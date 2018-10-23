LTC Properties: 5.3%-Yield, Strong Growth Prospects, Monthly Dividend, Reasonable Valuation

LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) is a promising income vehicle for DGI investors looking for high, recurring dividend income and capital appreciation. LTC Properties is a high-quality healthcare REIT with strong portfolio and dividend coverage stats. I think LTC Properties has an attractive risk-reward combination at today's price point: Shares are sensibly valued, and an investment in LTC Properties throws off a 5.3 percent entry yield.

LTC Properties - Portfolio Snapshot

LTC Properties is a U.S. healthcare real estate investment trust with considerable investments in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. At the end of the June quarter, LTC Properties' facility portfolio included 199 properties which were about equally split between skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.



Source: LTC Properties Investor Presentation

LTC Properties is widely diversified in terms of geography: The real estate investment trust has a presence across 28 U.S. states. I expect LTC Properties to move into other states in the future as well.

Here's a location map.

Source: LTC Properties

Texas is the most important market for LTC Properties due to its large elderly population. Texas consolidates 42 properties (~ 21 percent), and ~18 percent of the REIT's real estate investments.

Source: LTC Properties

LTC Properties derives stable and recurring cash flow from its lease portfolio, and the majority of the REIT's leases expire only after 2024. LTC Properties' long-duration lease portfolio implies a high degree of cash flow visibility that greatly enhances the REIT's value proposition, in my opinion.

Source: LTC Properties

Balance Sheet

LTC Properties has a stable, growth-oriented balance sheet. LTC Properties has only a moderate amount of debt sitting on its balance sheet, and its leverage ratios have remained stable in the last couple of years. In other words: The REIT has grown without increasing balance sheet risks.

Source: LTC Properties

Long-Term Growth Opportunity

Healthcare real estate investment trusts are in a sweet spot largely because the U.S. population is expected to grow rapidly in the next several decades, especially the 80+ age cohort. As people live longer lives, more people will rely on senior-focused healthcare facilities in the future. LTC Properties benefits from this trend in the industry through its diversified and growing skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

Source: LTC Properties

Dividend Coverage

LTC Properties is a high-quality income vehicle predominantly because of its excellent dividend coverage.

The healthcare REIT earned an average of $0.76/share in FFO in each of the last twelve quarters, but it paid out only an average of $0.56/share. The implied FFO-payout ratio: Just 73 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Importantly, LTC Properties regularly grows its dividend, making it an attractive income play especially for DGI investors that are looking to increase their yield on cost over time. LTC Properties currently pays shareholders a $0.19/share dividend on a monthly basis (annualized dividend payout: $2.28). The dividend has risen an average of ~4.3 percent per year over the last decade.

Source: LTC Properties

Valuation

LTC Properties' shares can currently be scooped up for ~14.5x Q2-2018 run-rate funds from operations, which I consider to be a sensible FFO-multiple given the strength of the REIT's dividend.

And here's how LTC compares against other healthcare REITs in the sector in terms of price-to-book-ratio.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

LTC Properties has a low FFO-payout ratio and a long-duration lease portfolio which reduce dividend risks significantly. However, LTC Properties would likely be hurt if the fundamentals in the sector deteriorate, such as declining occupancy rates, or if one of its operators runs into financial trouble. Investors are well advised to monitor the REIT's dividend coverage and portfolio quality on a quarterly basis in order to be able to react quickly to an adverse change in fundamentals.

Your Takeaway

I am comfortable owning LTC Properties for the long-term. The healthcare REIT has a long-duration lease portfolio that considerably lowers cash flow risks for investors. Further, LTC Properties has consistently had excess dividend coverage, and the FFO-payout ratio is actually very conservative, providing income investors with a high margin of dividend safety. A strong balance sheet with stable leverage ratios and strong long-term growth drivers also speak in favor of the REIT. LTC Properties grows its dividend, which means investors are looking at a rising yield on cost over time. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

