Royal Dutch Shell Delivering On Its Promises

The divestitures, combined with excess cash flows, will help Shell in reducing its long-term debt, although the company has already managed to substantially cut down since 2016.

Shell has announced the sale of its interest in DUC and will likely announce additional asset sales in the near future.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) promised to sell $30 billion of assets before the end of 2018 after its debt rose following the $52 billion purchase of BG Group in 2016. Now, Anglo-Dutch major looks all set to exceed that target. Its debt levels, which have already fallen, will likely head lower. Moreover, the asset sales will put the company in a better position to use its financial muscle on improving growth prospects and lifting shareholder returns.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Shell has recently announced that it will sell its wholly-owned subsidiary Shell Olie-og Gasudvinding Danmark B.V. (SOGU), which owns 36.8% of Danish Underground Consortium, to Norwegian Energy Company ASA (Noreco) for $1.9 billion. Noreco will also assume all of SOGU’s existing commitments and liabilities. The transaction is expected to close in 2019 but Shell will retain oil and gas lifting rights from the SOGU assets for a period after completion.

The DUC is a joint venture between Total S.A. (TOT), Shell, Chevron (CVX) and Nordsøfonden. It is responsible for almost 90% of Denmark’s oil and gas production and owns more than a dozen oil producing blocks in the Danish North Sea. The French oil major Total, which owns 31.2% of DUC and is working to acquire Chevron’s interest, is the operator of this offshore joint venture. Last year, the DUC’s production was 182,000 boe per day and Shell’s share was 67,000 boepd.

I believe the sale makes a lot of sense for Shell. The company remains committed to developing deepwater oil and gas producing fields around the world but it has been increasing its focus on those assets that can generate superior returns and offer significant future growth prospects (such as Brazil), instead of mature oil fields that have been producing oil for decades.

Oil and gas producing companies have been pumping oil from the Danish North Sea since early-1970s. The DUC is currently working on the redevelopment of the Tyra offshore gas field - Denmark’s primary gas producing region – which will require an investment of $3.36 billion and can lift the field’s production by up to 60,000 boepd. Tyra has been producing gas since 1984. Following Shell’s exit, Noreco will book the redevelopment and the decommissioning costs associated with Tyra.

Shell will likely sell other non-core assets as well. The company is also reportedly in talks to sell its 22.5% stake in the Caesar Tonga field in the US Gulf of Mexico to Focus Oil, according to Bloomberg News. The oil major is seeking $1.3 billion for these deepwater assets. This deal will also be in-line with Shell’s aforementioned strategy.

Additionally, Shell is reportedly working to sell its oil venture in Venezuela with the state-run PDVSA to France’s Maurel & Prom (OTC:MRELF). A deal which reduces the company’s exposure to Venezuela, which is currently going through an economic crisis and is well known for its unfavorable business environment for foreign companies, will likely be welcomed by investors. Shell, however, may continue producing gas from the country’s Dragon field, as per Reuters. Shell is also planning to sell its California pipeline system, which can carry up to 210,000 bpd of oil along with its 160,000 bpd Martinez refinery located near San Francisco, according to Bakersfield Californian. Shell has also confirmed that it has decided to market the California crude pipeline systems. A potential sale of the pipeline system and refinery will mark the company’s exit from California’s oil industry.

As mentioned earlier, Shell promised to sell $30 billion of assets but it may end up exceeding that goal. About three months ago, the company said that it was just $2.5 billion short of hitting that target. But now, it has announced the sale of Denmark assets for $1.9 billion and may report additional sales in Venezuela, California, and the US Gulf of Mexico. That will likely push the total divestments to well over $30 billion.

The asset sales have been accompanied by a meaningful reduction in debt. Back in 2016, when the company took over BG Group, its gearing ratio climbed to 30%, which was the highest among all the oil majors. But since then, Shell has managed to bring the leverage metric down to 23.6% at the end of Q2-2018. That’s substantially better than the 27.8% gearing ratio of its European peer BP (BP).

Shell’s debt levels will likely head lower as the company continues to use some of the proceeds from the asset sales to cut down its debt. Additionally, Shell also generates strong levels of excess cash flows. In the second quarter of 2018, for instance, the company generated $9.5 billion of operating cash flows and spent $9.17 billion as capital expenditure and dividends. As a result, the company was left with excess cash of more than $300 million ($9.5Bn-$9.17Bn). These excess funds can also be used for debt reduction. Any reduction in the company’s gearing ratio can have a positive impact on the company’s valuation.

The strong levels of cash flows, combined with low levels of leverage, makes it easier for Shell to continue rewarding investors with dividends and buybacks. The dividends are already well covered by cash flows and it has recently resumed buying back shares. The company aims to repurchase $25 billion worth of stock by 2020.

Furthermore, since Shell has already strengthened its financial health, it can use more of the cash to bolster its future growth prospects. Note that asset sales have had a negative impact on the company’s production but on an adjusted basis, it managed to increase its output by 2% in Q2-2018. Furthermore, the company has said that it has been working on a number of projects that will add 700,000 boepd of production in the coming years. The actual growth, however, may come in higher since Shell has started working on new projects.

That growth will be driven in part by Shell’s shale oil business in the onshore US. The company is one of the biggest operators in the Permian Basin located in West Texas and New Mexico. Here, in the Delaware play, Shell has amassed 260,000 net acres and has been gradually consolidating its footprint through asset swaps. Since 2016, the company has grown its Permian Basin production by 85% and it is targeting annual growth of 30% through 2020. That will increase its shale oil and gas volumes from less than 100,000 boepd currently to well over 200,000 boepd by 2020.

The deepwater and natural gas (particularly LNG) projects will remain the key growth drivers for Shell. Although the company may sell some of its Gulf of Mexico assets, it has previously said that it remains committed to growing the region’s output to 400,000 boepd by 2020 from ~240,000 boepd currently. Shell is also betting big on Brazil. The company increased its footprint in the country and became its second-largest oil producer following its takeover of BG Group. Shell aims to develop the country’s vast subsalt reserves by spending $10 billion through 2020.

Meanwhile, it also aims to further solidify its position as the world’s leading LNG trader by developing new projects in order to capitalize on the global LNG demand which is forecasted to grow by 4% annually through 2035. The company has recently revealed that it will develop Canada’s largest LNG project which comes with a price tag of $31 billion. Shell holds a 40% interest in LNG Canada.

Conclusion

I believe Shell has done a commendable job of managing the asset sales and using the proceeds to pay down debt. Its debt levels will likely decline further in the future as the company can use the proceeds from asset sales and excess cash flows to repay debt. Meanwhile, Shell will continue to reward investors with dividends and buybacks. Since its financial health has already improved considerably, a large chunk of the proceeds from asset sales and excess cash flows will be channeled back into the business – mainly in onshore shale, deepwater and LNG space – to strengthen the company’s future growth prospects. For these reasons, I am bullish on Shell. The company’s shares have fallen by around 2.5% this year but this weakness can be a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of funds that may hold a long position in Royal Dutch Shell.