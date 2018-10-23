Chip Wilson Can Fix Lululemon's One Weakness

I wrote about Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) a couple of weeks ago, going over the company's intangibles and its growth drivers. Since that article was published, Lululemon has dominated the headlines with Chip Wilson’s book release and interest in becoming a director, and the biannual Piper Jaffray Gen Z report. Between these two, I believe the outlook for the stock has changed.

Below, I will review the takeaways from the Gen Z report, highlighting several positives and one negative. Then, I’ll discuss Chip Wilson’s move and how it could affect Lululemon. These new factors lead me to believe that the company’s growth opportunities have increased over the last two weeks.

Source: Piper Jaffray

Online Influencers Dominate Source For Discovery

One of the biggest differences between Lululemon and its athletic competitors Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Nike (NYSE:NKE) is its marketing strategy. Lululemon’s cult-like following has been created thanks to the company's use of Instagram, whether through its own channels or by sponsoring “influencers”.

So, instead of relying on famous athletes to promote its products, Lululemon goes to Instagram celebrities and those with somewhat large followings and asks them to promote their products. Relying on influencers can bring down marketing costs and increase effectiveness. You can choose influencers based on who their target audience is and establish a relationship quickly. Influencers typically rely on being “personable” to their followers, and Lululemon can insert itself into this trustful relationship and benefit.

Source: MediaKix

And the company’s wide base of influencers, ranging from elite athletes to “micro influencers”, will become an even stronger competitive advantage as influencer marketing becomes the most dominant avenue to reach consumers. Piper Jaffray reports that “Online Influencers” is the most dominant source of brand discovery.

Source: Piper Jaffray

Lululemon’s influencer network is the most likely reason why it is gaining market share from Nike and Adidas. This is an underrated competitive advantage the company holds, and will likely allow it to continue to gain and protect market share for Gen Z and young adult women.

However, the results for how this influences males weren’t released, and I don’t believe it is as dominant for males as it is for females. That is one of the reasons why I believe the company's menswear isn’t gaining traction, as I will cover later in this article.

Importance of Branding is Growing

This is one of the findings that is bullish for Lululemon. Brand name is becoming more important each year for the company's target demographic, as they are trusting that whatever a brand makes is “fashionable” versus picking attire themselves. Below, Piper Jaffray highlights the growing importance of brand versus fashion:

Source: Piper Jaffray

In consumer apparel, I believe Lululemon benefits from this trend more than Nike or Adidas does. It holds the “luxury” and “high-quality” factors in its brand name. Consumers are becoming more likely to choose an item from their favorite brand rather than the knock-off equivalent. Whether this changes along with the economy isn’t guaranteed, as I believe Lululemon may be able to survive downturns if branding continues to grow in importance. This is because consumers could adopt the “buy it nice or buy it twice” mindset and choose to go with the brand name instead. While Lululemon benefits from this trend and it protects the company's pricing power, it will need to continue to innovate in order to keep that “high quality” association.

Capitalizing on Brand Name

The other takeaway that is important from this is that consumers tend to be loyal to brands as well. And with Lululemon investing heavily to ensure high levels of engagement and loyalty, the company can take advantage of these two factors to expand its offerings. This is why I believe Lululemon has the potential to enter the footwear market.

First, Nike is losing brand favorability among upper income women overall and in footwear, as Piper Jaffray points out:

Source: Piper Jaffray

Lululemon continues to gain market share on Nike for upper-income females, possibly the main reason why the latter is losing favorability. However, Nike dominates the footwear market for this demographic despite its downtrend. In fact, it appears that most females who prefer Lululemon decide to go with Nike for shoes.

Footwear is a huge opportunity for Lululemon. As branding becomes more important, it could very reasonably gain ~20% favorability in this demographic. Currently, the company has a very small footwear offering, in which it partners with Athletic Propulsion Labs and sells its shoes. And although Lululemon has no public plans of entering this market, management has hinted at this possibility. Two quarters ago, management hinted at entering into footwear in the earnings call, stating:

“It’s - I guess premature to call that as the major growth opportunity for us. We've been pleased with the tests that we've done with APL and I think we've learned a lot from it. We learned that our guest is interested in buying shoes from us. That's one of the things we learned.



We've also been able to develop an understanding of how to sell shoes in our stores and in particular, where we don't carry inventory, how to execute the showrooming model. So, we feel like that's a learning we can take into other categories that will make - that will open the door for us to accomplish different things from an inventory management standpoint across a number of categories.”

Of course, with no public plans to enter the market, I can’t claim this as being the company's best growth driver. However, Lululemon has the opportunity to take advantage of its growing brand name and convert loyal customers to its footwear products. And it should take advantage.

Lululemon is Becoming a Year-Round Brand

One subtle difference that could impact Lululemon as soon as the next earnings is the growing impact of its Fall/Winter line. The “Top Fashion Trends Right Now” study is to show what is currently “in”. As expected, yoga pants lose favorability in the colder months, and the study showed that in 2017. However, the company’s marketing and product investments are heavily pushing its new material technology and warmer clothes, as well as its winter clothes line. Because of this, I believe Lululemon could become a “year-round” brand, and the company may follow this survey and surprise investors with strong winter sales. Presented below are the results from Piper Jaffray. Notice how Lululemon remains popular in Spring, but only for this year is it also popular in Fall:

Source: Piper Jaffray

The rise from 8% in Fall 2017 to 21% in Fall 2018 could be one of the most overlooked findings. With innovations leading to products such as the Toasty Tech Tights, as well as other winter-only offerings, the company is taking on another growth avenue: seasonality. Instead of selling attire that’s year-round, it can market and sell season-specific items that look the same on the outside. Judging by the increased favorability in leggings and Lululemon for Fall 2018, the company may be in the early innings of winter-specific athleisure.

Source: Lululemon

Some other important trends from Piper Jaffray’s survey are:

Continued favorability increase in upper-income females

Increase of athletic wear versus preppy wear

Continued growth in e-commerce

Lululemon is not listed as a downtrending brand (unlike Nike and Adidas)

Weakness - No Significant Growth in Menswear

The negative takeaway from the survey is the weak representation in menswear, which I highlighted as a key growth driver in my previous article. There’s no way to sugarcoat this: I see minimal improvement.

Source: Piper Jaffray

This is very discouraging, as it will put a damper on enthusiasm related to last quarter’s report of 22% total penetration in the men’s business.

I believe one of the company's competitive advantages in marketing, its influencer network, is less effective on males. While it can be argued that influencer marketing is more effective on males, both sexes have different responses and preferences in influencer-related ads, which makes me believe that Lululemon’s effectiveness with women isn’t translating well to men. Therefore, the company will either need to create new marketing channels for men or “masculinize” the brand.

Therefore, I believe Lululemon should embrace the man who created the idea that Lululemon should masculinize the brand in order to attract men.

Chip Wilson Re-Entering the Board – Pros and Cons

Long-term investors of Lululemon or current customers likely have an opinion on Chip Wilson. Although he founded the company, he was also the cause of some of its biggest PR blunders.

Wilson still owns over 10% of the company and has the right to nominate someone to the board. This means that once the term of Kathryn Henry, his current nominee, ends in 2019, he can nominate himself. While Wilson's book and the press associated with it have been all over the place, there is no doubt what his main focus will be, as he said in an interview:

"I’ve really been trying to move Lululemon into, believe it or not, rugby or hockey,” Wilson said. “I think it’s that they’re gentleman sports where, even during the game, everyone’s a friend, everyone’s a buddy. It’s like you’re really a gentleman even when you’re playing the game, but it’s rugged."



"And I think it fits into the new world we have, like the #MeToo movement and everything where men have to be different,” he continued. “I think it’s the same for Lululemon. It needs to masculinize, but in a nice, gentlemanly way.”

Lululemon might be right, that it is gaining market share and growing in the men’s market. However, I believe there is still potential to rebrand as Wilson wants to, and that the company should embrace his ideas. After all, if Nike and Adidas can market themselves to both sexes, Lululemon should make the changes necessary to do this too.

With this said, Wilson is still a bit of a wild card. If he takes a directorial position, he may try and gain more control of the company, which Lululemon might not want to happen. This will remain a risk as long as he is a shareholder. Also, his PR blunders are also a major con, as he will again become a voice for the company. However, Lululemon should establish boundaries between Chip Wilson and the CEO and board of directors. Perhaps the company can allow him to focus on efforts to grow in the menswear market. After all, if he does become a director, he will take a very active role.

Overall, I believe Lululemon should allow Chip Wilson to come back to the board. Menswear is an entire market the company can enter, and it has the potential to quickly become a major player in the upper-income male demographic. Even if Chip Wilson backs out, it wouldn’t hurt to work together to address the company's menswear weakness.

Investor Takeaway

With the share price the same as it was two weeks ago, please see my last article on the company for my thoughts on the valuation and risks with Lululemon. The only addition I would like to add is that I am more bullish on its future than I was before, particularly due to the importance of branding and how this can help the company enter the footwear market, as well as the large increase in Lululemon and leggings as a “Fall Fashion Trend Right Now”.

Overall, while its menswear segment is lagging, several trends support the company’s growth story. Meanwhile, I believe Chip Wilson returning to the board could boost Lululemon’s appeal to men. These two recent developments lead me to believe that the growth story is stronger than it was two weeks ago. I’m currently still building a position in the stock, but I might quicken my pace, as the increase in winter Lululemon attire and the possible seasonality factor might show up in the next earnings report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LULU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.