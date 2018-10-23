And Now, The 'Circus Maximus'

It was the first and largest stadium in ancient Rome and its later Empire. It was constructed in the 6th century BCE. It measured 2,037 ft in length and 387 ft in width and could accommodate over 150,000 spectators. The Circus was Rome's largest venue for "ludi," public games connected to the Roman religious festivals. "Ludi" were sponsored by leading Romans, or the Roman state, for the benefit of the Roman people and their gods. In Roman tradition, the earliest triumphal "ludi," at the Circus, was sponsored by Tarquin the Proud, in a tribute to Jupiter, for his victory over Pompeii.

This revered place of ancient history is too small for today's gathering though. The new "Circus Maximus" will include all of the European Union and their population of 512 million people. Sit back and enjoy the grand spectacle as Italy has now presented its budget and the European Commission has sent it back. Rome then reacted to Brussels and stood steadfast on the banks of the Tiber and now the overmasters in Brussels and Berlin will hand down judgment, and likely some form of bureaucratic justice, that was not fashioned in Italy, but which Italy is expected to obey.

"The Italian government is conscious that it has chosen a budget policy approach which is not in line" with EU rules, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria stated. "It was a tough but necessary decision in light of the persistent delay in recuperating the pre-crisis GDP levels."

Brussels has until Oct. 29 to reject the budget as non-compliant and to order revised plans. It's likely that the EU commissioners will decide not to wait, and do exactly that, at their meeting today, in Strasbourg. I fully expect the EU Commission to be relentless in their attempt to force Italy to its knees.

The European Commission will likely wield the big stick. This is initiating its so-called "Excessive Deficit Procedure." This process has never been used before and will likely be tortuous for both Italy and the European Union. Fines have never been applied to any country, with previous breaches by France and Germany overlooked, and yet, there is always a first time.

The European Commission could also launch a "Significant Deviation Procedure." However, the SDP code of conduct stipulates that "the identification of a significant deviation should be based on outcomes as opposed to plans." As a result, the intervention of the European Commission could be deferred until the deviations are actually observed next year, when the budget is executed. I am just pointing out this possibility. I do not think it will go this way.

EU countries are required to keep their budget deficit below 3.00% and their public-debt-to-GDP ratio lower than 60%. If the debt ratio is above 60%, it should diminish at a sufficient pace. The legislation of 2011 quantified what "sufficient pace" means. It is stipulated that the debt ratio should decline by 1/20th of the gap between the actual debt-to-GDP ratio and the 60% threshold, on average, over three years. Given that Italy's debt ratio stands at 131.2% of GDP, the gap to the 60% threshold is 71 percentage points, so the average annual decline should in theory be 71% divided by 20 or 3.55% of GDP per year.

In terms of possible sanctions, Italy could be required to make a non-interest-bearing deposit until the deficit has been corrected. The country could also be sanctioned with a fine worth up to 0.2% of the Italian GDP. The Council could also decide to suspend part or all of the commitments, or payments, linked to European Structural and Investment Funds in Italy.

The ECB could also weigh in. They could demand that Italy sign certain documents agreeing to the standards and procedures of the ECB before they bought anymore Italian bonds. They could also call loans made to the Italian banks which would put the entire Italian banking system in serious jeopardy. The Italian banks are already sitting on $300 billion of non-performing loans, the largest amount of any country in the EU.

If there is a showdown, the spread BTP-Bund could reach 400bps. The 10 year sovereign might head to a 4.5% yield from current 3.45%, which is where it is this morning, according to Bloomberg data. The average maturity of the Italian public debt is 7.5 years, a rollover of debt in the next year at 4.5% yield will cause another 8-12 billion a year interest payments. This amounts to 0.07% of the Italian GDP.

Handelsblatt, the German newspaper, reports this morning that,"Looming over these events is the realization that there would be a big difference between Euro Crisis 1.0 and 2.0. Greece, for all its problems, was small enough to be bailed out, as were Portugal and the others. But Italy is the third-largest economy in the euro zone. It cannot be bailed out. If it came to a crisis, the only way for Italy would be out of the Euro. And even though Matteo Salvini currently denies it, that may be exactly what he wants."