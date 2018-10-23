Avon: Not What It Used To Be

Avon (NYSE: AVP) has been a household cosmetic name across the globe for a number of decades. As a pioneer in beauty and personal care categories, the company quickly expanded around the globe by the end of the previous century due to the globalization, as more eastern European and Asian nations opened their markets to the foreign businesses. However, after the 2008 recession, Avon’s financials started slightly to improve, but due to harsh competition and a failing business model, the company failed to fully recover all the losses from the global economic decline. Since 2013, Avon’s stock has been constantly depreciating in value and its compounded annual decline rate is close to 40%. We believe that the company won’t be able to show meaningful improvement of its business in the foreseeable future and because of it we are holding a short position in Avon.

If we go through the recent earnings results for Q2 that were reported in August, we would see that Avon’s revenue of $1.35 billion was below analysts’ estimates by $40 million and down 3.6% Y/Y. The company continues to lose money, as its net loss was $37 million, while the adjusted gross margin has decreased by 230bps to 60.1%.

One of the big problems that Avon faces at the moment is its inability to attract new people to sell the company’s products. Since its business is built on a multi-level marketing model, where a lot of selling is being made by a non-salaried workforce, Avon is required to constantly expand its network of representatives in order to drive growth. However, this isn’t happening, as in Q2 the number of active representatives has declined by 4%, and the company has decided to add $30 million in marketing expenses in the second half of the year to improve the situation.

Right now, Avon’s focus is to expand its sales network, as in the second half of the current fiscal year it expects to train 500 000 representatives and add new sales incentives programs. In addition, it plans to launch 200 new products globally and enhance its digital and e-commerce capabilities. However, with declining revenues, we believe that those initiatives won’t do much to drive growth. In order to find out whether we are right or wrong, we’ve decided to create a discounted cash flow model.

The table below shows our forecast for the company’s financials, where the weighted average cost of capital is 12.03% and the terminal growth rate is 0%.

Source: Bloomberg. Own estimates.

After calculating the discounted terminal value, enterprise value and making some additional calculations, our DCF model calculated a fair value for Avon of $1.72 per share, lower than the current market price by around 13.6%.

Source: Own estimates.

In order to make our analysis more balanced, we’ve decided to perform a comparable analysis and compare Avon to its peers from the cosmetics industry. When we made the comparison, our valuation analysis calculated Avon's price target 12.8% below its current price (calculations are further below).

Source: Bloomberg. Own estimates.

After getting the results from the DCF model and a comparable analysis, we’ve decided to consolidate both of them; reaching a conclusion that Avon’s final fair value is $1.72 per share, which represents a downside of ~13-14% from the current market price.

Source: Own estimates.

While poor financial performance in the past doesn’t necessarily mean the business will struggle in the future, we believe that it will be hard for Avon to create additional shareholder value in upcoming months due to the ineffectiveness of its business model. The company is required to constantly train new workforce in order to improve sales, but as the number of active representatives is falling, it’s almost impossible to quickly turnaround the business. Because of it, we’ve decided to open a short position in Avon, as we believe that the company doesn’t have a lot of upside at this moment, while the potential decline of ~13-14 % in market value is more than a realistic scenario given the current circumstances.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AVP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.