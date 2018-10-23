What Does Ulta Beauty's Market Cap Imply For Macy's And Bluemercury?

Investors should be aware of the enterprise value of Ulta Beauty and what that implies for Macy’s and its bluemercury brand.

As some are aware, Macy's (M) bluemercury brand is a legitimate competitor in the U.S. market for beauty products and spa services. The clear frontrunner in the category, Ulta Beauty (ULTA), sports a $16 billion market cap and enterprise value. Ulta Beauty currently has 1,143 stores, and plans to build their business to 1,400-1,700 total stores. As anyone who follows this company knows, the growth trajectory has been nothing short of spectacular. From the first store in the early 1990s, Ulta Beauty has been a growth investor's dream, and those who have held on through thick and thin have been rewarded well. Ulta Beauty's share price has risen nearly 1,500% since it's $18 IPO in 2007.

Ulta Beauty isn't finished growing either. Analysts currently project nearly 19% growth in earnings per share annually for the next five years. This growth comes from a combination of the earlier mentioned store buildout, comps growing in the 8% range, leveraging expenses over a wider store base as they grow, and through share repurchases. Trading at 20 times earnings, Ulta Beauty is quite a bargain when we consider the expected growth rate of the company.

We can support this argument by using a discounting calculator like the one found by clicking here. If we use $12 as our base earnings (a blend between this year and next year’s estimates), an 18% growth rate for the next five years trailing off to 5% growth thereafter, and a 10% discount rate, Ulta Beauty shows an intrinsic value of nearly $433 per share. Remember, this is intrinsic value, defined as the present value of the sum of all the money Ulta Beauty is expected to earn in its lifetime, discounted back to today's dollars. The reason we discount future earnings is because we give up the opportunity to invest elsewhere while we wait for those future earnings. The long-term average return of the S&P 500 is around 10%, hence the 10% discount rate.

This discounted earnings method is also one of Warren Buffett’s preferred valuation methods. The fact that Ulta Beauty trades at $270 tells us the stock needs to rise by more than 50% just to reach my rough estimate of intrinsic value.

So if Ulta Beauty is arguably 50% undervalued today with its $16 billion enterprise value, what does that say about the value of Macy's bluemercury? First, let’s compare the differences and similarities between the two.

While Ulta Beauty has 1,143 stores, bluemercury only has 172 stores, with 12 more expected to be open by year end. But this compares to just 62 bluemercury stores in 2015, meaning Macy's has nearly tripled the store count of bluemercury in just three years. Plans are in the works for up to 215 bluemercury stores by next year. And while Macy's doesn't break out comps for bluemercury, Barry Beck, bluemercury's COO told Bloomberg earlier this year that last year was its "best year ever" for revenue.

Bluemercury stores are smaller on average than Ulta Beauty stores, meaning they can cluster more stores into a metropolitan area, offering a presence in neighborhoods where customers live and work. Bluemercury also offers spa services in nearly all of its stores, just as Ulta Beauty does.

Ulta Beauty does have a ten year head start compared to bluemercury. The first Ulta Beauty store opened in 1990, and bluemercury didn't begin opening stores until 2000. But the beauty of bluemercury is that it is owned by Macy's, meaning it doesn't have the financial constraints that Ulta Beauty had in its early years. Macy's doesn't need to sell part of bluemercury in an IPO to raise the funds needed to fuel the growth of bluemercury. Macy's generates plenty of cash internally, and in fact, is growing bluemercury faster today than ever before. All of this brings me to the point of this article.

Bluemercury alone will likely be more valuable in the future than Macy's is today

Yes. I said it. I may be the first to say it. And yes, I am a super long-term investor. My ideal holding period can be measured in decades, not days. So be aware that when I make this recommendation, I am thinking about it playing out over a very long period of time. There is no reason that investors should doubt that bluemercury will continue its rapid growth. Macy's clearly states in its annual report that:

"The Company is focused on accelerating the growth of its luxury beauty products and spa retailer, bluemercury, by opening additional freestanding bluemercury stores in urban and suburban markets, enhancing its online capabilities and adding bluemercury products and boutiques to Macy's stores."

Quote source: Macy's 10K

Macy's has tripled the bluemercury store count in just three years. And with only 172 stores, they could triple it again in the next three years. Macy's currently generates well over $1 billion of free cash flow annually. Their dividend consumes about $465 million of this, leaving more than half a billion for Macy's to allocate elsewhere. The company has been strategically repurchasing shares and, more recently, repurchasing debt, but growing bluemercury is also something that is supported with this free cash flow.

The power of Macy's free cash flow

As a fundamental value investor, free cash flow and tangible assets are at the top of the list when I analyze companies. Macy's doesn't disappoint here. For a company with only $9.9 billion of market cap and $14 billion of enterprise value, Macy's pumps out an incredible amount of cash. Over the past five years, which includes years that could be considered both good and bad for the retailer, Macy's generated over $10.6 billion of operating income, $10.9 billion of cash from operations, and $6.2 billion of free cash flow.

Macy's does pay a $1.51 per share annual dividend. With 308 million shares outstanding, this dividend consumes $465 million of cash each year. But the remaining free cash flow, which amounted to $719 million last year, can be used for debt reduction, share repurchases, acquisitions, and growth. Any one of these, if executed intelligently, makes Macy's stronger. If Macy's continues to use most of this cash to repay debt, they could be net debt free in about six years. This excludes any cash from asset sales being used for debt reduction. If Macy's repurchases stock with this excess free cash flow, they could repurchase around half of their shares (at current prices) in the same time. Macy's can use this free cash flow to further accelerate the growth of bluemercury, or it could continue to make acquisitions such as the recent purchase of Story.

In reality, I expect a combination of all of these to occur. The end result will most likely be a Macy's with minimal debt, significantly reduced shares outstanding, and a bluemercury business that rivals what Ulta Beauty is today.

If bluemercury can grow to the size of Ulta Beauty, Macy's is insanely undervalued

As of today, Ulta Beauty's $16 billion enterprise value and Macy's $14 billion enterprise value are reasonably similar. As I mentioned in the opening paragraphs, Ulta Beauty is undervalued based on a rough calculation of intrinsic value. The fact that Macy's has bluemercury, which is completely capable of growing into a standalone business the size of Ulta Beauty, should raise an eyebrow. But in reality, Macy's is valued today as if bluemercury doesn't even exist. Bluemercury rarely gets any mention on conference calls, in SEC filings, or in the press. But the reality is, bluemercury is booming.

Macy's on its own can support a significantly higher stock price simply because of its brands, real estate, credit card income, and its free cash flow. Estimates for real estate values run well into the $20 billion range, and this has been widely covered over time here at Seeking Alpha. Macy's credit card steadily generates hundreds of millions of dollars of income, and the current retail turnaround, should it continue, will drive billions of dollars of incremental free cash flow over time. The question I continue to ask myself is, what happens if Macy's repurchases half of its shares, reduces its debt, and builds the bluemercury brand to over 1,000 stores over the next decade? What would Macy's share price be worth then? This doesn't even give consideration to the value that will be created from Macy's real estate partnership with Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) that I have written about in earlier articles. It doesn't give any consideration to the possibility of Macy's core business improving either.

My guess? The true intrinsic value of Macy's would be well into the triple digits. And before you dismiss the thought, remember, I am thinking a decade into the future. In the meantime, enjoy the nearly 5% dividend yield and keep an eye on Ulta Beauty's growth.

You heard it here first.

