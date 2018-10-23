The Fed Is In A Monetary Pressure Cooker

Both stocks and bonds are headed lower, but bonds will likely break hard first. A short position in TLT or BSV seems in order here.

The Fed's options to relieve the pressure aren't good. Pumping more money will negate balance sheet shrinking, raising the IOER will raise eyebrows, and raising rates faster will sink stocks.

The effective Fed Funds rate ticked up another point last week, now within 1 basis point of interest on excess reserves for the first time ever.

As I predicted back on October 4th, the effective Federal Funds rate (EFFR), the overnight money market rate that the Fed supposedly directly controls, ticked up another basis point on October 18th and is still sitting at 2.19%. It is now only 1 basis point away from the interest rate on excess reserves (IOER), and excess reserves are falling fast. Here’s the EFFR:

Pressure on the EFFR means higher demand for excess reserves. Here are the excess reserves, which have fallen 17% since February.

Keep in mind that before 2008, excess reserves had ever and always been negligible, and still, the EFFR was kept under control with that tiny slice of excess liquidity. If overnight rates are ticking up specifically now, when there is close to $1.8 trillion in excess reserves still available, imagine the situation money markets would be in if and when they ever go back down to normal! Then tack on a probably recession at some point, which always increases Federal spending levels, and therefore, ever more T-bills, and we’re talking about incredible potential pressure on short-term money market rates.

Mainstream media has taken notice of the uptick once again, though not front-page, with Reuters publishing two articles back to back on both days when the rate remained elevated.

The Fed itself took notice as well back when the EFFR initially came within 2 basis points for the IOER for the first time ever. It obviously has a different take than mine. Here’s from the latest Fed minutes:

Elevated repo rates may also have contributed to the relatively tight spread between the interest on excess reserves (IOER) rate and the effective federal funds rate. That spread stood at 3 basis points over much of the period and seemed likely to narrow to 2 basis points in the near future. As yet, there were no signs that the upward pressure on the federal funds rate relative to the IOER rate was due to scarcity of aggregate reserves in the banking system.

Well, of course, it's not a scarcity of reserves. There's still almost $2 trillion in excess, and despite this, the overnight rate is ticking up.

It’ll be interesting to see the upcoming Fed minutes release and what the FOMC has to say about the spread narrowing to one. Or maybe even to zero if it moves up another point before the next FOMC meeting on November 7th.

As ever though, so far the Fed has expressed no concern over the matter, with the Dallas Fed’s Robert Kaplan claiming these are “technical issues” (see first Reuters link above). Technically speaking then, the technical problem is too much supply of T-bills competing for short-term funds to plug the Federal budget deficit. If that’s the technical issue, it’s not going to be resolved anytime soon. Congress has a deficit to plug, and that’s that.

The important point, though, is that whatever the cause is doesn’t matter. If the EFFR crosses the IOER, excess reserves could plummet, pushing the overnight rate even higher for lack of excess reserves to lend out. Not to mention there will be plenty of eyebrows raised in suspicion aimed at the Fed for losing control of short-term rates. How much longer can they call this a technical issue and be unconcerned?

Incidentally, if excess reserves do flood the economy because of this, the money supply growth rate could become especially erratic and buck seasonal trends - another reason why I’m not predicting a 2019 crash in equities just yet, just that the bull market is over. Let’s wait and see what happens in January, what monetary growth rates will be, and what the EFFR actually is relative to the IOER at that time.

We are in a monetary pressure cooker and nobody on the Fed seems to notice. In a pressure cooker, you either release the pressure (bring rates up to where the market wants them, economy be damned) or you risk explosion (galloping or even hyperinflation).

The Fed does have options from here, but none of them are good. First, it could move the IOER up to the top of the EFFR target range at 2.25%, but that would be incredibly risky, as it’s not exactly a confidence-instilling move. Imagine what that would do to bond markets. Banks with excess reserves would demand higher overnight rates to compensate for the greater opportunity cost of loaning them out. The EFFR would likely tick up still further, even closer to the upper boundary. Yields across the curve would jump up, as they have been doing for three years now anyway.

Second, the Fed could pump more new money into the short end, effectively sterilizing its balance sheet shrinking program. That would also be very risky and signal to the bond markets that the Fed is reversing course earlier than planned. Bond markets could respond with even more pressure on short-term rates.

Third, the Fed could hike faster than the market expects, which would hammer stocks further. Surprise rate hike in November, anybody? Seems crazy, and there's no press conference scheduled, but if the EFFR heads any higher, don't rule it out completely.

The bottom line is that the bond market looks likely to lead stocks in a breakdown. The EFFR does not act this way - it never has - without something fundamentally amiss. As I wrote previously, stocks and bonds will fall together, but bonds first - as the EFFR is already hinting at. In the short to medium term, stocks will at best oscillate back and forth as rates push higher. However, at a certain point, investors will realize that the 35-year-old bull market in bonds is over for good and we could see a panic. At that point, stocks will follow bonds sharply down as everyone realizes that rates are not going back down, and the dollar will follow. Then it will all be a battle between the Fed and inflation.

A short position in treasuries long (TLT) or short term (BSV) seems in order here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in TLT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.