningful market downturn.

I believe that straight shorting with shares at these levels is also acceptable in a portfolio context as a hedge against other more attractive growth tech stocks.

I have no stop-loss strategy for options. I believe that a stop-loss strategy for shares should take the overall portfolio into account (i.e. if the positions becomes too big). I don't believe that a spike in shares should cause any alarm alone should the problems described in this article remain.

Investor Relations Response

I had contacted investor relations regarding my issues, however, I did not get a clear answer on the first pass. I am still waiting on the response to my second email in which I further clarified my question.

Inquiry 1:

Response:

Inquiry 2:

Overall, I believe that Eventbrite is not in a good industry to begin with. Its lack of vertical integration makes competition very easy. Furthermore, the lack of networking effect makes it difficult to build and maintain a competitive advantage.

Strategy aside, the company’s revenue disclosure is the big red question mark for me. Based on historical information presented by Pandora, I can’t find a reasonable explanation for the large Ticketfly revenue shortfall in H1 2018, leading me to believe that term “organic paid revenue growth” may be flawed. If my analysis is correct, then true organic growth is somewhere around 0% in H1 2018, making meeting future revenue estimates very difficult. Based on my estimates, the biggest shortfall will likely occur in 2019, meaning that Q4 2018 earnings may prove to be the main catalyst.

Given that Eventbrite is trading in line with other successful tech stocks right now, a repricing of its valuation to be more like the “bad” tech stocks (i.e. those with poor growth) may cause the stock to fall by over 80%. Given the asymmetrical return profile, I believe that April 2019 $15 puts provide the best opportunity; as it allows one to capture Q4 2018 earnings and if the bear case is realized, one could make 10x his or her money.

Disclosure: I am/we are short EB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.