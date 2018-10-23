Kvaerner ASA (KVAEF) CEO Karl-Petter Loeken on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kvaerner ASA (OTC:KVAEF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Torbjorn Andersen - Head of IR and Communications,

Karl-Petter Loeken - President and CEO

Idar Eikrem - EVP and CFO

Analysts

Frederik Lunde - Carnegie

Morten Nystrom - Arctic Securities

Haakon Amundsen - ABG

Magnus Olsvik - Kepler Cheuvreux

Torbjorn Andersen

Good morning, everyone. And welcome to Kvaerner's Third Quarter Presentation. My name is Torbjorn Andersen. I work with Investor Relations and Communications. The presentation this morning will be given by Kvaerner's CEO, Karl-Petter Loeken and by our CFO, Idar Eikrem. Following the presentation there will be a Q&A session. The presentation is being webcasted and is available on the link on our website and on the links from the Oslo Stock Exchange's website. The webcast will be available for replay on our website later today.

With that, I leave the word to you, Karl-Petter.

Karl-Petter Loeken

Good morning, everyone. I would like to open today's presentation by pointing to the photo on the front page. The onsite Sverdrup project is one of the world's largest ongoing field developments. The topside from Kvaerner for the utility and living quarter platform contains the brain for this extremely advanced process bound. The control center within this topside is one of the most advanced to ever be installed at an offshore field, and has given valuable experience for Kvaerner with respect to upcoming contracts.

The ULQ platform is on the front page because the project reached the important milestone mechanical complete during the third quarter, an achievement which was celebrated together with the customers, partners, media representatives and other dignitaries. Before we comment, I would like the audience here at Fornebu to pay attention to some safety precautions. If we hear any alarm we will take that seriously and leave the premises through one of the emergency exits marked here on the map and with the signs you see along the walls. Please go to the area outside on the corner of the building.

Then let us look at some of the main points from the third quarter. The third quarter is characterized by high activity on several projects and that we meet key milestones with Kvaerner's famous precision and quality. At the 28 of July we sailed out the third of so far three jackets from Kvaerner to the onside field. During the third quarter Equinor confirmed the option which means additional scope for Kvaerner related to offshore work for the onside utility and living quarter topside, the right platform and the Phase 2.

Another order confirmed in the third quarter was that we will modify the Njord A platform to also accommodate tie-in of production from the Fenja field. Overall status when we move on from the last quarter is that Kvaerner maintains an order book with good visibility. In addition, we also see an increase in the number of prospects we pursue in the market.

Let us review the status for our operations and start with HSSE. Top HSSE performance is so vitally important for Kvaerner's ability to succeed. We have this autumn a good drive for nurturing the personal attention for HSSE among all employees. Looking at the numbers on sick leave we see a slight positive development during third quarter. But we are above the level we think is natural. We are therefore executing an internal program aimed at reducing the sick leave. There are also other KPIs that we need to address. We see from the graph that we need to take new steps to reduce the number of injuries and the number of unwanted incidents.

The common denominator is that all current projects are on track which has become a trademark for Kvaerner. For UAQ topside we are finished with construction and installation. In coming months, we will commission and test all the advanced systems before the topside gets ready for the sail away during first quarter next year.

For Njord A key focus in the third quarter and also the fourth quarter is the lifting of several large structures into place. A large part of this is the lifting and installation of the new blisters from Vidal [ph], which gives the whole additional buoyancy for the new systems we install on the topside.

During the third quarter, we have also passed important milestone for our work with the Johan Castberg FPSO. The fabrication modules will be executed at several sites simultaneously and then assembled at Stord. During the fourth quarter fabrication for Johan Castberg will start at the first site, including the work which will be executed at Kvaerner's two facilities at Verdal and Stord.

Also at Verdal we have now started the assembly of both the jacket and the light topside for the Valhall Flank West. We have through the summer had some 70 people working offshore on the [indiscernible] platform to assist the operator in making it ready for production. This offshore work continues also in the fourth quarter. Kvaerner is also working offshore to prepare the onsite Riser platform for production startup next year. Simultaneously we are together with Aker Solutions preparing an update and a new module for this Riser platform and the subsequent commissioning of systems offshore towards the start of Phase 2 in 2022.

This is a positive growth for our business to recycle old offshore installations. So far this year we have received more than 40,000 tons of huge structures that the oil companies have brought in for de-commissioning, reuse or recycling. For a typical project we recycle about 99%.

Internationally, our work within Nord Stream 2 landfall contract has progressed as planned during the last quarter. We are currently developing the site and we are in parallel making the first parts of the construction of the technical facilities. This work will commence through the winter. Also internationally, we are preparing for the tow out and installation of Husky's West White Rose platform offshore Canada.

The book-to-build rate has so far in 2018 been quite positive. Also in the third quarter, we continued to secure important work with an order intake of NOK1.15 billion, NOK500 million are related to the new scope for Fenja. The order book reflects that we are competitive and have succeeded in winning new contracts. Further, the graph shows that we maintain the good visibility. 53% of the total backlog is estimated for execution in 2019 and 30% for 2020 and onwards.

Then I'll leave the word to our CFO, Idar to comment in more detail on the financials.

Idar Eikrem

Thank you, Karl-Petter and good morning everyone. The financial highlights in the third quarter were that our operations continue to be on track. We continue to deliver predictable financial results, in line with our plans. We continue to run the business with a solid negative working capital and we maintain a robust balance sheet.

Let's look at the details, and I will start with slide 8 on the field development. Field development revenues were NOK1.7 billion in the quarter, which is in the same level as in the third quarter last year. The EBITDA for the quarter was NOK90 million and the EBITDA margin was 5.2%. This is in line with our expectations.

In a period, where some projects are not yet recognized in margin, and with less effects from milestones and incentives in other projects, this influenced EBITDA and margins as expected. Kvaerner maintains the financial outlook for 2018 with gross annual revenues about NOK7 billion and lower EBITDA margins for the second half of the year compared to the first half.

The EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter is expected to be somewhat lower than in the third quarter. Going forward, we expect to see continued quarterly fluctuation in earnings due to phasing of projects, project portfolio mix and incentives.

Moving to the Group's cash flow, the net current operating asset or working capital was negative NOK711 billion at the quarter end. Net cash inflow from operating activities was NOK27 million, mainly reflecting results in the period adjusted for non-cash items. Net cash outflow from investing activities was NOK103 million in the quarter, mainly reflecting the capital expenditure, reflecting both the investment at the Stord yard development and digitalization projects.

For 2018, we expect to spend maintenance CapEx in the range of 50 million and around NOK 150 million of the NOK 370 million announced to be invested in the new key facilities at the Stord yard. In addition strategic and capacity investments of up to NOK100 million at the yard, such as equipment and digitalization will further increase CapEx in the year. This means that the total CapEx for the year is expected to be around NOK300 million.

Thank you for the attention. I now leave the word to Karl-Petter for update on market and outlook.

Karl-Petter Loeken

Thank you, Idar. Our current backlog gives Kvaerner in general a good foundation for utilizing our resources. At Verdal we have recently completed three large jackets for Johan Sverdrup and we are this winter working on the innovative normally unmanned platform, for the Aker BP of Valhall Flank West. But as the Valhall jacket is smaller, we will during this winter have reduced activity level for delivery of jacket related projects. We are therefore leveraging the capacity at Verdal to deliver also parts for non-jacket projects in our order book.

As mentioned Verdal will in the fourth quarter start fabrication of the long pipe racks for the Johan Castberg FPSO and they will fabricate the flair for Njord A. The oil companies have for several years depleted existing fields while simultaneously holding back new investments. We now see that several customers both have the will and the financial muscles to consider new projects, but it will take some time, before we see the effect of this in new awards.

Kvaerner has a clear strategy to grow the activity level up again from today's level and we see a market which supports this objective. The market in and around Norway will continue to be important for us but we also want to expand our business in international markets.

Let me comment on the market opportunities we pursue. Over the coming years the main part of Kvaerner's activity will continue to be in our traditional market segments with delivery of topsides and substructures to new offshore oil and gas platforms. In parallel we are steadily developing our business within our growth segments. We expect already in the short term to see customers decide the outcome of some few important prospects.

Also through the winter and during 2019, we expect to see several key prospects to pass important decision gates and move further towards project sanctioning and project execution. In particular, we notice an increase in a number of medium sized prospects. With more market opportunities, the next point is of course for Kvaerner to have the competitive power to win the contracts.

The core expertise that makes customers want Kvaerner as their preferred contractor is also not only our expansion nearing [ph] expertise or only our in-house and state of the art fabrication yards. Our core skill and competitive power is often our ability to integrate all different parts of a project into a complete delivery. There are many complex elements and phases in the development of an oil and gas field and offshore wind power farm or an onshore process facility. Each element on this slide includes an enormous amount of advanced technical parts, thousands of processes and several hundred thousands of interfaces.

Kvaerner has a state of the art execution model to integrate all the elements to one complete solution. For effective handling of several critical parts, we have world leading in-house capabilities including our specialized facilities at Stord and in Verdal. Other elements in the value chain are sourced by use of partners and suppliers.

When a traditional offshore field development is developed in sequence, it would typically take 40 to 50 months from the start of the detail engineering to the delivery of platform topsides. When Kvaerner executes an EPC contract we deliver a comprehensive platform topsides in only 36 months, a bit more for a concrete structure and much less for a bracket [ph].

Kvaerner is one of relatively few contractors who can deliver projects with EPC executed in parallel, and in addition deliver the end result with precision with affect to schedule, quality and agreed budgets. With all our ongoing digitalization and continuous improvement initiatives we have a plan to reduce the schedule we offer even further. Is our expertise and ability to delivery on time creating value. Yes, the advantages for the customers are very obvious. You save time to first oil, and that time is worth a lot.

Each month earlier production start and first oil often means about a NOK0.25 billion to NOK0.5 billion in added value for the operator and for the society with the potential for extra values for all extra cost if production start is unnecessary late, this has become a key evaluation criteria for more and more oil companies.

We have seen that Kvaerner is in good shape financially and ongoing projects are on track. This is a good foundation for our target to grow Kvaerner's business and results towards 2022. Our objective is to maintain and develop our core business as a leading contractor for new oil and gas facilities and simultaneously grow in the adjacent segments. We have a clear strategy to achieve that and I will share with you some of the strategic actions we are currently working on.

HSSE and predictable execution has top priority because they are corner stones for success. We see that several suppliers are now discussing increased costs but Kvaerner will continue to improve costs and productivity as competitive levers. Examples of steps to reduce costs are what we are doing on standardization and that we are taking new steps in cooperation with low cost fabrication partners.

Examples of steps to improve productivity is what we are harvesting from digitalization and use of robots and other tools. Also our investments in expanded key and crane capabilities at Stord will yield significant results and this is now attracting interest from customers, both in Norway and internationally.

In conclusion Kvaerner is prepared to leverage the improved market and has the strength and strategy to grow. That concludes our presentation and we will move to the Q&A session. Torbjorn will you help us facilitate the questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Torbjorn Andersen

Yes Karl-Petter, thank you. So we invite the audience the opportunity to ask a question. If you have any questions please wait for the microphone and we appreciate if you would also state your name and the organization you represent. Thank you.

Frederik Lunde

Frederik Lunde, Carnegie, The presentation was crystal clear as always, there is always one question that comes back, which is the dividend, you have a dividend policy but haven't paid dividends for three years. I know you pointed out your ambition was to have an attractive dividend in - or by 2022. Is there any progress on this discussion internally or --?

Karl-Petter Loeken

As you are fully aware of that we announced the dividend or policy at least, update that twice a year and the next will be in the fourth quarter. You pointed out to the slide 13 I think and for any companies like ourself, want to become or be as - continue to be a successful company, you also need to have a vision on how you make money and have attractive yields to our investors. And that is nothing new and it's what - there are different ways to produce that yield and the dividend is one of them.

Frederik Lunde

Okay. I'll ask the same question in three months then. On operations, when do you expect Kvaerner [ph] to reach 20% completion, is that Q1?

Karl-Petter Loeken

Yes, we don't give exact guiding when we are passing completion, but some of the recent contracts that we have signed during this year is all expected to pass the hurdle and we will start recognizing profit in 2019.

Frederik Lunde

Thank you.

Morten Nystrom

Thank you. It's Morten Nystrom from Arctic Securities. First a question related to Q4. I think you mentioned in the press release that you may see a softer margin in Q4. Reason for asking is that, is it fair to assume that you will have some bonus payments related to the Johan Sverdrup living quarter? And if so could that come in Q4 or will it be pushed into Q1?

Karl-Petter Loeken

First of all, when it comes to the delivery of the Johan Sverdrup ULQ that will be in first quarter 2019. However, an important milestone was already passed now in the third quarter with the MC complete. That is the important milestones that have impacted also the third quarter results.

Morten Nystrom

Okay. So there will not be an extra milestone in Q4 versus Q3?

Karl-Petter Loeken

In Q4, there are no sort of milestones for that, the final delivery is expected in the first quarter of 2019.

Morten Nystrom

Okay. And also a question about the strategy here and you were saying that you think you will be able to grow your revenues from current levels going forward. That is a good ambition but is it possible for you to be - to I'd say quantify it a little bit more, talk about specific projects. We know some of them. But you are obviously slightly more bullish now than you have been with respect to the market outlook. Is it a growth in the FPSO business? Is it a growth in the jacket business? What can you say about that?

Idar Eikrem

We can say that in general the outlook nowadays is much better than for instance in 2017, because we see that there are more customers now considering new prospects than earlier on. So the activity level is in general much higher. So I would say that the outlook is better in many segments than earlier on. And Kvaerner is a business that's setup and we commented on that. And I think in - when we presented the second quarter results that we have the ambition to grow to a level above NOK10 billion in some years from now.

Morten Nystrom

There is also a big, let's say, question about the FPSO that potential is going down to Ghana for Aker Energy. Companies led by the former CEO in Kvaerner. How would you say your competitiveness in such, let's say FPSO comparative for example, combined FPSO as Johan Castberg, is it similar, is it more competition from Asian yards et cetera?

Karl-Petter Loeken

As we're investing now in the key at the storage yard, expanding our capabilities there. So in general we have a good set of FPSO project. That was the reasoning behind the investment, but when it comes to Kvaerner, and the Aker Energy Plants I think you then have to actually ask Aker Energy about their future plans for how they will develop the fields there.

Morten Nystrom

And then final question related to decommissioning, which is a market that is currently growing. How will you be able to take a larger, let's say, portion of that market. I guess to see real volumes within that business you need to get more out of your, let's say, collaboration with key clients, site parameter [ph] et cetera. How should we think about that business in - with respect to Kvaerner. Is this a growth market and what could it be to potentially by through '22?

Karl-Petter Loeken

What you actually mentioned is of course one option, but we are also looking into utilizing our key capabilities within other segments actually to expand into other areas of the decommissioning business, for instance, our marine capabilities.

Haakon Amundsen

Haakon Amundsen from ABG. Another question on this growth plan you've lined out. Increased international activity, can you be more specific? I mean you used to have a low cost fabricator operation in China and look for Australian topsides. Is that the kind of target you have or can you be specific on what kind of market segments and structures you will target there?

Karl-Petter Loeken

In general, I would say that prospects and projects that has a good fit for Kvaerner's key competence is of interest. So that's actually a general to your question when it comes to international activities and of course we see it as some of those are maturing and going forward and we are trying to put decision for those.

Haakon Amundsen

But is your main ambition to use Norwegian fabrication capacity to serve those projects or -

Karl-Petter Loeken

That is actually too early to say. But that could of course be an option.

Haakon Amundsen

Okay, thanks.

Magnus Olsvik

Magnus Olsvik, Kepler Cheuvreux Swedbank. Just want to follow-up on the commissioning part of your business. How do you - in light of recent awards to some of your competitors, how do you view your competitive position and if you comment on UK versus Norway as well?

Karl-Petter Loeken

Yes, I think what we have been doing is that we have taken certain steps in order to improve our competitive position and that is still what we are working on, and we have a small acquisition this year that has given us more capacity and more equipment. So it has already improved our productivity in the decom business and that development will continue.

Magnus Olsvik

And your competitiveness in UK versus Norway?

Karl-Petter Loeken

One of the project that we are currently doing is our UK project. So that is also a signal that we can be competitive also on the UK side.

Magnus Olsvik

Thank you.

Torbjorn Andersen

Right, I believe there are no further questions, so yes, of course.

Morten Nystrøm

It's Morten from Artic Securities again. You showed your order book, roughly around 11 billion, you also showed the growth you're expecting or hope for in 2022, is it possible for you to quantify the tender list now, and compare that with the current order book. Do we get like some more - this puts us in a higher position to actually forecast your numbers and also potentially look at the tender list and compare that to let's say 12 months back.

Idar Eikrem

We normally don't sort of comment on project that we are targeting -

Morten Nystrøm

I am not talking about specific projects. I am talking about - the tender list as an overall.

Idar Eikrem

Sorry.

Morten Nystrøm

I am talking about the tender list as an overall, as are you tendering for 10 billion are you tendering for 30 billion, are you tendering for 50 billion in potential scope, not saying that you'll get all of these, but just to give us indication of the work scope you are looking at.

Idar Eikrem

Yeah, we are not disclosing that. We could of course see if we can give a update at the future point in time, but as Karl-Petter mentioned, those type of project that fits our capabilities is definitely what we are targeting for, and as also mentioned and the shift that we have seen in the market and that's confirmed also now is that more and more of the, let's say, larger developments will be on the floating side. So meaning FPSO and that's also a reason why we took the decision to invest in the Stord yard development. So FPSO segment is definitely one that we are targeting and then others that fits our competencies in addition, so -

Morten Nystrøm

Okay, thank you.

Torbjorn Andersen

Thank you. I think we have then gone through all the questions. So with that we conclude the presentation and thank you for coming.