Only A Perfect Storm Can Save Natural Gas

Winter gas prices have rallied about 40 cents in a month, as the inventory build for winter could be as much as 600 BCF below normal levels by November:

Data: EIA. Source: Energy Evidence

But unprecedented production growth has domestic gas output exceeding last year by over 10 BCFD in September. A great illustration of both the increase and the surprise can be found in the EIA's monthly projections. Here's a comparison of recent supply projections:

Note that EIA raised the 2019 production forecast from 84.9 BCFD in March, to 88.0 in September, and then 91.1 in October.

The +3.1 BCFD 2019 revision came with no explanation other than:

The 2019 upward revision is the result of increased expected production in the Haynesville region in response to higher forecast prices, upward revisions to the Permian region in response to higher prices, and expected new pipeline capacity to come online in the second quarter of 2019. - EIA Short Term Energy Outlook October 2018

So they blame high prices (though they made no change to their 2019 price forecast of $3.23). I think this illustrates EIA's incompetence, but also the fruits of relentless innovation and productivity of people and rocks. Nobody expected so much, so consider the possibility that current output estimates could still be too low.

Demand has certainly also been growing due to structural changes as well as temporary factors. Exports, by pipeline to Mexico and by LNG to Asia, are on a long-term trend higher. This is generally known and straightforward to forecast. Industrial demand is also slightly higher.

But gas fired electricity demand is the most important demand category. It encapsulates structural demand (temporary and permanent variation), weather sensitive demand, and price elastic demand where gas competes with coal for market share. Overall, gas demand for power generation has been way up this year. We've seen coal plants decommissioned and new gas plants brought online. Renewables are also growing inexorably. But aggregate demand for electricity isn't increasing.

One place power demand has been growing is the great state of Texas. But look at the long-term trend compared with the rise of wind power (from the September 2019 ERCOT Demand and Energy Report). It shows wind power growth filling all the incremental demand over the last three years.

It has also been a warm summer. The National Weather Service shows the CDD (cooling degree day) anomaly this summer as +132 above normal, and +158 above last year.

But it's a bipolar situation this month, and October may also contain significant HDDs (heating degree days) if current forecasts validate.

Additionally, nuclear power plants have been down for maintenance and refueling at a higher rate recently, resulting in about 60 BCF equivalent of incremental demand in the last two months (if all the lost output were replaced with gas).

There are many other smaller factors influencing the current supply-demand balance, including Canadian inventories (Low) and production (High), and pipeline constrains and scheduled expansions. Major new LNG export capacity will also be commissioned in the coming year. But all sources of demand don't come close to absorbing the current (and projected) supply.

Given time, we would gradually refill the storage imbalance and face the opposite problem. But could current low inventories and the possibility of a cold winter result in a genuine shortage, with price spikes and panic?

Right now EIA projects winter heating demand at about 6.6 TCF, and end of season inventories at 1.37 TCF on March 31st. Heating demand over the last 28 winters ranged from 5.7 TCF to 7.3 TCF, averaging 6.4. Here's the history from EIA:

A rough estimate (since cold weather affects other demand and supply variables) would suggest there's about a 10% chance that the heating demand anomaly would exceed +500 BCF over the 7-month period. That could put end-of-winter inventories near 800 BCF. That's comparable to 2014 lows, when Henry Hub Spot averaged $6.20 in February and $5.06 in March, and $4.54 for the calendar year.

With current inventories so far below normal, the market may price in a risk of a gas shortage until the statistical probability falls a bit further. In my estimation, this risk is eliminated if/when we experience near-normal weather through December (under 40 BCFD of heating demand). Warm weather in the interim would accelerate that timeline.

For those investing in equities, any gas price spikes will be too temporary to significantly benefit producers, so the balance of probability favors the well hedged E&Ps that won't suffer so much in a probable price decline. For the gas ETFs (UNG), a long position is likely to misfire, but a short position is still premature with a small chance of severe cold. All gassy producers should be sold or avoided, with so much associated gas coming out of the Permian, including Marcellus producers.

The long-term picture always looks bright for gas, and next year brings a major new demand source in LNG export growth, but since George Mitchell brought hydraulic fracturing to the gas industry, we've been too successful for our own good, and that won't change this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do hold positions in natural gas forward contracts and their derivatives.