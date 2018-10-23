JD.com: Common-Sense Investing

Investment Thesis

In my previous JD.com (JD) article, I wrote,

[...] investors might in time come to view its $35 billion market cap as a mirage.

I stand by that comment today. JD.com's top line growth is quickly decelerating while its stock still remains priced as a growth business, which JD.com is not.

Recent Developments

If you have read my work on SA, you will hopefully have found that I am not a doom and gloom investor, but that I try to pick out the best opportunities where the downside is limited. Opportunities where I am not taking on too much risk. But this type of investment has nothing to do with either value investing or growth investing, it is simply common sense investing, right? We are trying to buy a percentage of a company, which in time, its valuation could be worth more. Which brings me to JD.com.

In spite of a lot of unfavorable news, which in and of itself is not a reason to avoid an investment - and JD.com certainly has more than its fair share of negative news - our job as investors is not to get carried away emotionally with either negative or positive news. Our job is to pick out profitable assets which are mispriced.

Q2 2018 - Unstable Profitability

The key takeaway from its Q2 2018 results was that top line was up 31% YoY to RMB122 billion. Further, we are told by JD.com's management that JD.com should hit net margins in the range of 1%-2% for FY 2018 - which I believe to be very unrealistic.

Let's look deeper at Q2 2018. While its top line expanded by 31%, at the same time, its losses from operations plummeted by 156% YoY to RMB1.0 billion. While I realize that JD.com is being sold on the spiel that it is a new fast-growth company, which is not fully accurate since it has been around since before the year 2000.

Nevertheless, even if we agree that some units within JD.com are relatively new, JD.com should still command some level of control over the profit margins of these newer businesses.

Having said that, JD.com bulls could point to the fact that JD Mall's profit margins which belong to its older business units, that these margins are not only stable but are expanding from 1.4% in H1 2017 to 1.6% as of H1 2018. Which I concede to be true, however, the problem is that its new businesses' profit margins are collapsing from negative 0.4% in H1 2017 to 2.4% in H1 2018. Thus, all in all, I find JD.com's profit margins to be too volatile and unpredictable.

Key Drivers For JD.com

CFO Huang used the Q2 2018 earnings call to highlight to investors the success of JD.com's momentum from supply chain management and advertising. So I thought it was important to put into context what the real opportunity here is. Please see the table below.

Source: Author's calculations, Q2 2018 press release

JD.com's advertising and logistics businesses together stood at approximately 9% of JD.com total revenue. In other words, no matter how strong the momentum coming out of these business units are, they are not going to have a meaningful impact on JD.com's top line of RMB222 billion.

More specifically, many investors point to JD.com's logistics and other services revenues growth of 151% YoY as vindication for why JD.com is positioning itself to a be a small Amazon (AMZN). Here, once more I'm going to cause displeasure to readers. Firstly, Amazon is a very rare business. Secondly, Amazon's logistic business complements its overall business allowing its top line to incessantly grow, while the same cannot be said about JD.com.

In fact, JD.com's top line has been decelerating for years. In more detail, back in FY 2014, JD.com's top line was growing at roughly 66%, then over time this growth has been slowing and finishing FY 2017 up 40%. Now, as of H1 2018, its top line grew at just 32%. Then, looking further ahead into Q3 2018, we should expect its top line to be around 25%-30% YoY. Thus, herein lies the real problem with JD.com.

It is not all about the news about its CEO in the media, it is not even about it being a Chinese company while Chinese stocks are currently out of favor. The real crux of the problem with JD.com is a slowing growth rate while JD.com remains priced as a growth stock.

Valuation

On Monday of this week, FT.com reported that Chinese stocks had the best day in 3 years. Yet investor appetite for JD.com was meager. Moreover, the table below shows part of the problem.

Source: Author's calculations, morningstar.com

JD.com has the illusion of being cheaply priced when compared with its peers. However, the problem which I have highlighted throughout the article is that JD.com's top line growth is difficult to predict.

Is JD.com growing at roughly 25%-30%? In which case, paying up roughly 17 times cash flows from operations could be reasonable. Or is JD.com's CAGR going to continue to decelerate to roughly 15%? In which case, given its strong operating leverage, paying up 17 times cash flows could in time be viewed as too punchy a multiple.

Takeaway

JD.com will be releasing its Q3 2018 results in less than 4 weeks' time. I urge readers to look out for any news on whether JD.com will actually be able to deliver upon its 1%-2% net margin guidance. And what the pace of growth could realistically be going forward into FY 2019.

