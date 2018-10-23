V.F. Corporation: Shares Won't Get Much Cheaper

V.F. Corp. (VFC) is once again trading under $78 a share. We actually sold our stake in this underlying some months back around this level. With volatility in equity markets elevated at present, investors may get another chance to get long this stock at an attractive valuation.

As Warren Buffett pointed out:

It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

The combination of the Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) bankruptcy announcement along with updated guidance on the jeans business (now guiding a drop of 1 to 2% this year) spooked investors which resulted in shares dropping to well under $80 a share. There was a lot of encouraging aspects, though, in the report which investors shouldn't discard. For one thing, the company announced another double-digit percentage dividend hike (now up to $0.51 per share) which kept its aristocrat status intact. V.F. Corp. has now continuously increased its annual dividend since 1973. If volatility continues, V.F. Corp. has pretty strong support around the $72.50 level. Anything around those levels would be a strong buying opportunity in our opinion. Here are some reasons why.

Turning Into A True International Brand

Management a few months back stated that its Vans brand had the potential to reach $5 billion in revenue by 2023. This brand was again the star of the show in the latest quarter, boasting a 26% increase in top line sales. The increase in 2019 guidance is not surprising when one views how earnings estimates have been increasing over the past 3 months or so. What this brand has going for it is that it looks like it is going to become a true international brand. We saw this again in the second quarter with meaningful growth across different markets and categories. This bodes well for future growth given the breadth of the markets it operates in.

Vans Growth Is Being Controlled By Management

In saying this, management stated that Vans' growth will most likely slow down over the final two quarters of this fiscal year. Investors need to know why this is happening. First of all, when dealing with any product or brand which is growing rapidly, the last thing V.F. Corp. wants to do is saturate the market with product so that it is readily available. So many brands have failed over the long term in the past by pushing product too early only to have to cut prices once inventory numbers got too high. V.F. Corp. does not want this situation which is why many astute investors believe the probable slowdown in the back end of the year has been prepared by management. Drip feeding product to retailers creates a sense of "fear of loss". This all plays into the hands of the brand when a respective customer cannot pick up something immediately in his or her size. This has been a successful tactic for brands about to enter a high growth stage as it preserves pricing power in the long run.

Once The Jeans Business Goes, The Valuation Looks A Lot More Attractive

Now in terms of the firm's valuation, we are looking at a sales multiple of 2.7 and a cash flow multiple of 21.2. Now some investors will compare these numbers to the industry averages and state that even at $78 a share, shares may appear a bit pricey. However, with the jeans side of the business (Lee & Wrangler) to be spun off shortly into a different company, Vans with its $3+ billion in sales is going to make up a larger piece of the V.F. Corp. pie in the not too distant future. Therefore, with a forward earnings multiple of just over 21, I would make the argument that V.F. Corp. even after its huge run-up since early 2017 could be said to be cheap at present, especially when we see the growth that is coming down the track.

Conclusion

To sum up, we are very conscious of how growing sales and margins in the Vans brand can change the paradigm here. The brand continues to surge in popularity with teens and we believe the $5 billion annual sales figure by 2023 may actually be a tad conservative at this stage. Remember V.F. Corp. holds a strong competitive advantage in this sector due to its logistics and manufacturing expertise. Over a trailing twelve-month average, gross margins now sit at 50.6%. VFC shares will now move in tandem with how quickly the Vans brand grows. The bad news seems to be out of the way. We are buying on a pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VFC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.