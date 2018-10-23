Alphabet: The Berkshire Of Tomorrow, Part 1





Recently, I wrote an article titled "Alphabet: Sum Of The Parts Analysis Suggests 25% Upside", in which I talked about the different sections of Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL). I showed that they have great growth potential in many areas of their business, and they should result in share price appreciation as they continue to mature.

However, as a few commentators pointed out I didn't talk about some of the more ambitious "moonshots" that are either partially or completely controlled by Alphabet. Although many do not contribute significantly to Alphabet's market cap (the main reason I chose to leave them out of my previous analysis) they have the potential to grow into multi-billion dollar businesses and account for an ever-increasing proportion of the company in the future.

Due to the sheer amount of these investments that Alphabet has done in the past couple of years, I am going to split my analysis into multiple installments. In this one, I am going to discuss DeepMind, the British AI company most famous for beating humans in the game Go, SpaceX (SPACE), the company owned by Elon Musk planning on taking people to Mars, and Calico, the Californian biotech company with the goal of ending aging.

But firstly, why should we believe that Alphabet has the ability to create a successful conglomerate where others have failed. Do they always lead to oversized, slow-moving machines that cannot adapt to change, or can they create shareholder value that a single business cannot?

Where Alphabet can succeed where others failed: When I first picture conglomerates, I think of the very negative connotations mentioned above. With the recent fall of General Electric (NYSE:GE) along with the problems in Unilever, due to their dual listing, it is easy to think this. The CEO of the biggest and most successful conglomerate, Warren Buffet, whose company this series is named after believes this is not the case. He even stated in his 2015 annual report;

“If the conglomerate form is used judiciously, it is an ideal structure for maximizing long-term capital growth,”

and;

"a conglomerate such as Berkshire (BRK.A)(brk.b) is perfectly positioned to allocate capital rationally and at minimal cost. Of course, form itself is no guarantee of success: We have made plenty of mistakes, and we will make more. Our structural advantages, however, are formidable.”

What his argument boils down to is that conglomerates allow for capital to effectively be reallocated from slowing sectors to ones with growth prospects, something that wouldn't be possible if they were all separate business'. The reason this doesn't often work in practice is since money is spent on overvalued acquisitions, or investment is made in the wring sectors of the business- management simply isn't able to execute on conglomerates advantages.

This is why I am confident that Alphabet can succeed where others do not. They have arguably one of the most proven acquisition track records in tech, buying the likes of YouTube and Android when they were relatively unknown and turning them into powerhouses with standalone valuations equivalent to S&P 500 companies. Furthermore, they have taken internal start-ups such as Waymo and have built them from the ground up into the leaders of their respective fields. To finance these acquisitions, they have their earnings from Adwords, which allows them to invest heavily in companies that they do not believe will make a profit for many years.

Finally, unlike the Conglomerates of the past which operated in many industries with very few links between them, Alphabet has one key advantage that allows any company it acquires to have a high chance of success - data. This allows for all entities to have a key competitive advantage in every market they enter and is already proving to work with the different entities working together. For example, in my previous article, I talked about the moonshot Sidewalk Labs, and how they plan to make smart cities with the help of Waymo's autonomous cars.

Overall, this is why I believe that Alphabet has a far greater chance of succeeding when it comes to conglomerates and am confident that management will continue to invest capital effectively to maximize shareholder return. Now onto the first of these bets: DeepMind.

DeepMind: The AI company everyone wants to own

Deepmind is a British based AI firm founded in 2010 with a focus on machine learning and neural networks. It was bought by Google in 2014 and currently has 700 employees in both London and California. Since their founding, the company has designed neural networks able to learn how to play games, most notable being AlphaGO. This AI managed to beat the world champion of GO, a game played on a 32 by 32 board considered far harder than Chess in 2016. They have now produced a more generic version of their AI named AlphaZero, which within a couple of hours playing against itself, managed to beat the top engines in games like chess. They have since gone on to partner with game engine Unity, to improve the AI in games.

So what is so special about a company that can make smart AI for games. How does this qualify as a "moonshot" with the chance to change the world? The answer is what this AI is starting to be used for. An example I found when looking on their website is for treating eye diseases. Their program can quickly interpret eye scans and recommend how patients should be treated for over 50 possible problems with a greater accuracy than the leading doctors in the field. Imagine a future where everyone's health checkup can be done by DeepMinds AI. This would be the case in areas outside of eyesight and could allow millions of people currently without access to quality doctors to find out if they need treatment, streamlining the healthcare industry and saving billions.

This is just one of the many examples that I have uncovered that their technology could be used. Controversially, the company has helped the Pentagon in the military's "Project Maven" helping them flag drone images for human review. Due to a petition signed by thousands of employees, along with the resignation of some, Alphabet had heavily restricted its involvement with the military and has said they will not use their technology in weapons.

So although Alphabet won't be getting into an arms race anytime soon, it is clear that if the military wants to use DeepMind, it must be good. If the firm can execute on using its AI advantage in the many possible ways that it can be, they should be able to revolutionize many industries and turn from a loss-making venture to one that makes up a large portion of Alphabet's profits in the next 10-20 years.

SpaceX: Expanding Alphabet's reach beyond earth.

When I found out about the phrase "moonshot" to describe start-ups with extraordinary goals to change the world, it didn't occur to me that any of Alphabet's investments could exceed this description. SpaceX certainly does. With the end goal of sending a human to Mars, it quite literally goes beyond the moon.

The company also boasts the most well known (and controversial) CEO's in the business, Elon Musk. Regardless of your views on him personally or whether his other investments will pay off (not going to mention any names!), one cannot argue that his mission isn't worthwhile of looking into. He has been able to build this business from the idea that he had as a boy into one of the highest valued private firms in the world, with a current valuation of $27 billion. What's more, as this article shows, they have stacks of investors who wish to be part of its rise, and this has allowed it vast supplies of capital despite the fact Elon Musk has said the company may not be profitable for many years.

So what makes Alphabets investment of around $1 billion in 2015 any different? The answer is simple: Larry Page's relationship with Elon Musk. They are well known to be very good friends, constantly talking and hanging out with each other. When Musk is staying in Silicon Valley he is even reported to stay at Page's house, due to the fact he doesn't own a residence in the area (have property prices gone so high even Musk can't afford one?) They also often talk about new inventions they have come up with which have the possibility to change the world, and Page has said that if he were to die early, he would want all his money to go to Musk.

The reason I am telling you this is that if anyone other than Musk was to know about SpaceX's future, it would be Page. Since his purchase, the market cap has gone up from $10 billion to $27 billion which even after accounting for dilution means Alphabet's stake has gone up significantly. I am no expert on SpaceX, but plans such as Starlink, a network of satellites that could give the entire earth broadband coverage have enough potential that I believe a small gamble in it is worth taking. Alphabet stands to gain in more than SpaceX's appreciation from their success, with more of the world online meaning more using the most popular search engine-Google.

Overall Alphabet has much to gain and little to lose from SpaceX, and it has the chance of becoming a major stakeholder in what could be one of the most amazing firms of the 21st century. And if anyone knows how to handle Musk... it's Larry Page.

Calico: How Alphabet plans to increase humans lifespan

The last moonshot I am going to discuss today is Calico, by far the firm at the earliest stages of development I have mentioned with the very ambitious goal of:

"harness(ing) advanced technologies to increase our understanding of the biology that controls lifespan."

They were bought by Alphabet in 2013 and have since partnered with companies such as AbbVie to open a R&D facility to focus on research into age-related diseases which each has invested $350 million into.

Although they have currently not developed any known drugs or biotech products, I wished to include this company due to the significance it could have in the future if any of its testings lead to drugs that could solve some of the diseases such as dementia that is some of the highest causes of death in the developed world. For example this study talks about how naked mole-rats have unique properties when compared to other animals when it comes to aging. I highly recommend anyone interested in them to check out their website as they have far more information about the work that they do.

Overall, although the chances of this turning into anything in the near future is very low, I believe Calico is a company worth keeping an eye on in the coming years as some of their experiments bare fruits. Like the others mentioned on this list, it has the chance to grow into something much bigger than it today and contribute to Alphabet's growth in the future.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I believe that Alphabet is very well positioned to become the Berkshire Hathaway of the 21st century. They have management able to spot great companies with the potential to grow into giants in the long-term and if even one of them end up fulfilling the potential that they have, would result in large share price appreciation for Alphabet since as I have already shown they are currently not accounted for (or even have a negative impact) on the companies current stock price.

Deepmind, SpaceX and Calico are just some of the many companies that Alphabet has acquired or invested in over the past few years. Over the next month, I will be realizing a Part 2 discussing some of them in detail.

