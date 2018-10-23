Schwab Client Cash Sweeps Have Done Wonders For The Bottom Line

Introduction

My thesis is that the TTM net income for Schwab (SCHW) is vastly understated compared to future earning power. The top line change over the last year is less severe than the substantial bottom line change. This is because the bottom line from net interest revenue is completely different from a year ago as most of the client cash sweeps are finished and the net interest margin is higher.

Interest-Earning Assets

The key increase in year-over-year earning power has come from interest-earning securities. In 3Q17 $606 million in revenue was earned based on $107.6 billion held to maturity securities. This jumped to $887 million in 3Q18 revenue based on $137 billion securities. Revenue from available for sale securities jumped as well from $187 million in 3Q17 to $328 million in 3Q18. I put a red box around these crucial numbers in the screenshot from page 6 of the 3Q18 earnings release:

Again, the combination of these two types of securities increased interest revenue by $422 million. Overall interest revenue increased by $579 million from $1,176 million to $1,755 million because of additional interest-earning assets like receivables from brokerage clients. Interest for funding sources increased by $134 million from $94 million to $228 million. This means net interest revenue increased by $445 million and most of this was because of held to maturity and available for sale securities in the red box. Historical bank call reports show that much of the net interest revenue increases make their way to the bottom line.

Summing up these key numbers, year-over-year net interest revenue rose from $1,082 million based on $214 billion in interest-earning assets to $1,527 million based on $258 billion in interest-earning assets. The overall net margin increased from 2.00% to 2.33%. The economics of net interest revenue are fantastic - much of this revenue makes its way to the bottom line. This is the main reason why year-over-year net income available to common stockholders increased from $575 million to $885 million.

Slide 24 of the October 2018 Fall Business Update explains why the above average balances for securities lines have increased substantially year-over-year and it notes that there is more to come:

We completed $23 billion in sweep transfers from sweep money market funds in 3Q18, for a total of $68 billion YTD. As of 9/30/18, we have $33 billion remaining in sweep money market funds. We expect to continue transfers in October and reach completion in the first half of 2019.

Every additional $10 billion of interest-earning assets brings in about an additional $233 million in annualized net interest revenue. If $25 billion of the above $33 billion remaining turns into interest-earning assets by the first half of 2019 then it means about another $580 in annualized net interest revenue. Of course some revenue from money market funds will be lost but that is only about $37 million annualized for every $10 billion in assets. Given these economics, I expect net income available to common shareholders for the next four quarters to be over $4 billion.

Competitive Advantages and Expense On Average Client Assets [EOCA]

In addition to interest-earning assets increasing from client cash sweeps, they are also increasing organically as Schwab’s client assets are continually growing.

The competitive advantages on the left side of slide 13 from the October 2018 Fall Business Update help bring in client assets as shown on the right side of the slide such that the transfer of accounts [TOA] ratio is favorable:

The above slide is spelled out by CEO Walt Bettinger in the 2018 Fall Business Update Transcript:

So really, today, with our combination of scale, people, technology as well as we shouldn't forget the courage to be disruptive, we can keep delivering for clients in a way that we think few, if any, of our competitors are able to do so. It really continues to show up in one of our simplest, most direct metrics. If you look at our TOA, or transfer of assets or accounts, we continue to win more than $2 from competitors for every dollar they win from us. That's a metric that we've not seen documented, at least in any kind of publicly reviewed forum, achieved by any competitor. And of course, one of our key structural advantages is our scale and our operating efficiency. Our cost structure is about half, in some case less than half of a number of our online competitors and less than third that of the wirehouse firms.

Slide 14 of the October 2018 Fall Business Update shows that EOCA has come down significantly since 2004 such that it is well below competitors:

A recent Bloomberg article talks about some of the things Schwab does to keep costs low:

The company’s doing more hiring in areas including Austin and Dallas, where salaries are lower and real estate less expensive than in the Bay Area. That’s all helped drive the drop in average costs to clients per $100 under management, from 67¢ in 1996 to 26¢ in 2005 to 16¢ today. Bettinger jokes about the importance of controlling expenses when he offers a visitor a plastic bottle of water and no cup. “You can’t get to 16 basis points spending money on glasses,” he says.

Valuation

For reasons explained above, I think net income available to common shareholders for the next four quarters should be at least $4 billion.

The October 19th closing price is $46.83 per share so the common market cap is $63.9 billion from 1,364 million shares * $46.83.

This implies an earnings yield of 6.25% on the low end and a forward P/E of about 16 or $63.9 billion/$4 billion.

Closing Thoughts

The competitive advantages mentioned earlier show why Schwab is an outstanding company. Annualizing the latest quarter instead of using TTM to estimate future earning power, the company is currently at a fair price. I expect it to outperform the S&P 500 over the next five years.

Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHW, VOO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.