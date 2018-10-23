Comfort Systems USA Is Still A Comfortable Choice

Although Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) is trading more than 48% above its 52-week low of $35.50, only 10% below its 52-week high of $59.05, and offers a puny dividend yield of 0.65%, it nonetheless is still a stock that growth investors, income investors, and value investors alike can extract some benefit from going forward.

I realize that a lot of people will look at the chart showing the rise in share price over the past few months and conclude that I've completely lost my mind, and at first glance it is hard not to blame them.

Chart taken from FinViz.com.

Why the jump? The century-old provider of HVAC services and support has been a beneficiary of growing housing demand, particularly multifamily housing starts. In the context of a strong job market, wage growth and tax cuts, housing demand has grown in the face of mitigating factors such as growing mortgage rates and tariffs.

It is only in light of noise of this kind that a stock like Comfort Systems USA would receive much notice from Mr. Market at all. HVAC providers are not generally featured in the financial headlines as 'the next big thing' on a par with the over-featured likes of Tesla (TSLA). As an example, Seeking Alpha has eleven articles covering this company - the first one was written in 2008!

However, it is usually these boring companies that prove to be the most enduring investments. And Comfort Systems USA has certainly proved its endurance - the company was founded in 1917 and has been in operation ever since. The reason for its endurance is fairly straightforward; few houses or other types of accommodation in the developed world lack heating, ventilation, or air conditioning. Their provision and maintenance therefore makes for a consistent business model, albeit a cyclical one affected by property boom and bust, but one that will nonetheless grow as the population grows (and the resultant demand for housing grows with it).

Informal meeting among Comfort Systems USA team members. Image taken from The NEWS.

Growth investors can take heart from this, and the pattern of growth can be gleaned from the consistently growing sales revenue that the company has generated over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Revenue (%) 2013 1.36 billion - 2014 1.41 billion 3.94 2015 1.58 billion 12.03 2016 1.63 billion 3.41 2017 1.79 billion 9.40

The quarterly results reported for the present financial year show that this pattern is continuing, and there is little reason to doubt that the upcoming Q3 2018 results will show any variance.

2018 Quarter Revenue ($) Revenue (%) Q1 464.94 million 0.84 Q2 535.04 million 15.08

Contrariwise, income investors do not have the same linear pattern from the net income figures reported over the past five years. The cyclical nature of the business is better reflected in the net income figures here.

Year Net Income ($) Net Income (%) 2013 27.35 million - 2014 23.08 million -15.60 2015 49.36 million 113.90 2016 64.9 million 31.46 2017 55.27 million -14.83

So long as the cyclical nature of the business is borne in mind, the fluctuation that these figures show should not be cause for concern. And it is notable that in the five-year period recorded, net income has more than doubled overall. 2018 looks set to be another good year for the company.

2018 Quarter Net Income ($) Net Income (%) Q1 16.66 million 120.97 Q2 32.55 million 95.37

Furthermore, the company's financial position is very strong overall. Comfort Systems USA has $959.17 million in total assets against $498.19 million in total liabilities, giving it equity of $460.98 million. It holds $28 million worth of cash-on-hand, and only holds $57.86 million worth of long-term debt. Overall, Comfort Systems USA is in robust shape to deal with any downturns in the property cycle.

Income investors may be put off by the paltry 0.65% dividend yield, but even on this point there is cause for optimism. The five-year dividend growth rate is 8.08%, and with a payout ratio of 14.40% there is plenty of scope for that dividend to grow - and conversely, little need for it to be cut. There is thus every reason to suppose that Comfort Systems USA will continue to reward shareholders with consecutively rising dividend payments, as they have since 2013.

So much for growth investors and income investors. As to value investors; this group may well be perplexed as to how value could be derived from a stock that has rose in share price as dramatically as this one has. However, that rise does not necessarily mean that the stock is overpriced at present.

Currently, Comfort Systems USA is trading in the low-$50 range with a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, and a forward P/E of 17.52. The forward P/E is lower than the five-year average P/E of 25.10, lower than the construction and engineering industry average of 23.83, and the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 22.28. This would suggest that Comfort Systems USA is undervalued at this time, but by how much?

Earnings per share over the past twelve months was $2.10, as per the previous quarterly report figures.

Quarter EPS ($) Q3 2017 0.59 Q4 2017 0.20 Q1 2018 0.44 Q2 2018 0.87 Total 2.10

EPS growth over the next five years is predicted to be 20% annually. Using an 11% discount rate - the stock market average - I calculate fair value for Comfort Systems USA to be $79.53. The stock is thus undervalued by 35%, even after the share price climb.

In summary, whether you are investing for growth, for income, or for value, Comfort Systems USA seems like an ideal candidate at this time. The recent share price rise and puny dividend yield obscure a financially stable company that is conservatively managed within a cyclical sector, that offers a growing dividend, and that is trading at a 35% discount at present.

