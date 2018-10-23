Valero Has 50% Upside

The large refiners are benefiting from favorable spreads between input costs and the price of their refined products.

Valero, Marathon Petroleum, and Phillips 66 are poised for gains over the next year and beyond.

Current conditions augur well for the refining stocks. Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO), Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC), and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) are benefiting from favorable refining margins. The refining margins have been conducive for double-digit earnings growth as a result of the 3-2-1 crack spread (difference between the price of refined products and crude oil) and the Brent-WTI spread. I expect the refining stocks to perform well over the next 12 months as strong earnings growth is achieved.

The recent sell-off in the refining stocks is a buying opportunity, in my opinion. The selling in refining stocks went along with the pullback in the broader market during October. Then, the refiners took a larger plunge after an analyst at Goldman Sachs downgraded Valero stock with a Sell rating and lowered the price target to $102 from the previous target of $124. The current price is $92.76.

If the price rises to $102, that would be a 10% gain from the current price. So, maybe Neil Mehta, the analyst who downgraded Valero, sees the stock as a buy now that it is trading below his price target. Personally, I see Valero and the other refiners as buys at these levels. I also think the stock will increase at a rate that is much higher than 10%.

Positive Spreads to Drive Strong Refining Margins and Earnings Growth

The Brent-WTI spread and 3-2-1 crack spread will fluctuate over time. However, the spreads remain in a range that is positive for refining margins. That means there is a strong profit outlook for the refiners going forward.

The chart above demonstrates the price fluctuations between Brent crude and WTI crude oil. The good news for the refiners is that the spread is suitably wide for strong refining margins and profits. The Brent-WTI spread was $10.78 as of October 21, 2018.

Source: EnergyStockChannel.com

The 3-2-1 crack spread also fluctuates, but it remained in the double digits over the past year. This range is conducive for refining margins and profitability. The 3-2-1 crack spread was $16.62 as of October 21, 2018.

Moody's upgraded its outlook for the refiners from stable to positive. It cited favorable crude differentials and higher distillate margins as drivers for its upgraded outlook. Moody's explained that distillate fundamentals will be more favorable than gasoline fundamentals. The reason for this is a result of higher demand from the mining, industrial, and construction sectors in the midst of below-average inventories and economic growth.

The range for the 3-2-1 crack spread and the Brent-WTI spread will help drive strong earnings growth for the refiners in this environment. Revenue growth is also likely to be strong for the refiners, as economic growth leads to strong gasoline demand. Here are the consensus growth estimates for the refiners:

Valero Phillips 66 Marathon Petroleum Expected 2019 Revenue Growth 8.6% 5% - 6% 29% - 30% Expected 2019 EPS Growth 57 - 58% 21% - 22% 47% - 48%

Source: Yahoo Finance

All three refiners have above-average expected earnings growth, which should drive the stocks to outperform through 2019. The consensus estimates look reasonable given the top line growth from a strong economy, combined with the benefits of wide margins from the favorable 3-2-1 crack spread and the Brent-WTI crude spread. The recent dip in the refiners' stocks is a buying opportunity, in my opinion. The valuations are reasonable, which will allow for strong stock appreciation.

Valero Phillips 66 Marathon Petroleum Forward PE 8.95 10.4 9.37 EV/EBITDA 7.87 15 8

Source: Yahoo Finance

Valero and Marathon Petroleum have the more attractive EV/EBITDA ratios. Phillips 66 is probably valued a little higher because of the company's more diversified structure. It handles midstream transporting and chemicals, in addition to the refining business.

Company-Specific Catalysts

Valero recently announced that it is acquiring Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP). VLP was an MLP (Master Limited Partnership) formed by Valero in 2013 to handle the acquisition of crude oil and refined products pipelines and other assets. The acquisition will give Valero over $300 million in operating cash flow and over $190 million in free cash flow based on data from the last 12 months. That represents a 6.6% increase in operating cash flow. The additional free cash flow can be used to increase the dividend, which currently yields 3.5%. So, I see the acquisition as a net positive for Valero Energy.

Valero is experiencing record high refining utilization (93% throughput capacity). That demonstrates the strong demand that the company is experiencing for its products. Valero is seeing domestic demand growth for diesel of 125,000 barrels per day. Although the company didn't provide specifics, it is seeing strong export demand growth for diesel as well. That will help drive revenue growth for the company, which is expected to be 8-9% for 2019, according to consensus estimates.

Outlook for Valero and the Refiners

Although there will be fluctuations in the Brent-WTI spread and the 3-2-1 crack spread, the average gap in these spreads are likely to remain wide enough for strong profitability through 2019. I expect Valero and the refiners to experience healthy demand for refined products, as the economy is expected to grow at 2.5% in 2019 (U.S. GDP).

I think that all three refiners' stocks have a good chance of increasing at an above-average pace through 2019 due to attractive valuations, oversold conditions, and strong, above-average, double-digit earnings growth. I see Valero as the biggest potential winner out of the three as a result of the stock's lower valuation and stronger expected earnings growth.

The risk to my thesis is that the Brent-WTI and 3-2-1 crack spread differentials could narrow significantly, which would reduce profitability for the refiners. That would have a negative effect on stock prices. However, since Brent crude is more costly to produce and to transport as compared to WTI crude, I think the differentials between the two will remain attractive for the refiners.

With Valero attractively valued and oversold, I think it is reasonable to expect the stock to grow approximately in line with earnings growth over the next year. I am giving the stock a price target range of $140-145 within about 12-15 months.

Let me know your thoughts on Valero and the refiners in the comment section below. If you like getting free analysis for great investment ideas, click on "Follow" at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.