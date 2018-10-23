Kinder Morgan - I Think I'm In Love

Kinder Morgan has an incredibly impressive asset portfolio and has been continuing to invest heavily in continued growth.

Kinder Morgan has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash, the company made a few poor decisions.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in the world with a market cap of almost $40 billion. The company is one of the largest diversified energy companies in the North America, making it a strong play on North American energy. As we will see throughout this article, Kinder Morgan’s strong assets, growth potential, and financials make it a great investment.

Kinder Morgan Strong Assets

Kinder Morgan Asset Portfolio - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Kinder Morgan has an enormous array of assets. The company has the largest natural gas transmission network in North America and owns/operates 70 thousand miles of natural gas pipelines. As a result, the company is connected to every important U.S. natural gas resource play, as the largest independent transporter of petroleum products in North America.

The company also has massive terminal storage in North America. The company has 152 terminals and 16 Jones Act vessels for a total capacity of 147 million barrels of liquids and 59 million tonnes per annum of dry bulk products. As an add on, the company is also the largest transporter of CO2 in North America, moving 1.2 billion cubic feet per day.

Kinder Morgan Asset Locations - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Looking closer at Kinder Morgan’s network of assets, we can see that the company is heavily connected to all major shale areas in the United States. Among these, the company has a strong network of assets through shale oil plays in the United States. The company’s network of assets will allow its volume to grow going forward.

As we can see on the top right, U.S. natural gas demand is anticipated to grow at close to double-digit volumes going forward. That will mean consistent demand for the products that Kinder Morgan moves around, and will help make the company a strong investment.

Kinder Morgan Growth Potential

On top of Kinder Morgan’s strong assets, the company also has enormous growth potential.

Kinder Morgan Growth Projects - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Kinder Morgan currently has $6.3 billion of capital projects underway. The company plans to pay for the entirety of these projects with internally generated cash flow, and plans to bring these projects online in the next free years. The most valuable project, the Elba project, should come online in late-2018 and early-2019 not far from now.

As we can see, Kinder Morgan has almost $3 billion of projects it plans to bring online in the next few years or so. Given that the company is worth almost $40 billion, that is almost 10% of the company’s market cap in new projects. That means these projects should help to grow earnings.

On top of this, looking at the long term, Kinder Morgan has several billion dollars of additional backlog. The company anticipates an extra $2-3 billion of opportunities on top of its currently recognized capital projects. Overall, this shows how Kinder Morgan’s growth should continue at an impressive clip going forward.

Kinder Morgan Growth Investments - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Looking at the details of Kinder Morgan’s growth projects, one of the things talked about recently is a lack of infrastructure in the Permian Basin. This lack of infrastructure has increased the prices to move oil out of the region. Oil and natural gas production have both grown by more than 50% since late-2016 and they now need to be moved to the Gulf coast.

Kinder Morgan is working to significantly increase capacity and working to secure long-term take or pay cash flows. What does this mean to investors? It means that Kinder Morgan can spend billions on new infrastructure and secure contracts that provide long-term profits for decades to come. This shows the enormous growth potential available for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan Elba Project - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Another example of Kinder Morgan’s growth potential is the company’s Elba Island LNG export terminal. The project consists of 10 small-scale liquefaction facilities along with numerous other infrastructure. The project's anticipated liquefaction capacity is expected to be 2.5 mtpa, or a respectable portion of the United State’s LNG consumption.

The project will require almost $1.9 billion of capital, a very significant investment. Much of this has been invested, and the project is expected to come online in the next 6 months or so. The first train, that will contribute ~70% of the revenue, will come online within the next few months. That means this large investment will quickly begin to reward shareholders.

But the most important aspect of this project is the 20-year contract term. That helps to demonstrate the kind of projects that Kinder Morgan undergoes. These projects provide reliable cash flow, through good times and through bad, and effectively guarantee Kinder Morgan profits on its investments.

Kinder Morgan Financials

Now that we’ve discussed Kinder Morgan’s strong assets and growth potential, let’s look at the company’s financials. These financials are what fundamentally make me in love with Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan Financial Picture - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Kinder Morgan has investment grade rated debt along with $7.5 billion in adjusted EBITDA. This shows the strength of the company’s financials, the company’s market cap to adjusted EBITDA ratio is less than 6. The company anticipates to fundamentally use this huge cash flow to reward shareholders with 25% dividend growth in 2019 and 2020.

That means that investors who invest today will be earning $1.25 per share in 2020. Given the company’s share price of $18 per share, that means that investors who invest today will be earning almost 7% annually on their investment by 2020, which is just over a year away. This commitment to shareholders helps highlight the company as a good investment.

Lastly, Kinder Morgan has so much capital that it’s chosen to reward shareholders through an aggressive share buyback undertaking. The company has repurchased $0.5 billion worth of stock this year so far, of its $2 billion buyback program. The end of this program, likely in the next year or two, should reduce the float by 5%.

This buyback program is a win-win situation. It helps to reduce the outstanding float, increasing the value of the shares owned by Kinder Morgan shareholders. At the same time, this repurchase will save the company $150 million annually in dividend expenses at the planned 2020 levels. That can go into dividend increases for everyone else.

Kinder Morgan Financials - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

This shows Kinder Morgan’s progress towards its financial goals. The company has reduced its debt by close to $6 billion since 3Q 2015 and finished 2Q 2018 with a very impressive 4.9x net debt/EBITDA. This shows how Kinder Morgan is increasing dividends, paying for capital projects, and paying down debt, the dream for every company.

Kinder Morgan plans to repay another $2 billion in debt with its expected TransMountain sale proceeds, and anticipates to reach its leverage target of 4.5x by year-end 2015. Long term, the company will keep its debt low, spend $2-3 billion per year on ongoing organic investment opportunities, and rewarding shareholders.

Overall, these financials show why Kinder Morgan is such a great investment.

Conclusion

Kinder Morgan has gotten a difficult reputation. The company made some mistakes after the oil crash, particularly with estimating its ability to access the capital markets. As a result, the company was forced to cut its dividend, significantly hurting its stock price. However, once burned doesn’t mean the company is permanently a dud.

The company continues to be a cash flow giant, it just made a mistake. It has enormous cash flow, and through capital investments, that cash flow should continue to grow rapidly. I believe that those who invest today will be incredibly well rewarded over the next few years, and believe that the company is a great investment I’m in love with.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.